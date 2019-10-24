News India live

Maharashtra & Haryana Election Results 2019 LIVE: Amit Shah to reach party office soon

New Delhi, Oct 24: The counting of votes for Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections 2019 begun amid tight security this morning. In the first hour of counting, BJP was leading from both states. Sena scion Thackeray who is contesting from Worli has maintained lead from the start. BJP and Shiv Sena are allies in both Centre and state.

The voter turnout showed a slump this time. While Maharashtra registered a provisional voter turnout of 60.05 per cent until 6 pm, down from 63.08 per cent in 2014, Haryana scored 65 per cent, down from 76.54 per cent in the previous election.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis contesting from Nagpur South-West Constituency is leading by a margin of 8398 votes Congress leads in Chitrakoot and Jhabua bypolls Maharashtra BJP leading in 101 constituencies, Shiv Sena leading in 64 constituencies, NCP leading in 52 constituencies & Indian National Congress in 39. Bihar Assembly bypolls Janata Dal (United) is leading in 2 constituencies, Rashtriya Janata Dal is leading in 1 constituency & AIMIM is leading in 1 constituency. हरियाणा के जनादेश से स्पष्ट है कि जनमत @BJP4Haryana को नकार चुका है। यह भाजपा की चुनावी हार के साथ ही नैतिक पराजय भी है। @INCHaryana प्रदेश में सरकार बनाने जा रही है।#IbbkeCongress — Kumari Selja (@kumari_selja) October 24, 2019 Taking to Twitter, Haryana Congress chief wrote,''Haryana's mandate has shown that the public has rejected BJP. This is not just an electoral defeat for the BJP, but a moral loss as well. Congress will form the government in the state.'' She had earlier said the BJP "diverted" the people's attention to national issues and did not talk of issues like unemployment, economy, farmers' distress, deteriorating law and order. Haryana Khattar will reach Delhi in the afternoon as Haryana heads towards a hung assembly. Himachal Pradesh assembly by-polls Himachal Pradesh assembly by-polls: Celebrations underway as Bharatiya Janata Party wins on Dharamsala assembly seat pic.twitter.com/z1yv9ihnFk — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019 Celebrations underway as Bharatiya Janata Party wins on Dharamsala assembly seat Haryana According to reports, Sonia Gandhi has spoken to BS Hooda and gives him free Haryana Former CM of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress candidate from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, is leading. Home Minister Amit Shah summons ML Khattar to Delhi; unhappy with him over ticket distribution. I have not got call from any party yet, says JJP's Dushyant Chautala Haryana Out of eight Congress rebels who were given JJP tickets, three of them are leading. Manohar Lal Khattar called to Delhi to meet party High Command. Haryana Former Indian hockey captain and BJP candidate from Pehowa, Sandeep Singh leading by 1606 votes as per official EC trends Maharashtra Pankaja Munde, BJP candidate from Parli assembly constituency, is trailing. Haryana Wrestler and BJP candidate from Baroda, Yogeshwar Dutt leading by 430 votes as per official EC trends. He is contesting on a BJP ticket against Congress candidate Sri Krishan Hooda who successfully contested in the 2009 and 2014 elections from Baroda. Maharashtra Debutante Aaditya Thackrey, son of Uddhav Thackeray, is leading with nearly 7,000 votes in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, as per early trends. The 29-year-old Thackeray scion is pitted against NCP's Suresh Mane. The grandson of Bal Thackeray is standing from the prestigious Worli seat in south-central Mumbai. Haryana Jannayak Janta Party leader Ram Kumar Gautam leading, BJP's Captain Abhimanyu trailing, on Narnaund assembly seat Haryana #HaryanaAssemblyPolls : Randeep Surjewala, Congress candidate contesting from Kaithal assembly constituency at a counting centre in Kaithal. He is leading, after 5th round of counting. pic.twitter.com/8fWuSi34GU — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019 Randeep Surjewala, Congress candidate contesting from Kaithal assembly constituency at a counting centre in Kaithal. He is leading, after 5th round of counting. Puducherry Congress-DMK candiate for by-poll to Kamaraj Nagar constituency, John Kumar says I thank people for giving a big mandate and making me win. My first priority will be to provide basic necessities to people. I also congratulate my opponents who worked hard but couldn't win Maharashtra Election Commission official trends shows BJP leading in 99 constituencies, Shiv Sena leading in 60 constituencies, NCP leading in 48 constituencies & Indian National Congress in 40. Haryana As the party emerges as the kingmaker, JJP chief Dushyant Chautala said National Executive Meet will take place and then we will decide with whom to go Himachal Pradesh Assembly by-poll Bharatiya Janata Party leading on Dharamshala and Pachhad seats, according to official EC trends Haryana TikTok star and BJP candidate, Sonali Phogat, is confident about registering win from the Adampur Assembly constituency. Her main rival from the seat is Congress' Kuldeep Bishnoi. "As the talks are going on everywhere that BJP is going to win these elections, I am sure, in Adampur as well, BJP will win," she told ANI. "Yes, the Adampur seat did belong to a particular family but now people have made their minds that they want development," she added. Himachal Pradesh bypolls The ruling BJP is leading in both Dharamshala and Pachhad seats of Himachal Pradesh where bypolls were held on Monday, a state election official said. After the first round of counting, Vishal Nehriya of the BJP is leading with 1,187 votes over his nearest rival Vijay Inder Karan (1543 votes) of the Congress in Dharamshala. In Pachhad, Reena Kashyap of the BJP is leading with 1,543 votes over her nearest rival Gangu Ram Musafir of the Congress after the first round of counting. Punjab bypolls: The Congress is ahead in the three seats of Jalalabad, Phagwara and Mukerian, while the SAD is leading in Dakha in the bypolls to four assembly seats of Punjab, as per early trends. Haryana In Panipat City, Parmod Kumar Vij of the BJP was leading over Congress candidate Sanjay Aggarwal by a margin of 4,422 votes while Mohd Illyas of Congress was ahead from Punhana over Rahish Khan, an Independent, by a margin of 586 votes. Haryana Congress candidate and ex BCCI chief Ranbir Singh Mahendra was trailing behind JJP's Naina Chautala in Badhra constituency while former hockey captain Sandeep Singh of the BJP was ahead in Pehowa constituency, as per initial EC trends. Naina Chautala was leading by a margin of 1,190 votes. Sandeep Singh was leading over Congress' Mandeep Singh Chatha from Pehowa by a margin of 881 votes. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis contesting from Nagpur South-West Constituency is leading, after 2nd round of counting. Looks like, “Kisan and Berozgar” are giving a “Fatkar” to Khattar Sarkar #HaryanaAssemblyElections2019 — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) October 24, 2019 With Congress making leads in Haryana, its spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill says, "Looks like, 'Kisan and Berozgar' are giving a 'Fatkar' to Khattar Sarkar."

