Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Congress MLAs to return to Mumbai from Jaipur

India

By Anuj Cariappa

Mumbai, Nov 13: Maharashtra on Tuesday came under President's Rule after President Ram Nath Kovind approved Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari's report recommending it.

The President's Rule has been implemented for six months but can be withdrawn anytime before it.

In the October 21 polls, the BJP won 105 seats while ally Sena won 56 seats. The majority mark in the 288-member state Assembly is 145. BJP and Shiv Sena have been bickering over a 50:50 division of power, including the chief ministers post, resulting in a stalemate over government formation.

How long will President's rule be imposed? President's rule can initially continue for six months with approval from the Parliament. It can be extended for a maximum of three years with the approval of the Parliament done every 6 months. What is President's Rule? Under Article 356, President of India can suspend state government and impose President's rule "if he is satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the government of the state cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution". Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday expressed apprehension that the BJP may indulge in horse-trading to form government in Maharashtra after imposing the President's Rule there. A second petition may also be filed in the Supreme Court against the President’s Rule itself. Shiva Sena mouthpiece Saamana lashes out at BJP, says BJP failed to honour its promise. According to reports, Maharashtra Congress MLAs, who were staying at luxury resort in Jaipur, are likely to return to Mumbai at 12.30 pm. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal will be arguing the case on Shiv Sena's behalf. The Supreme Court has listed the hearing of a petition filed by Shiv Sena seeking the quashing of the Governor's decision to impose President's Rule in Maharashtra at 10.30 am. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi slammed Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for recommending a President's Rule in the state. Currently it is wait and watch for the saffron party, which hopes that ideological differences among the Sena, NCP and the Congress will prevent them from coming together. The Shiv Sena has filed a petition challenging the decision of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari rejecting the claim of the party to form a government in Maharashtra. The hasty decision taken by the Maharashtra governor, @BJP4India govt & the @rashtrapatibhvn is against the spirit of democracy & Constitution. When they failed to Operate on MLAs from opposition, they have Operated the Office of Governor & the Office of President.#PresidentRule — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) November 12, 2019 Karnataka Congreess leader Siddaramaiah criticises governor's "hasty" decision to impose Presidents rule in Maharashtra. Highly unfortunate that India’s second largest state & commercial capital is now under President’s Rule.



Voters deserve better than petty politicking & ego battles — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) November 12, 2019 Congress leader Milind Deora says the people of Maharashtra dont deserve to be under the President's rule. President's rule is definitely something we did not expect. We will certainly try to ensure that people's mandate is respected. We will try to form a stable government. We will stand by the people of the state, says BJP' Sudhir Mugantiwar. President's rule is unfortunate but we expect that Maharashtra will get a stable government soon, says Fadnavis. Narayan Rane speaking outside Varsha: I am right now in BJP, I will work towards seeing to it that the BJP comes to power in the state. I don't think Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena can form the government. BJP-Shiv Sena were together for many yrs but now Shiv Sena has to go with Congress-NCP. We will hold further talks with both of them. I would like to thank Arvind Sawant, many people have lust for ministerial post but he is not like that. Proud of him, says Uddhav. Yesterday we formally requested Congress-NCP for their support to form the government. We needed 48 hours, but the Governor didn't give us time, says Thackeray. BJP was invited by the Governor but they refused to form govt in the state. The next day we were given the invitation (by Governor), we were given only 24 hours time but we required 48 hours. But he (Maharashtra) didn't give us 48 hours time, says Uddhav Thackeray. We are in no hurry. We will hold discussions with Congress and then take a decision (to support Shiv Sena), says Sharad Pawar. Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party got invitation from the Governor to prove majority. But Congress did not get an invitation . We condemn it, he says We will hold discussions with Shiv Sena after we hold discussions with our ally, says Ahmed Patel. Congress leader Ahmed Patel and NCP chief Sharad Pawar holding press conference now. SC registry has said they may mention the matter tomorrow before the court, for urgent hearing. Fresh/second petition challenging the imposition of President's Rule is being readied. The decision on when to file it will be taken tomorrow, says Shiv Sena's lawyer Sunil Fernandes. No hearing today in Supreme Court on Shiv Sena’s plea against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision of denying three more days to the party to get letters of support from NCP and Congress. Senior Sena leaders including Uddhav Tahckeray have arrived at the Madh island resort to meet the party MLAs who have been lodged to avoid any poaching. Congress leader Digvijay Singh says that the governor recommended President's Rule under the PM's pressure. The President's Rule has been implemented for six months and it can be withdrawn before that if any party is able to prove the numbers. The Supreme Court registry is yet to take a call on placing the petition filed by the Shiv Sena before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on their plea for according an urgent hearing on Tuesday itself. On Presidents's rule, Shiv Sena's lawyers says they will have a legal discussion first and then decide on the further course of action.

