Maharashtra govt formation: Sena-NCP-Cong likely to submit affidavits by 150 MLAs to prove majority

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Nov 25: Amid political dramas, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance is likely to submit affidavits of 154 MLA's to the Supreme Court. The newly formed alliance in Maharashtra has claimed of having the majority in the Maharashtra assembly.

According to a Times of India report, fifty-six MLAs from Shiv Sena, 44 from Congress, 46 from NCP, and eight independents have signed identical affidavits against the installation of Devendra Fadnavis as CM.

The political course of Maharashtra will be decided by the Supreme Court today, after examining all relevant material before it passes an order on the political crisis in the state.

Maharashtra govt formation: Crucial hearing in SC today

The court also sought for the letter Fadnavis had written to stake a claim to form the government. The apex court said that it would commence hearing on the matter on November 25 at 10.30 am.

Aghadi, the newly formed alliance in Maharashtra on Saturday night filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the Maharashtra governor's decision to swear-in BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister. The alliance also demanded an immediate floor test to avoid "further horse-trading".

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal meets Ajit Pawar to convince him to come back to NCP fold

The three parties also sought a direction to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to invite them to form the government under the leadership of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying they have the support of more than 144 MLAs.