Haryana While most exit polls projected a comfortable victory for the BJP in Haryana, one predicted a close fight between the saffron party and the Congress with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) likely to play kingmaker. The counting will began at 8 am, Election Commission officials said. Counting of votes will be held on Thursday for 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states where by-elections were held two days ago. Rahul Gandhi on the other hand addressed 7 rallies in all. He addressed 2 in Haryana and just 5 in Maharashtra. Sonia Gandhi, the interim Congress chief did not address a single rally in both Haryana and Maharashtra. After returning as the Congress chief, she was to address her first rally at Haryana’s Mahendergarh. However the rally was called off and was addressed by Rahul Gandhi instead. The BJP’s star campaigner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a total of 16 rallies in all in both the states. He addressed 9 in Maharashtra and 7 in Haryana. Among the top leaders who addressed rallies, Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah led the pack. He addressed 18 rallies in Maharashtra and 7 in Haryana and the total tally stood at 25. Haryana In Haryana, the BJP is predicted to win 66 and the Congress 14. The INLD Akali would get 2 and others 8. Counting to begin shortly. Going by the overall numbers in Maharashtra and what the exit polls have suggested, the BJP and Shiv Sena would win around 211 seats while the Congress and NCP would end up with 64. The others are likely to bag 13 seats. Maharshtra Counting has begun and the BJP is leading from Colaba. Maharashtra Early trends: BJP leading in three seats. All the three seats were won by the BJP in 2014. Haryana Early trends: BJP leading from Kaithal. Maharshtra Early trends emerge from 16 seats. BJP leading in 10, Shiv Sena in 2, Congress in 1. Maharshtra Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray leading from Worli. He is the first from Thackeray family to face the electorate. Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar leading from Karnal. Haryana Congress party leads in Sonipat, Haryana. Haryana JJP's Dushyant Chautala leading. Dushyant during the poll campaign claimed that he was the true inheritor of his grand father OP Chautala's legacy. Haryana Congress Randeep Surjewala leading from Kaithal. Maharshtra Early trends: BJP leading in 33; Shiv Sena in 13; Congress 13 and NCP in 4. Haryana Early trends have emerged from 13 seats. Congress leading in 7 seats and BJP in 4. Haryana BJP's Kamal Gupta leading from Hisar. Haryana Congress ahead in terms of leads in Haryana. Congress leading in 8 and BJP in 6. Maharshtra BJP leading in 40; Sena in 16. Haryana Leads from 32 seats out. BJP leading in 18; Congress in 11. Maharashtra Gopinath Munde's daughter Pankaja Munde leading. BJP leading in 40 and Shiv Sena in 22. BJP and Shiv Sena are in alliance at both the Centre and state. In the last assembly elections, both fought state elections seperately, but eventually joined hands as both did not get majority. The majority mark in 288 seats Maharashtra assembly is 145. Maharshtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis leading. The BJP leaders have maintained that Fadnavis is the party's CM candidate, but the ally Shiv Sena's stand on CM candidate has not been clear. Haryana Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda leading. Hooda was Haryana's Cm for two terms before BJP ML Khattar wrested the top post from Congress in 2014. Haryana #HaryanaAssemblyElections2019: Counting of votes underway in Gurugram. pic.twitter.com/kAhCf1IZQL — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019 Haryana Haryana Haryana minister and BJP leader Anil Vij tells News 18 that the saffron party will win 75 of the 90 seats. BJP's clarion call for the Haryana polls was 'Ab ki baar 75 paar' (This time over 75). As per latest updates, Congress leads in 17 seats.