In the October 21 polls, the BJP won 105 seats while ally Sena won 56 seats. The majority mark in the 288-member state Assembly is 145. The BJP will not form government in Maharashtra owing to lack of numbers, says Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra BJP President. The mandate was given to us (BJP-Shiv Sena) to work together if Shiv Sena wants to disrespect it and form govt with Congress-NCP then all our best wishes are with them, says Patil. Koshyari had on Saturday evening invited BJP, the single largest party in the state after the polls last month, to form the government in the state. BJP and Shiv Sena went to elections as allies, but after results were announced, the Uddav Thackeray-led party demanded '50-50' sharing of CM's post. The BJP is not willing to give up CM post. With Shiv Sena adamant on CM post for 2.5 years, and the BJP unrelenting, there is currently a deadlock. A new Chief Minister must take oath before November 10 as the term of the Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 9 2019. The Shiv Sena has said that it enjoys the support of 175 MLAs. Chandrakant Patil also wished Shiv Sena "all the best" if Uddhav Thackeray "wants to take the support of Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form the government in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday met the party's newly elected MLAs from Maharashtra, who are currently staying at a resort in Jaipur, to discuss the political situation in the state. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who has been constantly launching veiled attacks on the BJP said that his party would declare its next strategy once no one else is able to form government. Amid high drama over government formation in Maharashtra, Congress says the party does not want President's rule in Maharashtra. Congress MLAs will seek advice of the party high-command on its future political stand in Maharashtra, says Ashok Chavan. Will install Sena CM at any cost in Maharashtra, says Sanjay Raut on BJP's announcement. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray ji clearly said today that Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena. If Uddhav ji has said so, then it means that there will be CM from Shiv Sena, at any cost, says Raut. NCP president Sharad Pawar maintained the mandate was for the BJP and Sena to form a stable government. "Our responsibility is to be constructive opposition," We are watching as to when the government is formed," Pawar said on Saturday. "How will BJP have its chief minister when they are not staking a claim to form government," asks Raut. Congress has said that Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari should invite the second largest alliance —Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) — to form the government in the state because the BJP-Shiv Sena combine has “refused” to do so. We are keeping an eye on recent developments. We are meeting now and discussing all the options before us. We have not decided anything yet, says Chavan. If we look at the numbers, the Congress can help the Sena-NCP come to power. Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has invited leaders of the second largest party, the Shiv Sena, to form government, as BJP refused to do so. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyar asked the leader of elected members of the second largest party, the Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government in Maharashtra. Nawab Malik, Nationalist Congress Party said,''If Governor invites Shiv Sena to stake claim to form govt then we will think about our next step. Till now, we haven't received any proposal from Shiv Sena. The final decision will be taken by Congress& NCP together as declared by Pawar Sahab.'' ''We have called a meeting of our MLAs on Nov 12. If Shiv Sena wants our support,they will have to declare that they have no relation with BJP&they should pull out from National Democratic Alliance (NDA). All their ministers will have to resign from Union Cabinet,'' Nawab Malik further said. "The Sena will have to inform the governor about its stand by Monday (November 11) evening 7.30 pm," a Raj Bhavan official said. Reportedly, NCP chief Sharad Pawar speaks to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray over government formation. Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray leaves the Madh Island resort and arrives at Matoshree A meeting of the BJP is also underway at Devendra Fadnavis' South Mumbai residence Varsha. Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior Congress leaders will meet party president Sonia Gandhi tomorrow to discuss the government formation situation in Maharashtra. Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot that the BJP has dishonoured the mandate of the people of Maharashtra by its failure to form government in the state even after 15 days of the elections result.