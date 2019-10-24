Maharashtra & Haryana Election Results 2019 LIVE: Amit Shah to reach party office soon

  • search
    New Delhi, Oct 24: The counting of votes for Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections 2019 begun amid tight security this morning. In the first hour of counting, BJP was leading from both states. Sena scion Thackeray who is contesting from Worli has maintained lead from the start. BJP and Shiv Sena are allies in both Centre and state.

    The voter turnout showed a slump this time. While Maharashtra registered a provisional voter turnout of 60.05 per cent until 6 pm, down from 63.08 per cent in 2014, Haryana scored 65 per cent, down from 76.54 per cent in the previous election.

    Follow all the updates LIVE here:

    11:29 AM, 24 Oct
    Maharashtra
    CM Devendra Fadnavis contesting from Nagpur South-West Constituency is leading by a margin of 8398 votes
    11:29 AM, 24 Oct
    Congress leads in Chitrakoot and Jhabua bypolls
    11:22 AM, 24 Oct
    Maharashtra
    BJP leading in 101 constituencies, Shiv Sena leading in 64 constituencies, NCP leading in 52 constituencies & Indian National Congress in 39.
    Political Heavyweights
    Aurangabad East
    Dr. Abdul Gaffar Quadri Syed
    AIMIM
    Atul Moreshwar Save
    BJP
    Vs
    AIMIM candidate Dr. Abdul Gaffar Quadri Syed is leading against BJP's Atul Moreshwar Save.
    11:21 AM, 24 Oct
    Bihar Assembly bypolls
    Janata Dal (United) is leading in 2 constituencies, Rashtriya Janata Dal is leading in 1 constituency & AIMIM is leading in 1 constituency.
    11:19 AM, 24 Oct
    Taking to Twitter, Haryana Congress chief wrote,''Haryana's mandate has shown that the public has rejected BJP. This is not just an electoral defeat for the BJP, but a moral loss as well. Congress will form the government in the state.'' She had earlier said the BJP "diverted" the people's attention to national issues and did not talk of issues like unemployment, economy, farmers' distress, deteriorating law and order.
    Political Heavyweights
    Aurangabad West
    Sanjay Pandurang Shirsat
    SHS
    Arun Vitthlrao Borde
    AIMIM
    Vs
    Shiv Sena candidate Sanjay Pandurang Shirsat is leading from the seat.
    11:16 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Khattar will reach Delhi in the afternoon as Haryana heads towards a hung assembly.
    11:15 AM, 24 Oct
    Himachal Pradesh assembly by-polls
    Celebrations underway as Bharatiya Janata Party wins on Dharamsala assembly seat
    Political Heavyweights
    Charkop
    Yogesh Sagar
    BJP
    Kalu Budheliya
    CONG
    Vs
    BJP candidate Yogesh Sagar is leading. In the last assembly elections, he won the seat a margin of 64,367 votes.
    11:13 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    According to reports, Sonia Gandhi has spoken to BS Hooda and gives him free
    11:12 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Former CM of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress candidate from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, is leading.
    Political Heavyweights
    Jhajjar (SC)
    Smt. Geeta Bhukkal
    CONG
    Dr. Rakesh Kumar
    BJP
    Vs
    Congress leader Geeta Bhukkal is leading. Jhajjar is considered as the citadel of Hooda clan.
    11:12 AM, 24 Oct
    Home Minister Amit Shah summons ML Khattar to Delhi; unhappy with him over ticket distribution.
    11:12 AM, 24 Oct
    I have not got call from any party yet, says JJP's Dushyant Chautala
    Political Heavyweights
    Kopri-Pachpakhadi
    Eknath Shinde
    SHS
    Ghadigaonkar Sanjay Pandurang
    CONG
    Vs
    Shiv Sena candidate Eknath Shinde is leading
    11:11 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Out of eight Congress rebels who were given JJP tickets, three of them are leading.
    11:10 AM, 24 Oct
    Manohar Lal Khattar called to Delhi to meet party High Command.
    Political Heavyweights
    Kothrud
    Chandrakant Dada Patil
    BJP
    Adv. Kishor Nana Shinde
    MNS
    Vs
    BJP candidate Chandrakant Dada Patil is leading. Known to be close to party chief Amit Shah, Patil has been the number two minister in the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet.
    11:10 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Former Indian hockey captain and BJP candidate from Pehowa, Sandeep Singh leading by 1606 votes as per official EC trends
    11:10 AM, 24 Oct
    Maharashtra
    Pankaja Munde, BJP candidate from Parli assembly constituency, is trailing.
    Political Heavyweights
    Nagpur central
    Vikas Shankarrao Kumbhare
    BJP
    Rushikesh (Bunty) Shelke
    CONG
    Vs
    BJP MLA Vikas Shankarrao Kumbhare is leading. The Nagpur Central constituency has been a Congress stronghold since 2009.
