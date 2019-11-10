  • search
    Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Shiv Sena to meet governor at 2:30 pm

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 10: After the BJP refused to form government in the state, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has invited Shiv Sena, the second largest party, to stake claim to the government.

    Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant set to resign as minister from NDA govt

    In the October 21 polls, the BJP won 105 seats while ally Sena won 56 seats. The majority mark in the 288-member state Assembly is 145. BJP and Shiv Sena have been bickering over a 50:50 division of power, including the chief ministers post, resulting in a stalemate over government formation.

    Stay Tuned for LIVE updates on Maharashtra government formation

    11:21 AM, 11 Nov
    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut arrives at party chief Uddhav Thackeray's residence in Mumbai.
    11:21 AM, 11 Nov
    When asked about the possibility of the BJP and Shiv Sena coming together at this stage, Dr. Shastri says that if that were to happen it would be on the BJP’s terms. That is the BJP’s strategy now. If the Sena is unable to form the government, then I think there would be a brief spell of President’s Rule. I also do not rule out the possibility of a snap poll.
    11:20 AM, 11 Nov
    Dr Sandeep Shastri, leading psephologist and pro-vice-chancellor, told OneIndia that the NCP is the only one okay with the Shiv Sena as it is desperate to come to power. Even though the Sena has been told to explore the possibilities, I am not too sure if this alliance would come through, Dr. Shastri adds.
    11:20 AM, 11 Nov
    Dr Sandeep Shastri, leading psephologist and pro-vice-chancellor, further points out that for Congress it would be politically suicidal to enter into a Sena-NCP alliance. ''For the Congress, I would believe that it would be politically suicidal to enter into a Sena-NCP alliance. Sonia Gandhi, in fact took the right stand. At best, if the push comes to shove, the Congress is likely to extend issue based support,'' he said.
    10:53 AM, 11 Nov
    Dr Sandeep Shastri also explained OneIndia the possible risk for Shiv Sena in future if they ally with NCP-Congress,''The Shiv Sena must also bear in mind that their main stay is the BMC. The last time the BJP did very well there. If the BJP alliance does not go through, the Shiv Sena would have challenges in retaining the BMC says.''
    10:52 AM, 11 Nov
    India’s leading political scientist, Dr Sandeep Shastri told OneIndia that the only agenda seems to keep the BJP out of power. If the Shiv Sena and the NCP come together, I am sure that it would be a short term alliance as they have no common ground to work. They have ideological differences and I don’t think the cadre and the leaders in the long run would find it beneficial.
    10:40 AM, 11 Nov
    Mallikarjun Kharge who is the Congress in-charge for Maharashtra met the party's Maharashtra MLAs in Jaipur and has now told the CWC that the Maharashtra CLP wants to form an alliance with the Shiv Sena at any cost.
    10:29 AM, 11 Nov
    Reports suggest Shiv Sena to meet governor at 2:30 pm
    10:22 AM, 11 Nov
    Senior NCP leader Praful Patel said,''Please don’t speculate. We have not taken any decision yet.''
    10:21 AM, 11 Nov
    When asked by reporters if an alliance with NCP-Congress would be appropriate as Shiv Sena and ‘Maha-Aghadi’ parties have contrasting political ideologies, Sanjay Raut has pointed at BJP’s alliance with Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP in Jammu and Kashmir earlier. “Was it love jihad when BJP allied with the PDP?” Raut questioned.
    10:20 AM, 11 Nov
    On Governor's invite to Shiv Sena to 'indicate willingness to form govt in Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut said,'It would have been easy if Governor had given us more time.BJP was given 72 hrs; we've been given lesser time. It's a strategy of BJP to impose President's rule in state.''
    10:19 AM, 11 Nov
    Meanwhile, Senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal, and Mallikarjun Kharge arrive for Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at party interim President Sonia Gandhi's residence, over the political situation in Maharashtra.
    10:19 AM, 11 Nov
    Reacting to Shiv Sena’s Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant resigning as a Union Minister, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said: "I have not had a word with anyone regarding anyone’s resignation. We will have a word with Congress today. Whatever decision is to be taken will be taken only after discussions with Congress."
    10:16 AM, 11 Nov
    If the Shiv Sena decides to form the government, then it basically mean that there would be a three party government which would include the NCP and Congress. But has the Shiv Sena played its cards well. It now appears as though the strategy is more about keeping the BJP at bay. The negative glue brings you together, but can the positive glue hold you together.
    10:03 AM, 11 Nov
    ''It is BJP's arrogance that they are refusing to form govt in Maharashtra. It is an insult to the people of Maharashtra. They are willing to sit in opposition, but they are reluctant to follow the 50-50 formula, for which they agreed before polls,'' Raut said.
    9:58 AM, 11 Nov
    On Arvind Sawant quitting from the Union Cabinet, Raut said,''Arvind Sawant has resigned based on orders by Uddhav Thackeray. There is no point in staying in the Union Cabinet just for one portfolio in this atmosphere.''
    9:57 AM, 11 Nov
    Meanwhile, NCP and Sena are likely to have an arrangement where each of the two parties could either share the chief minister’s post for 2.5 years.
    9:53 AM, 11 Nov
    Don't blame Shiv Sena for the collapse of alliance, says Raut while addressing the media in Mumbai
    9:52 AM, 11 Nov
    Sources do not rule out the possibility of a snap poll, if the Shiv Sena and NCP are unable to form the government. BJP sources say that it would not make any further offers to the Shiv Sena. If the need be, we will sit in opposition. The source said that he does not rule out a snap poll after a brief spell of President’s Rule.
    9:52 AM, 11 Nov
    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut addresses the media in Mumbai, says BJP never had the intention to give us the CM post. They never honoured 50-50 formula
    9:34 AM, 11 Nov
    Congress rebel leader Sanjay Nirupam opposes government formation with Shiv Sena. Nirupam questions Congress top brass over possible alliance.
    9:34 AM, 11 Nov
    While the Sena has been making efforts to reach out to the NCP and the Congress, the Sharad Pawar-led party on Sunday said the Sena will have to walk out of the NDA first.
    9:31 AM, 11 Nov
    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar to chair party's core group meeting which is to be held today in Mumbai, over the current political situation in the state. Praful Patel, Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil & other party leaders will be present.
    9:26 AM, 11 Nov
    The President’s rule has to be ratified by the Parliament in two months, after which it can be extended till six months, and again for six more months if elections are not possible within that period. The rule, however, can be withdrawn if any party or alliance approaches the Governor and convinces him that it has the numbers to form the government.
    9:25 AM, 11 Nov
    Koshyari will have to recommend President’s rule in the state if Sena or any other party fails to garner the support of 145 MLAs to prove majority.
    9:18 AM, 11 Nov
    Congress has called a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting today at Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi, over the political situation in Maharashtra.
    9:07 AM, 11 Nov
    NCP core group meeting at 10 am
    8:52 AM, 11 Nov
    After the governor's communication, Sena MLAs, staying at a suburban hotel in Mumbai, went into a huddle. They later moved to Matoshree, the Bandra residence of the party chief Uddhav Thackeray, for another meeting.
    8:52 AM, 11 Nov
    Governor Koshyari has asked Sena legislative party leader Eknath Shinde to "indicate willingness and ability" of the party to form government, a Raj Bhavan statement said.
    8:52 AM, 11 Nov
    Meanwhile, the Maharashtra BJP core committee headed by caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also meet in Mumbai on Monday.