In Maharashtra, more than three thousand candidates are holding their breath as all preparations are in place to ensure a transparent counting process and declaration of results.

The most important factor to watch out for in these elections will be whether the Mahayuti of BJP-Shiv Sena will return to power or whether the people of Maharashtra have voted for a change in guard as predicted by veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Chhagan Bhujbal, Ajit Pawar, former Maharashtra CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan are among the keenly watched candidates from Maharashtra.

Even though the voting percentage has seen a dip and despite the challenge thrown by rebel candidates, the ruling coalition is confident of crossing 220 seats.

In the last polls, all the four main political parties had to contest separately with the BJP winning 122 seats, Sena 63, the Congress 42 and the NCP managing to grab 41 seats.

Haryana

Similarly in Haryana, counting will start at 8 tomorrow morning. CCTV cameras are installed to keep a close watch on the counting process. Senior leaders of both main political parties BJP and Congress are claiming to form the government with full majority. The major political parties which are locked in a fierce battle for the 90 Assembly Seats are the BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal and Jannayak Janata Party. Other parties in the running are the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), AAP and Swaraj India party. Here's a look at the major candidates to look out for:

Meanwhile, re-polling at five booths of five assembly constituencies -Uchana Kalan, Beri, Narnaul, Kosli and Prithla is going on smoothly. More from our correspondent

The political fate of many leaders including Chief Minister Manohar Lal and many members of his Cabinet, Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda, Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala will be decided today. The political fate of three high-profile sportspersons is also to be decided; these include Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt, Commonwealth gold medalist Babita Phogat and former Indian Hockey captain Sandeep Singh.

Meanwhile, Counting of votes will be held for 51 assembly seats spread across 18 states where by-elections were held two days ago. The bypolls are a battle of prestige for the parties as the results will not substantially change the seat arithmetic in the legislatures and will be more of a morale booster. A moderate turnout of 57 per cent was recorded in the by-elections held on Monday.