    11:10 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Wrestler and BJP candidate from Baroda, Yogeshwar Dutt leading by 430 votes as per official EC trends. He is contesting on a BJP ticket against Congress candidate Sri Krishan Hooda who successfully contested in the 2009 and 2014 elections from Baroda.
    11:02 AM, 24 Oct
    Maharashtra
    Debutante Aaditya Thackrey, son of Uddhav Thackeray, is leading with nearly 7,000 votes in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, as per early trends. The 29-year-old Thackeray scion is pitted against NCP's Suresh Mane. The grandson of Bal Thackeray is standing from the prestigious Worli seat in south-central Mumbai.
    Political Heavyweights
    Nandgaon
    Suhas Kande
    SHS
    Pankaj Chhagan Bhujbal
    NCP
    Vs
    Shiv Sena candidate Suhas Dwarkanath Kande is leading against NCP candidate Pankaj Chhagan Bhujbal.
    10:56 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Jannayak Janta Party leader Ram Kumar Gautam leading, BJP's Captain Abhimanyu trailing, on Narnaund assembly seat
    10:55 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Randeep Surjewala, Congress candidate contesting from Kaithal assembly constituency at a counting centre in Kaithal. He is leading, after 5th round of counting.
    Political Heavyweights
    Panchkula
    Chander Mohan
    CONG
    Karundeep Chaudhary
    INLD
    Vs
    Congress candidate Chander Mohan is leading. This time in Panchkula, Mohan is trying to tap into the goodwill his father Bhajan Lal had among voters.
    10:54 AM, 24 Oct
    Puducherry
    Congress-DMK candiate for by-poll to Kamaraj Nagar constituency, John Kumar says I thank people for giving a big mandate and making me win. My first priority will be to provide basic necessities to people. I also congratulate my opponents who worked hard but couldn't win
    10:41 AM, 24 Oct
    Maharashtra
    Election Commission official trends shows BJP leading in 99 constituencies, Shiv Sena leading in 60 constituencies, NCP leading in 48 constituencies & Indian National Congress in 40.
    Political Heavyweights
    Shirdi
    Radhakrushna Vikhe Patil
    BJP
    Thorat Suresh Jagannath
    CONG
    Vs
    Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil leads in Shirdi Assembly seat by 4,844 votes over his nearest Congress rival Suresh Thorat.
    10:35 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    As the party emerges as the kingmaker, JJP chief Dushyant Chautala said National Executive Meet will take place and then we will decide with whom to go
    10:32 AM, 24 Oct
    Himachal Pradesh Assembly by-poll
    Bharatiya Janata Party leading on Dharamshala and Pachhad seats, according to official EC trends
    10:31 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    TikTok star and BJP candidate, Sonali Phogat, is confident about registering win from the Adampur Assembly constituency. Her main rival from the seat is Congress' Kuldeep Bishnoi. "As the talks are going on everywhere that BJP is going to win these elections, I am sure, in Adampur as well, BJP will win," she told ANI. "Yes, the Adampur seat did belong to a particular family but now people have made their minds that they want development," she added.
    10:28 AM, 24 Oct
    Himachal Pradesh bypolls
    The ruling BJP is leading in both Dharamshala and Pachhad seats of Himachal Pradesh where bypolls were held on Monday, a state election official said. After the first round of counting, Vishal Nehriya of the BJP is leading with 1,187 votes over his nearest rival Vijay Inder Karan (1543 votes) of the Congress in Dharamshala. In Pachhad, Reena Kashyap of the BJP is leading with 1,543 votes over her nearest rival Gangu Ram Musafir of the Congress after the first round of counting.
    10:28 AM, 24 Oct
    Punjab bypolls:
    The Congress is ahead in the three seats of Jalalabad, Phagwara and Mukerian, while the SAD is leading in Dakha in the bypolls to four assembly seats of Punjab, as per early trends.
    10:26 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    In Panipat City, Parmod Kumar Vij of the BJP was leading over Congress candidate Sanjay Aggarwal by a margin of 4,422 votes while Mohd Illyas of Congress was ahead from Punhana over Rahish Khan, an Independent, by a margin of 586 votes.
    10:25 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Congress candidate and ex BCCI chief Ranbir Singh Mahendra was trailing behind JJP's Naina Chautala in Badhra constituency while former hockey captain Sandeep Singh of the BJP was ahead in Pehowa constituency, as per initial EC trends. Naina Chautala was leading by a margin of 1,190 votes. Sandeep Singh was leading over Congress' Mandeep Singh Chatha from Pehowa by a margin of 881 votes.
    10:19 AM, 24 Oct
    Maharashtra
    CM Devendra Fadnavis contesting from Nagpur South-West Constituency is leading, after 2nd round of counting.
    10:18 AM, 24 Oct
    With Congress making leads in Haryana, its spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill says, "Looks like, 'Kisan and Berozgar' are giving a 'Fatkar' to Khattar Sarkar."
    Maharashtra

