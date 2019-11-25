Maharashtra govt formation: Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong stake claim to form govt, submit letter of support

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Nov 25: The Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress' proposed 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' on Monday staked its claim to form the government in the Maharashtra, in a pre-emptive move to avoid another spell of President's rule in the state.

"Delegations of the three parties with their respective leaders at Raj Bhavan to register our claim to form the government in the future as the present government in the state is definitely going to fall," NCP National Spokesperson told IANS.

Sena leader Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and NCP state unit chief Jayant Patil visited residence of Maharashtra Governor BS Khoshyari and and submitted the requisite letter of support.

"Fadnavis can't prove majority, even if floor test were to happen. Hence we all three parties are staking claim to form government," indicated the letter submitted by Sena-Cong-NCP.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had said the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have signatures of all their respective MLAs to prove majority in the House, which the combine will submit it to Supreme Court.

"The BJP acted like 'dacoits of Chambal' to form government in the state 'without having majority," alleged Raut.

'Leaders of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will meet the governor today to present our side for government formation. The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will have at least 10 MLAs more than the BJP when the floor test will be done in the Assembly,' the Shiv Sena leader said.

The Maharashtra political crisis has come under the Supreme Court's scrutiny with the Centre being asked to produce before the court on Monday morning the letters of the Governor inviting Devendra Fadnavis as well as the communication of the BJP leader staking his claim.