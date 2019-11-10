News India live

Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Congress MLAs likely to back Shiv Sena

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Mumbai, Nov 11: After the BJP refused to form government in the state, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has invited Shiv Sena, the second largest party, to stake claim to the government.

In the October 21 polls, the BJP won 105 seats while ally Sena won 56 seats. The majority mark in the 288-member state Assembly is 145. BJP and Shiv Sena have been bickering over a 50:50 division of power, including the chief ministers post, resulting in a stalemate over government formation.

Stay Tuned for LIVE updates on Maharashtra government formation

Newest First Oldest First

Congress core committee meeting concludes. Congress MLAs likely to back Shiv Sena. AICC interim chief Sonia Gandhi to take final decision. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge after party's Working Committee meeting ends said,''We have called our Maharashtra leaders to Delhi for further discussions, the meeting will be at 4 pm.'' Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut leaves from Matoshree If there is a fresh election, India’s leading political scientist, Dr Sandeep Shastri told OneIndia that,''then I have no doubt that the BJP would go it alone and cash in on a strong sympathy wave. Further Devendra Fadnavis would be the face of the party.'' Meanwhile, chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar on being asked 'Shiv Sena has left NDA, what do you have to say?': said,''Vo jaane bhai isme humko kya matlab hai?.'' Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut arrives at party chief Uddhav Thackeray's residence in Mumbai. When asked about the possibility of the BJP and Shiv Sena coming together at this stage, Dr. Shastri says that if that were to happen it would be on the BJP’s terms. That is the BJP’s strategy now. If the Sena is unable to form the government, then I think there would be a brief spell of President’s Rule. I also do not rule out the possibility of a snap poll. Dr Sandeep Shastri, leading psephologist and pro-vice-chancellor, told OneIndia that the NCP is the only one okay with the Shiv Sena as it is desperate to come to power. Even though the Sena has been told to explore the possibilities, I am not too sure if this alliance would come through, Dr. Shastri adds. Dr Sandeep Shastri, leading psephologist and pro-vice-chancellor, further points out that for Congress it would be politically suicidal to enter into a Sena-NCP alliance. ''For the Congress, I would believe that it would be politically suicidal to enter into a Sena-NCP alliance. Sonia Gandhi, in fact took the right stand. At best, if the push comes to shove, the Congress is likely to extend issue based support,'' he said. Dr Sandeep Shastri also explained OneIndia the possible risk for Shiv Sena in future if they ally with NCP-Congress,''The Shiv Sena must also bear in mind that their main stay is the BMC. The last time the BJP did very well there. If the BJP alliance does not go through, the Shiv Sena would have challenges in retaining the BMC says.'' India’s leading political scientist, Dr Sandeep Shastri told OneIndia that the only agenda seems to keep the BJP out of power. If the Shiv Sena and the NCP come together, I am sure that it would be a short term alliance as they have no common ground to work. They have ideological differences and I don’t think the cadre and the leaders in the long run would find it beneficial. Mallikarjun Kharge who is the Congress in-charge for Maharashtra met the party's Maharashtra MLAs in Jaipur and has now told the CWC that the Maharashtra CLP wants to form an alliance with the Shiv Sena at any cost. Reports suggest Shiv Sena to meet governor at 2:30 pm Senior NCP leader Praful Patel said,''Please don’t speculate. We have not taken any decision yet.'' When asked by reporters if an alliance with NCP-Congress would be appropriate as Shiv Sena and ‘Maha-Aghadi’ parties have contrasting political ideologies, Sanjay Raut has pointed at BJP’s alliance with Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP in Jammu and Kashmir earlier. “Was it love jihad when BJP allied with the PDP?” Raut questioned. On Governor's invite to Shiv Sena to 'indicate willingness to form govt in Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut said,'It would have been easy if Governor had given us more time.BJP was given 72 hrs; we've been given lesser time. It's a strategy of BJP to impose President's rule in state.'' Meanwhile, Senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal, and Mallikarjun Kharge arrive for Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at party interim President Sonia Gandhi's residence, over the political situation in Maharashtra. Reacting to Shiv Sena’s Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant resigning as a Union Minister, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said: "I have not had a word with anyone regarding anyone’s resignation. We will have a word with Congress today. Whatever decision is to be taken will be taken only after discussions with Congress." If the Shiv Sena decides to form the government, then it basically mean that there would be a three party government which would include the NCP and Congress. But has the Shiv Sena played its cards well. It now appears as though the strategy is more about keeping the BJP at bay. The negative glue brings you together, but can the positive glue hold you together. ''It is BJP's arrogance that they are refusing to form govt in Maharashtra. It is an insult to the people of Maharashtra. They are willing to sit in opposition, but they are reluctant to follow the 50-50 formula, for which they agreed before polls,'' Raut said. On Arvind Sawant quitting from the Union Cabinet, Raut said,''Arvind Sawant has resigned based on orders by Uddhav Thackeray. There is no point in staying in the Union Cabinet just for one portfolio in this atmosphere.'' Meanwhile, NCP and Sena are likely to have an arrangement where each of the two parties could either share the chief minister’s post for 2.5 years. Don't blame Shiv Sena for the collapse of alliance, says Raut while addressing the media in Mumbai Sources do not rule out the possibility of a snap poll, if the Shiv Sena and NCP are unable to form the government. BJP sources say that it would not make any further offers to the Shiv Sena. If the need be, we will sit in opposition. The source said that he does not rule out a snap poll after a brief spell of President’s Rule. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut addresses the media in Mumbai, says BJP never had the intention to give us the CM post. They never honoured 50-50 formula Congress rebel leader Sanjay Nirupam opposes government formation with Shiv Sena. Nirupam questions Congress top brass over possible alliance. While the Sena has been making efforts to reach out to the NCP and the Congress, the Sharad Pawar-led party on Sunday said the Sena will have to walk out of the NDA first. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar to chair party's core group meeting which is to be held today in Mumbai, over the current political situation in the state. Praful Patel, Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil & other party leaders will be present. The President’s rule has to be ratified by the Parliament in two months, after which it can be extended till six months, and again for six more months if elections are not possible within that period. The rule, however, can be withdrawn if any party or alliance approaches the Governor and convinces him that it has the numbers to form the government. Koshyari will have to recommend President’s rule in the state if Sena or any other party fails to garner the support of 145 MLAs to prove majority.

