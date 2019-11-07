News India live

Maharashtra: Stalemate continues, previous Assembly's term expires today

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Mumbai, Nov 07: The uncertainty over the government formation in Maharashtra entered 13th day since the election results were announced. If no one stakes government formation claim on Friday, then the Governor may have to consider imposing president's rule in the state. The term of the previous assembly expires on Friday.

The allies - Shiv Sena and BJP - collectively have the number to form government in Maharashtra, but the Uddhav Thackeray led party has put forth a demand of '50-50' sharing which means that chief minister's post would be held for 2.5 years each by both the parties.

The BJP is firm that it is willing to discuss all the other issues, but for sharing the CM post. Asserting that Shiv Sena does not want to snap ties, party chief Thackeray today said that the BJP should speak to them only if it is ready to give up the post of the chief minister.

The Congress and its ally NCP are closely watching the developments and veteran politician Sharad Pawar even met Sonia Gandhi over the issue.

In the elections held for 288-seat Maharashtra assembly, the BJP won 105 seats, the Sena 56, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 54, and the Congress 44.

Maharashtra Govt formation: Highlights of the day

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray arrived at Hotel Rangsharda, earlier tonight, to meet the Shiv Sena leaders staying there. Shiv Sena MLAs will be staying at the hotel for the next 2 days. pic.twitter.com/AohJwKUCzX — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2019 Shiv Sena MLAs will be staying at the hotel for the next 2 days. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accuses the BJP of delaying the process of government formation in Maharashtra. Raut said that the BJP wants to creating a situation for the imposition of President's rule. He said the BJP should declare that it is unable to form the government and then the Shiv Sena will take further steps. Prakash Ambedkar meets Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Ambedkar in a letter to the Governor said there would be a Constitutional Crisis if the next government is not formed and the term of previous assembly expires "Article 172 of the Constitution of India states that the life of the elected House and the term of members is for five years, beginning from the date of the meeting held on November 8th, 2014. This means the new House has to come into existence according to the constitutional provision and the meeting has to be held on the last date of the five years term.... Therefore , I am sure your good office shall see that the continuity of the House is maintained, failing this the Hon’ble Governer has to promulgate President's Rule to avoid a constitutional crisis." "We have alternatives available for government formation," Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said earlier today. Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Giriraj Singh, and Santosh Gangwar held a meeting with working president J Nadda at Maharashtra Sadan. What was descussed in themeeting is not known yet. At a meeting held this morning, Sena MLAs passed a resolution, authorising Uddhav Thackeray to take a "final decision" on government formation in Maharashtra. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar wrote to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari appealing for President's rule in Maharashtra. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi party chief Prakash Ambedkar along with other party leaders met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, today, to discuss the prevailing political situation in the state. A Bharatiya Janata Party delegation met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today at Raj Bhavan. The BJP is said to have updated the Governor about “ongoing political situation” in Maharashtra. If the impasse does not end by midnight tomorrow, the Governor may have to intervene as the term of current assembly ends on November 9. Reports say that several Congress MLAs favour supporting the Shiv Sena in government formation in order to keep the BJP out. Rumours that Shiv Sena wants Nitin Gadkari to become Maharashtra CM were doing rounds earlier today. The Union minister then himself ruled out returning to Maharashtra politics. Senior leaders of Maharashtra BJP on Thursday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to discuss "legal aspects" of the delay in formation of the government in the state after the October 21 Assembly elections. Those who met Koshyari included state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and ministers Sudhir Mungantiwar and Girish Mahajan. Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve meets Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan as the tussle over government formation in Maharashtra continues. 5:52 pm (IST) Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil claimed, without naming any party, that some MLAs were being offered inducements to cross over. "Some MLAs are being lured now. But in case anyone defects (to the BJP), other parties will come together and defeat him/her (in bypoll)," Patil said. NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, who yesterday announced that his party would sit in opposition, is going to return to Mumbai tonight. He cut short his 4-day visit in Maharshtra to review farmer situation and attend public events.

