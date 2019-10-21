Exit Poll Results 2019 updates: BJP-Shiv Sena set to return in Maha; Vadra-Cong routed in Haryana
New Delhi, Oct 21: The exit polls have predicted a thumping victory for the BJP-led NDA in Maharashtra and Haryana, riding the vibrant 'Modi wave'.
In Maharashtra, most exit polls are predicted a thumping win for the BJP-Sena alliance. The alliance is predicted to cross the 200 mark comfortably.
While in Haryana, the BJP is set to return to power with an improved majority, exit polls have predicted after polling ended on Monday to the 90 member assembly. According to the Election Commission , Haryana registered a voter turnout of 65% .
Here are the LIVE UPDATES on Assembly elections 2019 Exit Polls
7:40 PM, 21 Oct
Election Commission of India: 60.5% voter turnout recorded till 6 pm in Maharashtra. Voting is still going on, so the turnout is likely to rise.
7:31 PM, 21 Oct
Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda says he rejects the exit poll numbers which predict an overwhelming win for the BJP in Haryana and Maharashtra.
CNN-News18-Ipsos exit poll, predicts BJP and Shiv Sena's coalition in Maharashtra is projected to win 243 seats out of the total 288 seats.
6:36 PM, 21 Oct
The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is likely to win the Maharashtra assembly election, predicts the India Today-Axis My India exit poll
6:35 PM, 21 Oct
Times Now exit polls predict 48 seats for Congress-NCP in Maharashtra
6:34 PM, 21 Oct
Times Now exit polls predict 230 seats out of 255 for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra
6:34 PM, 21 Oct
BJP to get 52-53 seats in Haryana according to Jan Ki Baat exit poll survey.
6:30 PM, 21 Oct
Maharashtra: Voter turnout similar to 2014
Maharashtra Assembly elections saw a voter turnout of around 63 per cent, almost matching the 63.38 per cent polling recorded in the the last state elections in 2014.
6:25 PM, 21 Oct
Haryana
The voter turnout in Haryana assembly elections till 6 pm is 61.72%.
6:24 PM, 21 Oct
Haryana
The BJP, which won 47 seats in the 2014 Assembly elections in Haryana, is aiming to sweep the state by winning 75 seats in the 90-member assembly. On the other hand, the JJP is looking to establish itself as a potent political force in Haryana.
6:20 PM, 21 Oct
Haryana
Will Chief Minister Manohar Khattar be able to retain his chair and get a second term or will the fledging Jannayak Janta Party of Dushyant Singh Chautala ruin his party?
6:18 PM, 21 Oct
Maharashtra
In 2014 Assembly polls, BJP and Shiv Sena fought the polls separately and BJP bagged 122 seats on its own.
The Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) were alliance partners for 25-years.
6:07 PM, 21 Oct
60.36% voter turnout recorded in Haryana till 5 pm
6:06 PM, 21 Oct
Figures can come only after 6.30 pm because there is an Election Commission of India (ECI) ban on exit polls from 7 am to 6:30 pm today.
6:06 PM, 21 Oct
The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on October 24.
6:06 PM, 21 Oct
Polling in Maharashtra and Haryana is set to end at 6pm. For all that's happened during the day check out our polling day live blog.
5:57 PM, 21 Oct
54.53% voter turnout in Maharashtra by 5 pm
By 5 pm, 54.53% voters turned up to cast their vote for Maharashtra assembly election. The voter turnout data is in accordance ECI’s Voter Turnout app.
5:22 PM, 21 Oct
Voting in Maharashtra will end at 6 pm and after a mandatory gap of half an hour, TV channels will begin airing exit polls.
5:19 PM, 21 Oct
As the voting in Maharashtra and Haryana nears end, all eyes are on exit polls, seen as indicators to which party forms the government.
3:34 PM, 21 Oct
In Maharashtra, it is a battle of two alliances Maha-Yuti (Grand Alliance) including majorly the BJP and Shiv Sena, on one hand, and the Maha-Aghadi camp including Congress and NCP mainly, on the other. This is the first time that someone from the Thackeray family is contesting an election Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray.
3:21 PM, 21 Oct
Election Commission has banned exit polls on polling day from seven in the morning to 6.30 in the evening.
3:21 PM, 21 Oct
In its order, the Commission said there will be restrictions on conduct of any exit poll and publication and dissemination of result of such exit polls during the period. The displaying any election matter, including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media, will also be prohibited during the period of 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for conclusion of polls.
3:21 PM, 21 Oct
Voting in Haryana and Maharashtra to elect new assemblies is underway amid tight security. The counting will be taken up on the 24th of October.
3:31 PM, 21 Oct
With results out on October 24, exit polls are seen as indicators of peoples mood.
3:33 PM, 21 Oct
The terms of Maharashtra and Haryana are due to expire on 2 and 9 November 2019 respectively.
3:33 PM, 21 Oct
Both states, currently ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance are set to vote in a fresh government.
3:34 PM, 21 Oct
The key parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Indian National Lok Dal. As many 1,169 candidates including 104 Women are are in the fray for 90 seats out of which 17 are reserved.
3:34 PM, 21 Oct
