Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Aaditya meets Guv; Cong to extend support to Sena

Mumbai, Nov 11: After the BJP refused to form government in the state, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has invited Shiv Sena, the second-largest party, to stake claim to the government.

In the October 21 polls, the BJP won 105 seats while ally Sena won 56 seats. The majority mark in the 288-member state Assembly is 145. BJP and Shiv Sena have been bickering over a 50:50 division of power, including the chief ministers post, resulting in a stalemate over government formation.

Shiv Sena leaders including Aaditya meet Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the governor of Maharashtra. Congress leader AK Antony leaves after the meeting, at party interim President Sonia Gandhi's residence, over the political situation in Maharashtra concludes. Three of us (independent candidates) have come here. Whosoever Uddhav Sahab will decide, will be the Chief Minister, says Bacchu Kadu, Independent Candidate outside Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. Three independent Maharashtra MLAs arrive at Raj Bhavan and extend their support to the Shiv Sena. The Sena is the second largest party in the 288-member House with 56 MLAs after the BJP (105). Given the stalemate between the two alliance partners, the role of the Congress with its 44 legislators and the Nationalist Congress Party with 54 MLAs is crucial. The Shiv Sena has time till 7.30 pm on Monday to stake claim. Shiv Sena is expected to ask 24 hours more from governor to stake claim to form the government in Maharashtra. Sonia Gandhi is said to have offered support after Udhav Thackeray telephoned her. Congress to support Shiv Sena for government formation in Maharashtra, according to reports. Letter of support faxed to Raj Bhavan. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who was admitted to Lilavati hospital, will be discharged in a day or two. Senior BJP leaders Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Ashish Shelar among others reach Varsha, the chief minister's residence in Mumbai. Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Aaditya to go to Raj Bhavan. Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi speaks to some party MLAs from Maharashtra who are lodged in a Jaipur hotel. Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray had a brief telephonic conversation a short while back. Maharashtra Congress leaders have landed in Delhi and would be part of the meeting with party chief Sonia Gandhi. Congress leaders AK Antony and Ahmed Patel arrive at 10 Janpath (Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi's residence). Party's Maharashtra leaders have been called to Delhi for further discussions over the political situation in Maharashtra, the meeting to be held shortly. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been admitted to Lilavati hospital in Mumbai for chest pain and uneasiness. Senior Congress leaders from Maharashtra who were in Jaipur with the MLAs, have left the hotel. They will be meeting the party high command in New Delhi at 4.00 pm. Janata Dal (Secular) chief and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda to ANI: If Congress gives support to Shiv Sena, they should not disturb it for next five years. Then only people will trust Congress. HD Deve Gowda to ANI: Balasaheb (Thackeray) gave place to BJP in Maharashtra. (LK) Advani and (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee went to Balasaheb's residence and requested him for seats. BJP overrode that, which is why Uddhav Thackeray has taken a stand that he will teach them a lesson. Now, it is for Congress and NCP to put down BJP. Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge reaches interim party chief Sonia Gandhi’s Residence. The Congress meeting is set to begin shortly. Shiv Sena likely to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 6 pm to stake claim to form government in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut admitted at Lilavati hospital, ANI reported. NCP chief Sharad Pawar leaves Hotel Taj Lands End after meeting Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Uddhav Thackeray-Sharad Pawar meeting in Mumbai has ended. Seven BJP MLAs told NCP leader Ajit Pawar today morning and assured support. They informed Pawar that they are ready to resign if necessary in case NCP is set to form the state government, The Hindu has reported. BJP core committee meeting at Varsha ends. A second round of meeting will be held around 5pm. Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena delegation to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari at 5.00 pm today. Uddhav Thackeray may not go with the delegation. According to reports, NCP will meet again at 4 pm. Modalities of government formation can only be discussed once Congress makes its decision. Shiv Sena to meet Maharashtra Governor at 5 PM today There was an attempt to blame my leadership.

In the October 21 polls, the BJP won 105 seats while ally Sena won 56 seats. The majority mark in the 288-member state Assembly is 145. The BJP will not form government in Maharashtra owing to lack of numbers, says Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra BJP President. The mandate was given to us (BJP-Shiv Sena) to work together if Shiv Sena wants to disrespect it and form govt with Congress-NCP then all our best wishes are with them, says Patil. Koshyari had on Saturday evening invited BJP, the single largest party in the state after the polls last month, to form the government in the state. BJP and Shiv Sena went to elections as allies, but after results were announced, the Uddav Thackeray-led party demanded '50-50' sharing of CM's post. The BJP is not willing to give up CM post. With Shiv Sena adamant on CM post for 2.5 years, and the BJP unrelenting, there is currently a deadlock. A new Chief Minister must take oath before November 10 as the term of the Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 9 2019. The Shiv Sena has said that it enjoys the support of 175 MLAs. Chandrakant Patil also wished Shiv Sena "all the best" if Uddhav Thackeray "wants to take the support of Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form the government in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday met the party's newly elected MLAs from Maharashtra, who are currently staying at a resort in Jaipur, to discuss the political situation in the state. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who has been constantly launching veiled attacks on the BJP said that his party would declare its next strategy once no one else is able to form government. Amid high drama over government formation in Maharashtra, Congress says the party does not want President's rule in Maharashtra. Congress MLAs will seek advice of the party high-command on its future political stand in Maharashtra, says Ashok Chavan. Will install Sena CM at any cost in Maharashtra, says Sanjay Raut on BJP's announcement. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray ji clearly said today that Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena. If Uddhav ji has said so, then it means that there will be CM from Shiv Sena, at any cost, says Raut. NCP president Sharad Pawar maintained the mandate was for the BJP and Sena to form a stable government. "Our responsibility is to be constructive opposition," We are watching as to when the government is formed," Pawar said on Saturday. "How will BJP have its chief minister when they are not staking a claim to form government," asks Raut. Congress has said that Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari should invite the second largest alliance —Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) — to form the government in the state because the BJP-Shiv Sena combine has “refused” to do so. We are keeping an eye on recent developments. We are meeting now and discussing all the options before us. We have not decided anything yet, says Chavan. If we look at the numbers, the Congress can help the Sena-NCP come to power. Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has invited leaders of the second largest party, the Shiv Sena, to form government, as BJP refused to do so. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyar asked the leader of elected members of the second largest party, the Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government in Maharashtra. Nawab Malik, Nationalist Congress Party said,''If Governor invites Shiv Sena to stake claim to form govt then we will think about our next step. Till now, we haven't received any proposal from Shiv Sena. The final decision will be taken by Congress& NCP together as declared by Pawar Sahab.'' ''We have called a meeting of our MLAs on Nov 12. If Shiv Sena wants our support,they will have to declare that they have no relation with BJP&they should pull out from National Democratic Alliance (NDA). All their ministers will have to resign from Union Cabinet,'' Nawab Malik further said. "The Sena will have to inform the governor about its stand by Monday (November 11) evening 7.30 pm," a Raj Bhavan official said. Reportedly, NCP chief Sharad Pawar speaks to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray over government formation. Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray leaves the Madh Island resort and arrives at Matoshree A meeting of the BJP is also underway at Devendra Fadnavis' South Mumbai residence Varsha. Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior Congress leaders will meet party president Sonia Gandhi tomorrow to discuss the government formation situation in Maharashtra. Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot that the BJP has dishonoured the mandate of the people of Maharashtra by its failure to form government in the state even after 15 days of the elections result.