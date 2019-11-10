  • search
Trending Maharashtra Ayodhya Verdict
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Congress MLAs to return to Mumbai from Jaipur

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 13: Maharashtra on Tuesday came under President's Rule after President Ram Nath Kovind approved Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari's report recommending it.

    The President's Rule has been implemented for six months but can be withdrawn anytime before it.

    Uddhav Thackray and Devendra Fadnavis
    Uddhav Thackray and Devendra Fadnavis

    In the October 21 polls, the BJP won 105 seats while ally Sena won 56 seats. The majority mark in the 288-member state Assembly is 145. BJP and Shiv Sena have been bickering over a 50:50 division of power, including the chief ministers post, resulting in a stalemate over government formation.

    Stay Tuned for LIVE updates on Maharashtra government formation

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:29 AM, 13 Nov
    How long will President's rule be imposed?
    President's rule can initially continue for six months with approval from the Parliament. It can be extended for a maximum of three years with the approval of the Parliament done every 6 months.
    9:29 AM, 13 Nov
    What is President's Rule?
    Under Article 356, President of India can suspend state government and impose President's rule "if he is satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the government of the state cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution".
    9:27 AM, 13 Nov
    Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday expressed apprehension that the BJP may indulge in horse-trading to form government in Maharashtra after imposing the President's Rule there.
    9:26 AM, 13 Nov
    A second petition may also be filed in the Supreme Court against the President’s Rule itself.
    8:52 AM, 13 Nov
    Shiva Sena mouthpiece Saamana lashes out at BJP, says BJP failed to honour its promise.
    8:39 AM, 13 Nov
    According to reports, Maharashtra Congress MLAs, who were staying at luxury resort in Jaipur, are likely to return to Mumbai at 12.30 pm.
    8:39 AM, 13 Nov
    Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal will be arguing the case on Shiv Sena's behalf.
    8:39 AM, 13 Nov
    The Supreme Court has listed the hearing of a petition filed by Shiv Sena seeking the quashing of the Governor's decision to impose President's Rule in Maharashtra at 10.30 am.
    8:21 AM, 13 Nov
    Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi slammed Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for recommending a President's Rule in the state.
    8:19 AM, 13 Nov
    Currently it is wait and watch for the saffron party, which hopes that ideological differences among the Sena, NCP and the Congress will prevent them from coming together.
    8:10 AM, 13 Nov
    The Shiv Sena has filed a petition challenging the decision of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari rejecting the claim of the party to form a government in Maharashtra.
    11:03 PM, 12 Nov
    Karnataka Congreess leader Siddaramaiah criticises governor's "hasty" decision to impose Presidents rule in Maharashtra.
    9:56 PM, 12 Nov
    Congress leader Milind Deora says the people of Maharashtra dont deserve to be under the President's rule.
    9:08 PM, 12 Nov
    President's rule is definitely something we did not expect. We will certainly try to ensure that people's mandate is respected. We will try to form a stable government. We will stand by the people of the state, says BJP' Sudhir Mugantiwar.
    8:46 PM, 12 Nov
    President's rule is unfortunate but we expect that Maharashtra will get a stable government soon, says Fadnavis.
    8:27 PM, 12 Nov
    Narayan Rane speaking outside Varsha: I am right now in BJP, I will work towards seeing to it that the BJP comes to power in the state. I don't think Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena can form the government.
    8:19 PM, 12 Nov
    BJP-Shiv Sena were together for many yrs but now Shiv Sena has to go with Congress-NCP. We will hold further talks with both of them. I would like to thank Arvind Sawant, many people have lust for ministerial post but he is not like that. Proud of him, says Uddhav.
    8:08 PM, 12 Nov
    Yesterday we formally requested Congress-NCP for their support to form the government. We needed 48 hours, but the Governor didn't give us time, says Thackeray.
    8:08 PM, 12 Nov
    BJP was invited by the Governor but they refused to form govt in the state. The next day we were given the invitation (by Governor), we were given only 24 hours time but we required 48 hours. But he (Maharashtra) didn't give us 48 hours time, says Uddhav Thackeray.
    7:54 PM, 12 Nov
    We are in no hurry. We will hold discussions with Congress and then take a decision (to support Shiv Sena), says Sharad Pawar.
    7:54 PM, 12 Nov
    Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party got invitation from the Governor to prove majority. But Congress did not get an invitation . We condemn it, he says
    7:54 PM, 12 Nov
    We will hold discussions with Shiv Sena after we hold discussions with our ally, says Ahmed Patel.
    7:53 PM, 12 Nov
    Congress leader Ahmed Patel and NCP chief Sharad Pawar holding press conference now.
    7:27 PM, 12 Nov
    SC registry has said they may mention the matter tomorrow before the court, for urgent hearing. Fresh/second petition challenging the imposition of President's Rule is being readied. The decision on when to file it will be taken tomorrow, says Shiv Sena's lawyer Sunil Fernandes.
    7:26 PM, 12 Nov
    No hearing today in Supreme Court on Shiv Sena’s plea against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision of denying three more days to the party to get letters of support from NCP and Congress.
    7:08 PM, 12 Nov
    Senior Sena leaders including Uddhav Tahckeray have arrived at the Madh island resort to meet the party MLAs who have been lodged to avoid any poaching.
    6:58 PM, 12 Nov
    Congress leader Digvijay Singh says that the governor recommended President's Rule under the PM's pressure.
    6:56 PM, 12 Nov
    The President's Rule has been implemented for six months and it can be withdrawn before that if any party is able to prove the numbers.
    6:39 PM, 12 Nov
    The Supreme Court registry is yet to take a call on placing the petition filed by the Shiv Sena before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on their plea for according an urgent hearing on Tuesday itself.
    6:36 PM, 12 Nov
    On Presidents's rule, Shiv Sena's lawyers says they will have a legal discussion first and then decide on the further course of action.
    READ MORE

    More MAHARASHTRA News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra bjp

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue