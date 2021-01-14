Maharashtra govt sets up panel to study impact of liquor ban in Chandrapur

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chandrapur, Jan 14: The Maharashtra government has set up a 13-member high-level committee to study the socio-economic impact of liquor ban in Chandrapur district.

The previous BJP-led state government banned sale and consumption of liquor in Chandrapur on April 1, 2015. In June last year, state Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar, who is also Chandrapur's guardian minister, said he is in favour of lifting the liquor ban in Chandrapur once the COVID-19 crisis ends.

As per a government notification issued on Tuesday, a 13-member committee, headed by former principal secretary Ramnath Jha, has been formed to conduct a survey on the social and economic impact after and before the imposition of the liquor ban in Chandrapur.

The committee would also seek the opinion of public representatives, social organisations and various other organisations about the ban on liquor in Chandrapur district, the notification said. The other members of the committee include Chandrapur's superintendent of police, civil surgeon, women and child welfare and social welfare officers, as well as lawyers, academicians and excise department officials.

Earlier, in February last year, Wadettiwar formed a nine-member committee at the district-level to conduct a study on the advantages and drawbacks of the liquor ban in Chandrapur. The committee's report was submitted to the state government in September.

Wadettiwar in June last year claimed the number of kidney infections and cancer cases has increased in the district due to the consumption of "duplicate liquor" (fake brews of some brands) being smuggled. Liquor is also banned in the state's Wardha and Gadchiroli districts.