    In Maharashtra, more than three thousand candidates are holding their breath as all preparations are in place to ensure a transparent counting process and declaration of results.

    The most important factor to watch out for in these elections will be whether the Mahayuti of BJP-Shiv Sena will return to power or whether the people of Maharashtra have voted for a change in guard as predicted by veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar.

    Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Chhagan Bhujbal, Ajit Pawar, former Maharashtra CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan are among the keenly watched candidates from Maharashtra.

    Even though the voting percentage has seen a dip and despite the challenge thrown by rebel candidates, the ruling coalition is confident of crossing 220 seats.

    In the last polls, all the four main political parties had to contest separately with the BJP winning 122 seats, Sena 63, the Congress 42 and the NCP managing to grab 41 seats.

    Haryana

    Similarly in Haryana, counting will start at 8 tomorrow morning. CCTV cameras are installed to keep a close watch on the counting process. Senior leaders of both main political parties BJP and Congress are claiming to form the government with full majority. The major political parties which are locked in a fierce battle for the 90 Assembly Seats are the BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal and Jannayak Janata Party. Other parties in the running are the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), AAP and Swaraj India party. Here's a look at the major candidates to look out for:

    Meanwhile, re-polling at five booths of five assembly constituencies -Uchana Kalan, Beri, Narnaul, Kosli and Prithla is going on smoothly. More from our correspondent

    The political fate of many leaders including Chief Minister Manohar Lal and many members of his Cabinet, Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda, Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala will be decided today. The political fate of three high-profile sportspersons is also to be decided; these include Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt, Commonwealth gold medalist Babita Phogat and former Indian Hockey captain Sandeep Singh.

    Meanwhile, Counting of votes will be held for 51 assembly seats spread across 18 states where by-elections were held two days ago. The bypolls are a battle of prestige for the parties as the results will not substantially change the seat arithmetic in the legislatures and will be more of a morale booster. A moderate turnout of 57 per cent was recorded in the by-elections held on Monday.

    More MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra assembly elections 2019 haryana assembly elections 2019 counting

