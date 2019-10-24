Maharashtra & Haryana Election Results 2019 LIVE: ‘Dangal’ girl leads in Dogri

New Delhi, Oct 24: The counting of votes for Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections 2019 begun amid tight security this morning. In the first hour of counting, BJP was leading from both states. Sena scion Thackeray who is contesting from Worli has maintained lead from the start. BJP and Shiv Sena are allies in both Centre and state.
After peaceful polling across all the 288 constituencies in Maharashtra and 90 assembly seats in Haryana, all eyes are now set for the counting of votes scheduled today.
The voter turnout showed a slump this time. While Maharashtra registered a provisional voter turnout of 60.05 per cent until 6 pm, down from 63.08 per cent in 2014, Haryana scored 65 per cent, down from 76.54 per cent in the previous election.
Follow all the updates LIVE here:
9:57 AM, 24 Oct
Punjab Assembly By-Elections
Indian National Congress leading in 3 constituencies, while Shiromani Akali Dal is leading in 1 constituency.
9:57 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Manohar Lal Khattar leads from Karnal. He is giving a tough fight to Congress Leader Bhupendra Singh Hooda who is contesting election from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat. Khattar is the 10th Chief Minister of Haryana.
9:54 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Bharatiya Janata Party's Babita Phogat leading in Dadri assembly constituency. Babita is contesting polls against seasoned politicians such as Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Satpal Sangwan and Congress candidate Nirpender Singh Sangwan.
Political Heavyweights
Ballarpur
Sudhir Mungantiwar
BJP
Dr. Vishwas Anandrao Zade
CONG
Vs
BJP candidate Sudhir Mungantiwar is leading
9:51 AM, 24 Oct
Maharashtra
Pankaja Munde of BJP trailing in Parli.
9:50 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
According to official trends from EC, Jannayak Janta Party-7, Bharatiya Janata Party-19 & Indian National Congress -16 & Others-4; Total 90 seats
Assembly Election Results
?
Shaikh Asif Shaikh Rashid
Malegaon central
Congress candidate Aasif Shaikh Rasheed is leading against BJP's Vivek Warule. Also in the fray on AIMIM ticket is former MLA Mohammed Ismail Abdul Khalique.
9:45 AM, 24 Oct
Maharashtra
BJP and Shiv Sena are in alliance. The incumbent government in which BJP's Devendra Fadnavis is the CM needed Shiv Sena's support in 2014 to form government. Earlier this year, the Shiv Sena had spoken about sharing of power. Even if the BJP wins, the Sena may not agree to make Fadnavis the CM.
9:35 AM, 24 Oct
Devendra Fadnavis back in the lead. He was trailing earlier. He is currently leading by over 1,500 votes.
Assembly Election Results
?
Radhakrushna Vikhe Patil
Shirdi
BJP candidate Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is leading
9:24 AM, 24 Oct
Maharashtra
Aaditya Thackeray leading from Worli by over 7,300 seats. Fadnavis said to be trailing.
9:21 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
ML Khattar is a Punjabi and no Punjabi had ever been the state's CM since Haryana was carved out. BJP carefully worked towards consolidating non-Jat votes. This is significant considering that people belonging to the Jat community constitute about 29 percent of Haryana's population. As per the Election Commission's voter list, Jats are 25 percent.
Political Heavyweights
Latur Rural
Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh
CONG
Ravi Deshmukh 'sachin'
SHS
Vs
Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshkmukh, the younger son of former CM Vilasrao Deskhmukh is leading
9:14 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
In 2014, the BJP won 47 and formed the government, ML Khattar, who was not a well known political figure at that time, was made the chief minister.
9:11 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Congress' Randeep Surjewala trailing from Kaithal. Surjewala initially was in the lead, but the latest trend shows him trailing. Surjewala had contested a by-election last year from Jind.
Assembly Election Results
?
Pankaja Gopinathrao Munde
Parli
Pankaja Munde, the daughter of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde is now trailing. She was leading earlier. She is pitted against her cousin Dhananjay Munde, contesting on the NCP ticket.
9:09 AM, 24 Oct
Maharashtra
In 2014, the BJP had won 122 seats and the Shiv Sena 63. The majority mark needed to form government in Maharashtra is 144. Since the verdict in 2014 was hung, BJP and Shiv Sena joined hands to form the government.
9:06 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
The incumbent Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is a non-Jat CM of the state and it is said that the BJP carefully worked towards consolidating non-Jat votes. This is significant considering that people belonging to the Jat community constitute about 29 percent of Haryana's population. As per the Election Commission's voter list, Jats are 25 percent.
Assembly Election Results
?
Sudhakar Deshmukh
Nagpur West
BJP candidate Sudhakar Shamrao Deshmukh is leading
9:00 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Haryana minister and BJP leader Anil Vij tells News 18 that the saffron party will win 75 of the 90 seats. BJP's clarion call for the Haryana polls was 'Ab ki baar 75 paar' (This time over 75). As per latest updates, Congress leads in 17 seats.
BJP candidate Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar is leading. He is pitted against his nephew Ashok Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar.
8:55 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda leading. Hooda was Haryana's Cm for two terms before BJP ML Khattar wrested the top post from Congress in 2014.
8:50 AM, 24 Oct
Maharshtra
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis leading. The BJP leaders have maintained that Fadnavis is the party's CM candidate, but the ally Shiv Sena's stand on CM candidate has not been clear.
Assembly Election Results
?
