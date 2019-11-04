Maharashtra Govt formation: Raut calls on Guv, Fadanvis meets Shah, Pawar at Sonia's residence

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Mumbai, Nov 04: Hectic developments are underway over the government formation deadlock in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Ramdas Kadam called on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari amid deadlock over government formation.

"We both met the governor and discussed the political situation in the state but this was only a courtesy meeting from Sena's side, "Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said after meeting.

We are waiting and watching. Our doors are open to discussions with Shiv Sena. There will be no compromise on the CM post. We are open to the distribution of ministerial portfolios, ANI reported BJP as saying, while quoting sources.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar would be meeting Sonia Gandhi Shortly.

Amid the impasse, the Sena also appeared to have reached out to the NCP as its senior leader and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday disclosed to reporters a message sent to him by Raut.

Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis today met BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Monday. In the recent polls to 288-member state Assembly, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena-56, NCP-54 and Congress-44.