In the October 21 polls, the BJP won 105 seats while ally Sena won 56 seats. The majority mark in the 288-member state Assembly is 145. The BJP will not form government in Maharashtra owing to lack of numbers, says Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra BJP President. The mandate was given to us (BJP-Shiv Sena) to work together if Shiv Sena wants to disrespect it and form govt with Congress-NCP then all our best wishes are with them, says Patil. Koshyari had on Saturday evening invited BJP, the single largest party in the state after the polls last month, to form the government in the state. BJP and Shiv Sena went to elections as allies, but after results were announced, the Uddav Thackeray-led party demanded '50-50' sharing of CM's post. The BJP is not willing to give up CM post. With Shiv Sena adamant on CM post for 2.5 years, and the BJP unrelenting, there is currently a deadlock. A new Chief Minister must take oath before November 10 as the term of the Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 9 2019. The Shiv Sena has said that it enjoys the support of 175 MLAs. Chandrakant Patil also wished Shiv Sena "all the best" if Uddhav Thackeray "wants to take the support of Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form the government in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday met the party's newly elected MLAs from Maharashtra, who are currently staying at a resort in Jaipur, to discuss the political situation in the state. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who has been constantly launching veiled attacks on the BJP said that his party would declare its next strategy once no one else is able to form government. Amid high drama over government formation in Maharashtra, Congress says the party does not want President's rule in Maharashtra. Congress MLAs will seek advice of the party high-command on its future political stand in Maharashtra, says Ashok Chavan. Will install Sena CM at any cost in Maharashtra, says Sanjay Raut on BJP's announcement. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray ji clearly said today that Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena. If Uddhav ji has said so, then it means that there will be CM from Shiv Sena, at any cost, says Raut. NCP president Sharad Pawar maintained the mandate was for the BJP and Sena to form a stable government. "Our responsibility is to be constructive opposition," We are watching as to when the government is formed," Pawar said on Saturday. "How will BJP have its chief minister when they are not staking a claim to form government," asks Raut. Congress has said that Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari should invite the second largest alliance —Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) — to form the government in the state because the BJP-Shiv Sena combine has “refused” to do so. We are keeping an eye on recent developments. We are meeting now and discussing all the options before us. We have not decided anything yet, says Chavan. If we look at the numbers, the Congress can help the Sena-NCP come to power. Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has invited leaders of the second largest party, the Shiv Sena, to form government, as BJP refused to do so. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyar asked the leader of elected members of the second largest party, the Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government in Maharashtra. Nawab Malik, Nationalist Congress Party said,''If Governor invites Shiv Sena to stake claim to form govt then we will think about our next step. Till now, we haven't received any proposal from Shiv Sena. The final decision will be taken by Congress& NCP together as declared by Pawar Sahab.'' ''We have called a meeting of our MLAs on Nov 12. If Shiv Sena wants our support,they will have to declare that they have no relation with BJP&they should pull out from National Democratic Alliance (NDA). All their ministers will have to resign from Union Cabinet,'' Nawab Malik further said. "The Sena will have to inform the governor about its stand by Monday (November 11) evening 7.30 pm," a Raj Bhavan official said. Reportedly, NCP chief Sharad Pawar speaks to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray over government formation. Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray leaves the Madh Island resort and arrives at Matoshree A meeting of the BJP is also underway at Devendra Fadnavis' South Mumbai residence Varsha. Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior Congress leaders will meet party president Sonia Gandhi tomorrow to discuss the government formation situation in Maharashtra. Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot that the BJP has dishonoured the mandate of the people of Maharashtra by its failure to form government in the state even after 15 days of the elections result.