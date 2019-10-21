Home News India live

Maharashtra, Haryana Election Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE: Will Khattar, Fadnavis get second term

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Oct 21: The exit poll result for Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly elections and bypolls to 51 Assembly constituencies in 17 states will be declared after 6:30 PM today.

Both states, currently ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance are set to vote in a fresh government.

Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES on Assembly elections 2019 Exit Polls

Newest First Oldest First

In Maharashtra, it is a battle of two alliances Maha-Yuti (Grand Alliance) including majorly the BJP and Shiv Sena, on one hand, and the Maha-Aghadi camp including Congress and NCP mainly, on the other. This is the first time that someone from the Thackeray family is contesting an election Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray. The key parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Indian National Lok Dal. As many 1,169 candidates including 104 Women are are in the fray for 90 seats out of which 17 are reserved. Both states, currently ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance are set to vote in a fresh government. The terms of Maharashtra and Haryana are due to expire on 2 and 9 November 2019 respectively. With results out on October 24, exit polls are seen as indicators of peoples mood. Voting in Haryana and Maharashtra to elect new assemblies is underway amid tight security. The counting will be taken up on the 24th of October. In its order, the Commission said there will be restrictions on conduct of any exit poll and publication and dissemination of result of such exit polls during the period. The displaying any election matter, including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media, will also be prohibited during the period of 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for conclusion of polls. Election Commission has banned exit polls on polling day from seven in the morning to 6.30 in the evening.

Election Commission has banned exit polls on polling day from seven in the morning to 6.30 in the evening. In its order, the Commission said there will be restrictions on conduct of any exit poll and publication and dissemination of result of such exit polls during the period. The displaying any election matter, including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media, will also be prohibited during the period of 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for conclusion of polls. Voting in Haryana and Maharashtra to elect new assemblies is underway amid tight security. The counting will be taken up on the 24th of October. With results out on October 24, exit polls are seen as indicators of peoples mood. The terms of Maharashtra and Haryana are due to expire on 2 and 9 November 2019 respectively. Both states, currently ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance are set to vote in a fresh government. The key parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Indian National Lok Dal. As many 1,169 candidates including 104 Women are are in the fray for 90 seats out of which 17 are reserved. In Maharashtra, it is a battle of two alliances Maha-Yuti (Grand Alliance) including majorly the BJP and Shiv Sena, on one hand, and the Maha-Aghadi camp including Congress and NCP mainly, on the other. This is the first time that someone from the Thackeray family is contesting an election Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray.