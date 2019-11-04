Maharashtra political conundrum: Raut calls on Guv, Pawar meets Sonia, Fadnavis meets Shah

By Vishal S

Mumbai, Nov 04: A series of meetings were held today over the government formation deadlock in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Ramdas Kadam called on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari amid deadlock.

"We both met the governor and discussed the political situation in the state but this was only a courtesy meeting from Sena's side," Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said after meeting.

Raut said that Shiv Sena is not acting as an obstacle in government formation and whoever has the majority can form the government in the state.

We are waiting and watching. Our doors are open to discussions with Shiv Sena. There will be no compromise on the CM post. We are open to the distribution of ministerial portfolios, ANI reported BJP as saying, while quoting sources.

Independent MLA Ravi Rana has reportedly extended support to the BJP. News 18 reports say that some Sena MLAs may have been in touch with the BJP.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Sonia Gandhi in the national capital.

Amid the impasse, the Sena also appeared to have reached out to the NCP as its senior leader and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday disclosed to reporters a message sent to him by Raut.

Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis today met BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Monday. In the recent polls to 288-member state Assembly, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena-56, NCP-54 and Congress-44.

With the Shiv Sena seeming firm on its demand of sharing the chief minister's post in the next Maharashtra government, a BJP minister on Monday said some of his party leaders are willing for re-election in the state.

The BJP leaders expressed this view during a review meeting held in Dhule district on Sunday, state Tourism and FDA Minister Jaykumar Rawal told a television channel.

"The party workers said senior leaders of the BJP should not have forged an alliance (with the Sena)...give us a chance again, we will contest again and win this time," said Rawal, who is considered close to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The meeting in Dhule was attended by several BJP leaders, workers and candidates who contested the recent Assembly polls, he said.

"Many of them are angry as we could not contest in some seats due to pact with the Sena and lost with a thin margin in some segments," the minister said. The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are caught in a stalemate over the chief minister's post, with the Sena demanding an equal division of the top post's tenure and the BJP rejecting it.

Unlike the last Assembly elections, the BJP and the Shiv Sena this time fought elections in alliance with each other. The BJP won 105 seats and the Shiv Sena 56. The term of the existing 13th state Assembly ends on November 9.