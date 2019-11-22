Maharashtra want Uddhav to be CM for 5 years: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai, Nov 22: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday reiterated that his party will get the Maharashtra CM's post when the three-party alliance with Congress and NCP assumes power.

"People of Maharashtra want Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to become the CM," he said.

Responding to the question of whether Pawar has suggested Raut's name for the CM, Raut said, "This is incorrect. People of Maharashtra want Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister."

Asked if the three non-BJP parties would meet the state governor on Friday itself, Raut quipped, "Why meet the governor when the President's rule is in place".

When asked about reports that the BJP had agreed to share the CM's post with the Sena, Raut said, "The time for offers has ended."

The Shiv Sena, NCP Congress alliance in Maharashtra is likely to be named Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Shiv Sena led alliance has almost finalised the alliance and could make an official alliance by Saturday.

The Shiv Sena likely to have its Chief Minister for five years, while the Congress and NCP may have Deputy CM's.

On ministerial births, the Shiv Sena will have 16 ministers while the NCP and Congress stick to 15 and 12 respectively. The Maharashtra assembly has a total of 42 ministers among the council of ministers.

The alliance leaders are likely to stake a claim to form the government in Maharashtra by November 30.

In the October 21 Maharashtra polls, the BJP-Sena saffron alliance won a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively in the 288-member assembly. The Congress and the NCP, pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats respectively.