Mohan Mate
Nagpur South
BJP candidate Mohan Mate is leading
8:46 AM, 24 Oct
Maharashtra
Gopinath Munde's daughter Pankaja Munde leading. BJP leading in 40 and Shiv Sena in 22. BJP and Shiv Sena are in alliance at both the Centre and state. In the last assembly elections, both fought state elections seperately, but eventually joined hands as both did not get majority. The majority mark in 288 seats Maharashtra assembly is 145.
8:43 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Leads from 32 seats out. BJP leading in 18; Congress in 11.
Assembly Election Results
?
Smt. Sonali Phogat
Adampur
Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi is leading. He is pitted against Tik Tok star Sonal Phogat in Adampur.
8:32 AM, 24 Oct
Maharshtra
BJP leading in 40; Sena in 16.
8:29 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Congress ahead in terms of leads in Haryana. Congress leading in 8 and BJP in 6.
8:27 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
BJP's Kamal Gupta leading from Hisar.
8:25 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Early trends have emerged from 13 seats. Congress leading in 7 seats and BJP in 4.
8:23 AM, 24 Oct
Maharshtra
Early trends: BJP leading in 33; Shiv Sena in 13; Congress 13 and NCP in 4.
8:22 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Congress Randeep Surjewala leading from Kaithal.
8:21 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
JJP's Dushyant Chautala leading. Dushyant during the poll campaign claimed that he was the true inheritor of his grand father OP Chautala's legacy.
8:16 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Congress party leads in Sonipat, Haryana.
8:14 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Manohar Lal Khattar leading from Karnal.
8:12 AM, 24 Oct
Maharshtra
Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray leading from Worli. He is the first from Thackeray family to face the electorate.
8:10 AM, 24 Oct
Maharshtra
Early trends emerge from 16 seats. BJP leading in 10, Shiv Sena in 2, Congress in 1.
6:10 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
While most exit polls projected a comfortable victory for the BJP in Haryana, one predicted a close fight between the saffron party and the Congress with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) likely to play kingmaker.
6:10 AM, 24 Oct
The counting will began at 8 am, Election Commission officials said.
6:10 AM, 24 Oct
Counting of votes will be held on Thursday for 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states where by-elections were held two days ago.
6:51 AM, 24 Oct
Rahul Gandhi on the other hand addressed 7 rallies in all. He addressed 2 in Haryana and just 5 in Maharashtra.
7:13 AM, 24 Oct
Sonia Gandhi, the interim Congress chief did not address a single rally in both Haryana and Maharashtra. After returning as the Congress chief, she was to address her first rally at Haryana’s Mahendergarh. However the rally was called off and was addressed by Rahul Gandhi instead.
7:25 AM, 24 Oct
The BJP’s star campaigner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a total of 16 rallies in all in both the states. He addressed 9 in Maharashtra and 7 in Haryana.
7:37 AM, 24 Oct
Among the top leaders who addressed rallies, Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah led the pack. He addressed 18 rallies in Maharashtra and 7 in Haryana and the total tally stood at 25.
7:48 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
In Haryana, the BJP is predicted to win 66 and the Congress 14. The INLD Akali would get 2 and others 8.
7:50 AM, 24 Oct
Counting to begin shortly.
7:58 AM, 24 Oct
Going by the overall numbers in Maharashtra and what the exit polls have suggested, the BJP and Shiv Sena would win around 211 seats while the Congress and NCP would end up with 64. The others are likely to bag 13 seats.
8:03 AM, 24 Oct
Maharshtra
Counting has begun and the BJP is leading from Colaba.
8:05 AM, 24 Oct
Maharashtra
Early trends: BJP leading in three seats. All the three seats were won by the BJP in 2014.
8:07 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Early trends: BJP leading from Kaithal.
8:10 AM, 24 Oct
Maharshtra
Maharashtra
In Maharashtra, more than three thousand candidates are holding their breath as all preparations are in place to ensure a transparent counting process and declaration of results.
The most important factor to watch out for in these elections will be whether the Mahayuti of BJP-Shiv Sena will return to power or whether the people of Maharashtra have voted for a change in guard as predicted by veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar.
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Chhagan Bhujbal, Ajit Pawar, former Maharashtra CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan are among the keenly watched candidates from Maharashtra.
Even though the voting percentage has seen a dip and despite the challenge thrown by rebel candidates, the ruling coalition is confident of crossing 220 seats.
In the last polls, all the four main political parties had to contest separately with the BJP winning 122 seats, Sena 63, the Congress 42 and the NCP managing to grab 41 seats.
Haryana
Similarly in Haryana, counting will start at 8 tomorrow morning. CCTV cameras are installed to keep a close watch on the counting process. Senior leaders of both main political parties BJP and Congress are claiming to form the government with full majority. The major political parties which are locked in a fierce battle for the 90 Assembly Seats are the BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal and Jannayak Janata Party. Other parties in the running are the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), AAP and Swaraj India party. Here's a look at the major candidates to look out for:
Meanwhile, re-polling at five booths of five assembly constituencies -Uchana Kalan, Beri, Narnaul, Kosli and Prithla is going on smoothly. More from our correspondent
The political fate of many leaders including Chief Minister Manohar Lal and many members of his Cabinet, Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda, Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala will be decided today. The political fate of three high-profile sportspersons is also to be decided; these include Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt, Commonwealth gold medalist Babita Phogat and former Indian Hockey captain Sandeep Singh.
Meanwhile, Counting of votes will be held for 51 assembly seats spread across 18 states where by-elections were held two days ago. The bypolls are a battle of prestige for the parties as the results will not substantially change the seat arithmetic in the legislatures and will be more of a morale booster. A moderate turnout of 57 per cent was recorded in the by-elections held on Monday.
