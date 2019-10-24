  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra & Haryana Election Results 2019 LIVE: ‘Dangal’ girl leads in Dogri

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 24: The counting of votes for Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections 2019 begun amid tight security this morning. In the first hour of counting, BJP was leading from both states. Sena scion Thackeray who is contesting from Worli has maintained lead from the start. BJP and Shiv Sena are allies in both Centre and state.

    After peaceful polling across all the 288 constituencies in Maharashtra and 90 assembly seats in Haryana, all eyes are now set for the counting of votes scheduled today.

    The voter turnout showed a slump this time. While Maharashtra registered a provisional voter turnout of 60.05 per cent until 6 pm, down from 63.08 per cent in 2014, Haryana scored 65 per cent, down from 76.54 per cent in the previous election.

    Maharashtra & Haryana Election Results 2019 LIVE: Counting at 8 am

    Follow all the updates LIVE here:

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:57 AM, 24 Oct
    Punjab Assembly By-Elections
    Indian National Congress leading in 3 constituencies, while Shiromani Akali Dal is leading in 1 constituency.
    9:57 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Manohar Lal Khattar leads from Karnal. He is giving a tough fight to Congress Leader Bhupendra Singh Hooda who is contesting election from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat. Khattar is the 10th Chief Minister of Haryana.
    9:54 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Bharatiya Janata Party's Babita Phogat leading in Dadri assembly constituency. Babita is contesting polls against seasoned politicians such as Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Satpal Sangwan and Congress candidate Nirpender Singh Sangwan.
    Political Heavyweights
    Ballarpur
    Sudhir Mungantiwar
    BJP
    Dr. Vishwas Anandrao Zade
    CONG
    Vs
    BJP candidate Sudhir Mungantiwar is leading
    9:51 AM, 24 Oct
    Maharashtra
    Pankaja Munde of BJP trailing in Parli.
    9:50 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    According to official trends from EC, Jannayak Janta Party-7, Bharatiya Janata Party-19 & Indian National Congress -16 & Others-4; Total 90 seats
    Assembly Election Results
    ?
    Narendra Modi
    Shaikh Asif Shaikh Rashid
    Malegaon central
    Congress candidate Aasif Shaikh Rasheed is leading against BJP's Vivek Warule. Also in the fray on AIMIM ticket is former MLA Mohammed Ismail Abdul Khalique.
    9:45 AM, 24 Oct
    Maharashtra
    BJP and Shiv Sena are in alliance. The incumbent government in which BJP's Devendra Fadnavis is the CM needed Shiv Sena's support in 2014 to form government. Earlier this year, the Shiv Sena had spoken about sharing of power. Even if the BJP wins, the Sena may not agree to make Fadnavis the CM.
    9:35 AM, 24 Oct
    Devendra Fadnavis back in the lead. He was trailing earlier. He is currently leading by over 1,500 votes.
    Assembly Election Results
    ?
    Narendra Modi
    Radhakrushna Vikhe Patil
    Shirdi
    BJP candidate Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is leading
    9:24 AM, 24 Oct
    Maharashtra
    Aaditya Thackeray leading from Worli by over 7,300 seats. Fadnavis said to be trailing.
    9:21 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    ML Khattar is a Punjabi and no Punjabi had ever been the state's CM since Haryana was carved out. BJP carefully worked towards consolidating non-Jat votes. This is significant considering that people belonging to the Jat community constitute about 29 percent of Haryana's population. As per the Election Commission's voter list, Jats are 25 percent.
    Political Heavyweights
    Latur Rural
    Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh
    CONG
    Ravi Deshmukh 'sachin'
    SHS
    Vs
    Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshkmukh, the younger son of former CM Vilasrao Deskhmukh is leading
    9:14 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    In 2014, the BJP won 47 and formed the government, ML Khattar, who was not a well known political figure at that time, was made the chief minister.
    9:11 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Congress' Randeep Surjewala trailing from Kaithal. Surjewala initially was in the lead, but the latest trend shows him trailing. Surjewala had contested a by-election last year from Jind.
    Assembly Election Results
    ?
    Narendra Modi
    Pankaja Gopinathrao Munde
    Parli
    Pankaja Munde, the daughter of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde is now trailing. She was leading earlier. She is pitted against her cousin Dhananjay Munde, contesting on the NCP ticket.
    9:09 AM, 24 Oct
    Maharashtra
    In 2014, the BJP had won 122 seats and the Shiv Sena 63. The majority mark needed to form government in Maharashtra is 144. Since the verdict in 2014 was hung, BJP and Shiv Sena joined hands to form the government.
    9:06 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    The incumbent Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is a non-Jat CM of the state and it is said that the BJP carefully worked towards consolidating non-Jat votes. This is significant considering that people belonging to the Jat community constitute about 29 percent of Haryana's population. As per the Election Commission's voter list, Jats are 25 percent.
    Assembly Election Results
    ?
    Narendra Modi
    Sudhakar Deshmukh
    Nagpur West
    BJP candidate Sudhakar Shamrao Deshmukh is leading
    9:00 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Haryana minister and BJP leader Anil Vij tells News 18 that the saffron party will win 75 of the 90 seats. BJP's clarion call for the Haryana polls was 'Ab ki baar 75 paar' (This time over 75). As per latest updates, Congress leads in 17 seats.
    8:57 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Haryana
    Political Heavyweights
    Nilanga
    Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar
    BJP
    Ashok Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar
    CONG
    Vs
    BJP candidate Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar is leading. He is pitted against his nephew Ashok Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar.
    8:55 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda leading. Hooda was Haryana's Cm for two terms before BJP ML Khattar wrested the top post from Congress in 2014.
    8:50 AM, 24 Oct
    Maharshtra
    Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis leading. The BJP leaders have maintained that Fadnavis is the party's CM candidate, but the ally Shiv Sena's stand on CM candidate has not been clear.
    Assembly Election Results
    ?
    Narendra Modi
    Mohan Mate
    Nagpur South
    BJP candidate Mohan Mate is leading
    8:46 AM, 24 Oct
    Maharashtra
    Gopinath Munde's daughter Pankaja Munde leading. BJP leading in 40 and Shiv Sena in 22. BJP and Shiv Sena are in alliance at both the Centre and state. In the last assembly elections, both fought state elections seperately, but eventually joined hands as both did not get majority. The majority mark in 288 seats Maharashtra assembly is 145.
    8:43 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Leads from 32 seats out. BJP leading in 18; Congress in 11.
    Assembly Election Results
    ?
    Narendra Modi
    Smt. Sonali Phogat
    Adampur
    Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi is leading. He is pitted against Tik Tok star Sonal Phogat in Adampur.
    8:32 AM, 24 Oct
    Maharshtra
    BJP leading in 40; Sena in 16.
    8:29 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Congress ahead in terms of leads in Haryana. Congress leading in 8 and BJP in 6.
    8:27 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    BJP's Kamal Gupta leading from Hisar.
    8:25 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Early trends have emerged from 13 seats. Congress leading in 7 seats and BJP in 4.
    8:23 AM, 24 Oct
    Maharshtra
    Early trends: BJP leading in 33; Shiv Sena in 13; Congress 13 and NCP in 4.
    8:22 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Congress Randeep Surjewala leading from Kaithal.
    8:21 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    JJP's Dushyant Chautala leading. Dushyant during the poll campaign claimed that he was the true inheritor of his grand father OP Chautala's legacy.
    8:16 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Congress party leads in Sonipat, Haryana.
    8:14 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Manohar Lal Khattar leading from Karnal.
    8:12 AM, 24 Oct
    Maharshtra
    Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray leading from Worli. He is the first from Thackeray family to face the electorate.
    8:10 AM, 24 Oct
    Maharshtra
    Early trends emerge from 16 seats. BJP leading in 10, Shiv Sena in 2, Congress in 1.
    READ MORE

