YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Uttarakhand Glacier Burst
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra govt to probe celebrities, cricketers tweet on farm law

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 08: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has decided to probe celebrities, including Bharat Ratna recipients such as cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and singer Lata Mangeshkar, who had tweeted in support of the Centre on farm laws.

    Sachin Tendulkar
    Sachin Tendulkar

    "It has been revealed that there were same posts by celebrities at the same time, hence it will be investigated why it has happened", said Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Desmukh.

    Echoing similar sentiment, Congress had demanded a probe by the police into the tweets posted by celebrities to counter the global criticism of the government's handling of the farmers' protest.

    Sharad Pawar 'advises’ Sachin Tendulkar to exercise caution while speaking on matters outside cricket

    "There was a series of tweets after MEA's response to Rihanna's tweet. If a person, be it a celebrity, opine on their own, it's fine but there's a scope of suspicion that BJP could be behind this. We have cited common words like 'amicable' in these tweets", said Congress leader Sachin Sawant.

    Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and several people from the international community had come out in support of the farmers protesting against the Centre''s new agriculture laws.

    Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi''s borders for over two months against the laws.

    More MAHARASHTRA News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra

    Story first published: Monday, February 8, 2021, 14:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X