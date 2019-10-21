Exit Poll Results 2019: BJP-Shiv Sena set to return in Maharashtra; Vadra-Cong routed in Haryana

  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Oct 21: The exit polls have predicted a thumping victory for the BJP-led NDA in Maharashtra and Haryana, riding the vibrant 'Modi wave'.

    In Maharashtra, most exit polls are predicted a thumping win for the BJP-Sena alliance. The alliance is predicted to cross the 200 mark comfortably.

    While in Haryana, the BJP is set to return to power with an improved majority, exit polls have predicted after polling ended on Monday to the 90 member assembly. According to the Election Commission , Haryana registered a voter turnout of 65% .

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Here are the LIVE UPDATES on Assembly elections 2019 Exit Polls

    Newest First Oldest First
    7:40 PM, 21 Oct
    Election Commission of India: 60.5% voter turnout recorded till 6 pm in Maharashtra. Voting is still going on, so the turnout is likely to rise.
    7:31 PM, 21 Oct
    Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda says he rejects the exit poll numbers which predict an overwhelming win for the BJP in Haryana and Maharashtra.
    7:25 PM, 21 Oct
    TV9 Exit poll of Maharashtra - BJP+: 197, Cong+: 75, Others: 16.
    7:25 PM, 21 Oct
    News 18 -IPSOS Exit Poll of Haryana - BJP: 75, Cong: 10, JJP:2
    7:05 PM, 21 Oct
    NewsX-Polstrat Exit poll of Haryana - BJP: 77, Congress:11, Others: 2
    7:05 PM, 21 Oct
    TV9 Bharatvarsh Exit poll of Haryana - BJP:47, Congress:23, Others: 20
    6:59 PM, 21 Oct
    India Today's projection for Maharashtra BJP+: 45% Congress+: 35% Others: 20%
    6:58 PM, 21 Oct
    Times Now Exit Poll results of Haryana - BJP: 71, Congress: 11, JJP: 5
    6:53 PM, 21 Oct
    Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll of Haryana - BJP: 52-63, Congress: 15-19, JJP: 5-9, INLD: 0-1, Others: 7-9
    6:43 PM, 21 Oct
    According to ABP-C Voter Exit Poll, BJP -Shiv Sena alliance to get 204 seats in Maharashtra, Congress-NCP to get 69 seats.
    6:43 PM, 21 Oct
    India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll: Congress to get around 19 per cent votes in Maha.
    6:40 PM, 21 Oct
    Seat Share prediction for Maharashtra Assembly Election: News18 Ipsos Exit Poll
    BJP+: 243 Congress+: 41 Others: 4
    6:37 PM, 21 Oct
    CNN-News18-Ipsos exit poll, predicts BJP and Shiv Sena's coalition in Maharashtra is projected to win 243 seats out of the total 288 seats.
    6:36 PM, 21 Oct
    The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is likely to win the Maharashtra assembly election, predicts the India Today-Axis My India exit poll
    6:35 PM, 21 Oct
    Times Now exit polls predict 48 seats for Congress-NCP in Maharashtra
    6:34 PM, 21 Oct
    Times Now exit polls predict 230 seats out of 255 for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra
    6:34 PM, 21 Oct
    BJP to get 52-53 seats in Haryana according to Jan Ki Baat exit poll survey.
    6:30 PM, 21 Oct
    Maharashtra: Voter turnout similar to 2014
    Maharashtra Assembly elections saw a voter turnout of around 63 per cent, almost matching the 63.38 per cent polling recorded in the the last state elections in 2014.
    6:25 PM, 21 Oct
    Haryana
    The voter turnout in Haryana assembly elections till 6 pm is 61.72%.
    6:24 PM, 21 Oct
    Haryana
    The BJP, which won 47 seats in the 2014 Assembly elections in Haryana, is aiming to sweep the state by winning 75 seats in the 90-member assembly. On the other hand, the JJP is looking to establish itself as a potent political force in Haryana.
    6:20 PM, 21 Oct
    Haryana
    Will Chief Minister Manohar Khattar be able to retain his chair and get a second term or will the fledging Jannayak Janta Party of Dushyant Singh Chautala ruin his party?
    6:18 PM, 21 Oct
    Maharashtra
    In 2014 Assembly polls, BJP and Shiv Sena fought the polls separately and BJP bagged 122 seats on its own. The Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) were alliance partners for 25-years.
    6:07 PM, 21 Oct
    60.36% voter turnout recorded in Haryana till 5 pm
    6:06 PM, 21 Oct
    Figures can come only after 6.30 pm because there is an Election Commission of India (ECI) ban on exit polls from 7 am to 6:30 pm today.
    6:06 PM, 21 Oct
    The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on October 24.
    6:06 PM, 21 Oct
    Polling in Maharashtra and Haryana is set to end at 6pm. For all that's happened during the day check out our polling day live blog.
    5:57 PM, 21 Oct
    54.53% voter turnout in Maharashtra by 5 pm
    By 5 pm, 54.53% voters turned up to cast their vote for Maharashtra assembly election. The voter turnout data is in accordance ECI’s Voter Turnout app.
    5:22 PM, 21 Oct
    Voting in Maharashtra will end at 6 pm and after a mandatory gap of half an hour, TV channels will begin airing exit polls.
    5:19 PM, 21 Oct
    As the voting in Maharashtra and Haryana nears end, all eyes are on exit polls, seen as indicators to which party forms the government.
    3:34 PM, 21 Oct
    In Maharashtra, it is a battle of two alliances Maha-Yuti (Grand Alliance) including majorly the BJP and Shiv Sena, on one hand, and the Maha-Aghadi camp including Congress and NCP mainly, on the other. This is the first time that someone from the Thackeray family is contesting an election Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray.
