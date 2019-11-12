Maharashtra govt formation: Will find a way to work out different ideologies, says Uddhav Thackeray

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Nov 12: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday the Congress and the NCP will work out a formula for formation of a government in Maharashtra.

Addressing a press conference shortly after a similar presser held by leaders of the Congress and NCP in south Mumbai, Uddhav said the Sena also needs a clarity on the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) just like the Congress and the NCP. Thackeray also took a dig at Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over imposition of the President's Rule in the state.

Thackeray said the Sena had contacted the Cong and the NCP for first time on November 11.

To a question on different ideologies if signed an alliance with the NCP and the Congress, Uddhav cited the example of the BJP and the PDP joining hands in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Just like the Congress and NCP the Sena also needs a clarity on the Common Minimum Programme (CMP)," he said, adding that the "Sena contacted the Congress and the NCP for first time on Monday which negates the BJP's charge that Sena was in touch with these two parties since poll results."

Why Governor recommended President's rule in Maharashtra before expiry of NCP deadline?

The Sena had failed to produce the required letters of support of the NCP and the Congress when it met the governor on Monday night to stake a claim to form government.

"The Sena was invited to stake claim to form government even before the end of the deadline given to the BJP," Thackeray alleged. In possible alliance with the Congress and the NCP, Thackeray said he was finding out how parties with different ideologies had forged tie-ups with the BJP.

On Tuesday, Governor B K Koshyari sent a report to the Centre, recommending President's rule in the state which is facing a political impasse since the Assembly poll results of October 24; following which President's rule was imposed in the state.