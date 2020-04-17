Maharashtra govt orders landlords to not evict tenants, delay rent by 3 months

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Apr 17: The Maharashtra government on Friday ordered landlords to delay rent collection by at least three months and to not evict tenants from their properties during the countrywide lockdown in place till April 3 to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus infection.

Maharashtra State Housing Department issues instructions to landlords to postpone rent collection by at least 3 months. During this period, no tenant should be evicted from the rented house due to non-payment of rent, a letter from Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office said.

Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu leads the list with the rising number of coronavirus cases. These states, together with Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, account for more than 60% of total number of cases in the country.