Maharashtra & Haryana Election Results 2019 LIVE: ‘Dangal’ girl leads in Dogri

New Delhi, Oct 24: The counting of votes for Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections 2019 begun amid tight security this morning. In the first hour of counting, BJP was leading from both states. Sena scion Thackeray who is contesting from Worli has maintained lead from the start. BJP and Shiv Sena are allies in both Centre and state.

After peaceful polling across all the 288 constituencies in Maharashtra and 90 assembly seats in Haryana, all eyes are now set for the counting of votes scheduled today.

The voter turnout showed a slump this time. While Maharashtra registered a provisional voter turnout of 60.05 per cent until 6 pm, down from 63.08 per cent in 2014, Haryana scored 65 per cent, down from 76.54 per cent in the previous election.

Follow all the updates LIVE here:

Punjab Assembly By-Elections Indian National Congress leading in 3 constituencies, while Shiromani Akali Dal is leading in 1 constituency. Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar leads from Karnal. He is giving a tough fight to Congress Leader Bhupendra Singh Hooda who is contesting election from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat. Khattar is the 10th Chief Minister of Haryana. Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party's Babita Phogat leading in Dadri assembly constituency. Babita is contesting polls against seasoned politicians such as Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Satpal Sangwan and Congress candidate Nirpender Singh Sangwan. Maharashtra Pankaja Munde of BJP trailing in Parli. Haryana According to official trends from EC, Jannayak Janta Party-7, Bharatiya Janata Party-19 & Indian National Congress -16 & Others-4; Total 90 seats Maharashtra BJP and Shiv Sena are in alliance. The incumbent government in which BJP's Devendra Fadnavis is the CM needed Shiv Sena's support in 2014 to form government. Earlier this year, the Shiv Sena had spoken about sharing of power. Even if the BJP wins, the Sena may not agree to make Fadnavis the CM. Devendra Fadnavis back in the lead. He was trailing earlier. He is currently leading by over 1,500 votes. Maharashtra Aaditya Thackeray leading from Worli by over 7,300 seats. Fadnavis said to be trailing. Haryana ML Khattar is a Punjabi and no Punjabi had ever been the state's CM since Haryana was carved out. BJP carefully worked towards consolidating non-Jat votes. This is significant considering that people belonging to the Jat community constitute about 29 percent of Haryana's population. As per the Election Commission's voter list, Jats are 25 percent. Haryana In 2014, the BJP won 47 and formed the government, ML Khattar, who was not a well known political figure at that time, was made the chief minister. Haryana Congress' Randeep Surjewala trailing from Kaithal. Surjewala initially was in the lead, but the latest trend shows him trailing. Surjewala had contested a by-election last year from Jind. Maharashtra In 2014, the BJP had won 122 seats and the Shiv Sena 63. The majority mark needed to form government in Maharashtra is 144. Since the verdict in 2014 was hung, BJP and Shiv Sena joined hands to form the government. Haryana The incumbent Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is a non-Jat CM of the state and it is said that the BJP carefully worked towards consolidating non-Jat votes. This is significant considering that people belonging to the Jat community constitute about 29 percent of Haryana's population. As per the Election Commission's voter list, Jats are 25 percent. Haryana Haryana minister and BJP leader Anil Vij tells News 18 that the saffron party will win 75 of the 90 seats. BJP's clarion call for the Haryana polls was 'Ab ki baar 75 paar' (This time over 75). As per latest updates, Congress leads in 17 seats. Haryana #HaryanaAssemblyElections2019: Counting of votes underway in Gurugram. pic.twitter.com/kAhCf1IZQL — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019 Haryana Haryana Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda leading. Hooda was Haryana's Cm for two terms before BJP ML Khattar wrested the top post from Congress in 2014. Maharshtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis leading. The BJP leaders have maintained that Fadnavis is the party's CM candidate, but the ally Shiv Sena's stand on CM candidate has not been clear. Maharashtra Gopinath Munde's daughter Pankaja Munde leading. BJP leading in 40 and Shiv Sena in 22. BJP and Shiv Sena are in alliance at both the Centre and state. In the last assembly elections, both fought state elections seperately, but eventually joined hands as both did not get majority. The majority mark in 288 seats Maharashtra assembly is 145. Haryana Leads from 32 seats out. BJP leading in 18; Congress in 11. Maharshtra BJP leading in 40; Sena in 16. Haryana Congress ahead in terms of leads in Haryana. Congress leading in 8 and BJP in 6. Haryana BJP's Kamal Gupta leading from Hisar. Haryana Early trends have emerged from 13 seats. Congress leading in 7 seats and BJP in 4. Maharshtra Early trends: BJP leading in 33; Shiv Sena in 13; Congress 13 and NCP in 4. Haryana Congress Randeep Surjewala leading from Kaithal. Haryana JJP's Dushyant Chautala leading. Dushyant during the poll campaign claimed that he was the true inheritor of his grand father OP Chautala's legacy. Haryana Congress party leads in Sonipat, Haryana. Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar leading from Karnal. Maharshtra Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray leading from Worli. He is the first from Thackeray family to face the electorate. Maharshtra Early trends emerge from 16 seats. BJP leading in 10, Shiv Sena in 2, Congress in 1.

Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, more than three thousand candidates are holding their breath as all preparations are in place to ensure a transparent counting process and declaration of results.

The most important factor to watch out for in these elections will be whether the Mahayuti of BJP-Shiv Sena will return to power or whether the people of Maharashtra have voted for a change in guard as predicted by veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Chhagan Bhujbal, Ajit Pawar, former Maharashtra CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan are among the keenly watched candidates from Maharashtra.

Even though the voting percentage has seen a dip and despite the challenge thrown by rebel candidates, the ruling coalition is confident of crossing 220 seats.

In the last polls, all the four main political parties had to contest separately with the BJP winning 122 seats, Sena 63, the Congress 42 and the NCP managing to grab 41 seats.

Haryana

Similarly in Haryana, counting will start at 8 tomorrow morning. CCTV cameras are installed to keep a close watch on the counting process. Senior leaders of both main political parties BJP and Congress are claiming to form the government with full majority. The major political parties which are locked in a fierce battle for the 90 Assembly Seats are the BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal and Jannayak Janata Party. Other parties in the running are the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), AAP and Swaraj India party. Here's a look at the major candidates to look out for:

Meanwhile, re-polling at five booths of five assembly constituencies -Uchana Kalan, Beri, Narnaul, Kosli and Prithla is going on smoothly. More from our correspondent

The political fate of many leaders including Chief Minister Manohar Lal and many members of his Cabinet, Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda, Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala will be decided today. The political fate of three high-profile sportspersons is also to be decided; these include Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt, Commonwealth gold medalist Babita Phogat and former Indian Hockey captain Sandeep Singh.

Meanwhile, Counting of votes will be held for 51 assembly seats spread across 18 states where by-elections were held two days ago. The bypolls are a battle of prestige for the parties as the results will not substantially change the seat arithmetic in the legislatures and will be more of a morale booster. A moderate turnout of 57 per cent was recorded in the by-elections held on Monday.