    Maharashtra

    In Maharashtra, more than three thousand candidates are holding their breath as all preparations are in place to ensure a transparent counting process and declaration of results.

    The most important factor to watch out for in these elections will be whether the Mahayuti of BJP-Shiv Sena will return to power or whether the people of Maharashtra have voted for a change in guard as predicted by veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar.

    Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Chhagan Bhujbal, Ajit Pawar, former Maharashtra CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan are among the keenly watched candidates from Maharashtra.

    Even though the voting percentage has seen a dip and despite the challenge thrown by rebel candidates, the ruling coalition is confident of crossing 220 seats.

    In the last polls, all the four main political parties had to contest separately with the BJP winning 122 seats, Sena 63, the Congress 42 and the NCP managing to grab 41 seats.

    Haryana

    Similarly in Haryana, counting will start at 8 tomorrow morning. CCTV cameras are installed to keep a close watch on the counting process. Senior leaders of both main political parties BJP and Congress are claiming to form the government with full majority. The major political parties which are locked in a fierce battle for the 90 Assembly Seats are the BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal and Jannayak Janata Party. Other parties in the running are the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), AAP and Swaraj India party. Here's a look at the major candidates to look out for:

    Meanwhile, re-polling at five booths of five assembly constituencies -Uchana Kalan, Beri, Narnaul, Kosli and Prithla is going on smoothly. More from our correspondent

    The political fate of many leaders including Chief Minister Manohar Lal and many members of his Cabinet, Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda, Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala will be decided today. The political fate of three high-profile sportspersons is also to be decided; these include Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt, Commonwealth gold medalist Babita Phogat and former Indian Hockey captain Sandeep Singh.

    Meanwhile, Counting of votes will be held for 51 assembly seats spread across 18 states where by-elections were held two days ago. The bypolls are a battle of prestige for the parties as the results will not substantially change the seat arithmetic in the legislatures and will be more of a morale booster. A moderate turnout of 57 per cent was recorded in the by-elections held on Monday.

    More MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra assembly elections 2019 haryana assembly elections 2019 counting

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue