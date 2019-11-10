  • search
    Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Aaditya meets Guv; Cong to extend support to Sena

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 11: After the BJP refused to form government in the state, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has invited Shiv Sena, the second-largest party, to stake claim to the government.

    In the October 21 polls, the BJP won 105 seats while ally Sena won 56 seats. The majority mark in the 288-member state Assembly is 145. BJP and Shiv Sena have been bickering over a 50:50 division of power, including the chief ministers post, resulting in a stalemate over government formation.

    Stay Tuned for LIVE updates on Maharashtra government formation

    Newest First Oldest First
    7:12 PM, 11 Nov
    Shiv Sena leaders including Aaditya meet Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the governor of Maharashtra.
    7:04 PM, 11 Nov
    Congress leader AK Antony leaves after the meeting, at party interim President Sonia Gandhi's residence, over the political situation in Maharashtra concludes.
    6:57 PM, 11 Nov
    Three of us (independent candidates) have come here. Whosoever Uddhav Sahab will decide, will be the Chief Minister, says Bacchu Kadu, Independent Candidate outside Raj Bhavan, Mumbai.
    6:52 PM, 11 Nov
    Three independent Maharashtra MLAs arrive at Raj Bhavan and extend their support to the Shiv Sena.
    6:48 PM, 11 Nov
    The Sena is the second largest party in the 288-member House with 56 MLAs after the BJP (105). Given the stalemate between the two alliance partners, the role of the Congress with its 44 legislators and the Nationalist Congress Party with 54 MLAs is crucial. The Shiv Sena has time till 7.30 pm on Monday to stake claim.
    6:39 PM, 11 Nov
    Shiv Sena is expected to ask 24 hours more from governor to stake claim to form the government in Maharashtra.
    6:39 PM, 11 Nov
    Sonia Gandhi is said to have offered support after Udhav Thackeray telephoned her.
    6:31 PM, 11 Nov
    Congress to support Shiv Sena for government formation in Maharashtra, according to reports. Letter of support faxed to Raj Bhavan.
    6:21 PM, 11 Nov
    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who was admitted to Lilavati hospital, will be discharged in a day or two.
    6:20 PM, 11 Nov
    Senior BJP leaders Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Ashish Shelar among others reach Varsha, the chief minister's residence in Mumbai.
    5:58 PM, 11 Nov
    Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Aaditya to go to Raj Bhavan.
    5:48 PM, 11 Nov
    Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi speaks to some party MLAs from Maharashtra who are lodged in a Jaipur hotel.
    5:19 PM, 11 Nov
    Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray had a brief telephonic conversation a short while back.
    4:21 PM, 11 Nov
    Maharashtra Congress leaders have landed in Delhi and would be part of the meeting with party chief Sonia Gandhi.
    4:15 PM, 11 Nov
    Congress leaders AK Antony and Ahmed Patel arrive at 10 Janpath (Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi's residence). Party's Maharashtra leaders have been called to Delhi for further discussions over the political situation in Maharashtra, the meeting to be held shortly.
    4:13 PM, 11 Nov
    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been admitted to Lilavati hospital in Mumbai for chest pain and uneasiness.
    3:57 PM, 11 Nov
    Senior Congress leaders from Maharashtra who were in Jaipur with the MLAs, have left the hotel. They will be meeting the party high command in New Delhi at 4.00 pm.
    3:57 PM, 11 Nov
    Janata Dal (Secular) chief and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda to ANI: If Congress gives support to Shiv Sena, they should not disturb it for next five years. Then only people will trust Congress.
    3:57 PM, 11 Nov
    HD Deve Gowda to ANI: Balasaheb (Thackeray) gave place to BJP in Maharashtra. (LK) Advani and (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee went to Balasaheb's residence and requested him for seats. BJP overrode that, which is why Uddhav Thackeray has taken a stand that he will teach them a lesson. Now, it is for Congress and NCP to put down BJP.
    3:56 PM, 11 Nov
    Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge reaches interim party chief Sonia Gandhi’s Residence. The Congress meeting is set to begin shortly.
    3:56 PM, 11 Nov
    Shiv Sena likely to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 6 pm to stake claim to form government in Maharashtra.
    3:42 PM, 11 Nov
    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut admitted at Lilavati hospital, ANI reported.
    2:33 PM, 11 Nov
    NCP chief Sharad Pawar leaves Hotel Taj Lands End after meeting Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.
    2:30 PM, 11 Nov
    Uddhav Thackeray-Sharad Pawar meeting in Mumbai has ended.
    2:30 PM, 11 Nov
    Seven BJP MLAs told NCP leader Ajit Pawar today morning and assured support. They informed Pawar that they are ready to resign if necessary in case NCP is set to form the state government, The Hindu has reported.
    2:17 PM, 11 Nov
    BJP core committee meeting at Varsha ends. A second round of meeting will be held around 5pm.
    2:12 PM, 11 Nov
    Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena delegation to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari at 5.00 pm today. Uddhav Thackeray may not go with the delegation.
    1:50 PM, 11 Nov
    According to reports, NCP will meet again at 4 pm. Modalities of government formation can only be discussed once Congress makes its decision.
    1:47 PM, 11 Nov
    Shiv Sena to meet Maharashtra Governor at 5 PM today
    1:44 PM, 11 Nov
    There was an attempt to blame my leadership.
