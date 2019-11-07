Maharashtra govt formation: No one dare poach Sena MLAs, says Sanjay Raut

By Shreya

Mumbai, Nov 07: Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday warned against any attempt to poach his party legislators while also categorically ruling out mediation by the RSS in government formation in Maharashtra.

Responding to media reports on Sena MLA's poaching, Raut said, ''We are not moving our MLAs to any location. Our MLAs are intact. If anyone has guts, I challenge them to do that, there will be consequences. But some leaders from other parties have spoken about that fear with their MLAs. It has been seen that in such a situation the ruling party is involved in horse-trading and pressure tactics. But what happened in Karnataka and Goa that will not be allowed to happen. "

''Those who are spreading such rumours should worry about their MLAs first,'' Raut added.

The BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a tussle over the issue of the chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate in government formation despite results of the October 24 Assembly polls giving the alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House.

In the polls, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena-56, NCP-54 and the Congress won 44 seats.

Reports say both parties on Wednesday said back channel talks are on between the two old but often-feuding Hindutva allies and a breakthrough is expected.