    Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Prez Kovind approves president’s rule in Maharashtra

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 12: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has reportedly recommended President's Rule in the state. The Union Cabinet is said to has approved Governor's recommendation.

    Maharashtra continues to be without a new government 19 days after election results. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has now invited Sharad Pawar-led NCP to stake government after Shiv Sena failed to submit letter of support from NCP and Congress within the 7:30pm.

    The NCP, which has time till 8.30 pm today, said it will take a call on the issue after holding discussions with the Congress.

    Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: 24 hours not enough say NCP sources on Governor’s invite

    In the October 21 polls, the BJP won 105 seats while ally Sena won 56 seats. The majority mark in the 288-member state Assembly is 145. BJP and Shiv Sena have been bickering over a 50:50 division of power, including the chief ministers post, resulting in a stalemate over government formation.

    Stay Tuned for LIVE updates on Maharashtra government formation

    Newest First Oldest First
    5:57 PM, 12 Nov
    I will have to receive a copy of the petition, then I will have to see the prayers, contents, grounds and thereafter appropriate steps will be taken, says Nishant Katnekar.
    5:57 PM, 12 Nov
    Nishant Katnekar, Maharashtra govt's lawyer: Today I came to know about the filing of a petition by Shiv Sena, challenging the communication of the Governor by which their claim has been rejected with regard to the formation of the govt.
    5:56 PM, 12 Nov
    Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal arrive at YB Chavan centre for a meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar. President's Rule has been imposed in the state of #Maharashtra.
    5:32 PM, 12 Nov
    President Ram Nath Kovind approves governor's recommendation of President's rule in Maharashtra. The President's rule has now been imposed in Maharashtra.
    5:32 PM, 12 Nov
    The Congress leaders entering YB Chavan centre in Mumbai to meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
    5:26 PM, 12 Nov
    Maharashtra BJP core group to meet at 6 pm at Devendra Fadnavis's residence.
    4:56 PM, 12 Nov
    The registry is yet to inform if the plea by the Shiv Sena will be heard today. However, the Shiv Sena is planning on filing a fresh petition in the wake of president’s rule being imposed.
    4:31 PM, 12 Nov
    The meeting between NCP-Congress to held shortly.
    4:29 PM, 12 Nov
    Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam says the governor's decision to impose Presidents role is illegal and unconstitutional.
    4:26 PM, 12 Nov
    The Governor of Maharashtra had given time till 8.30 pm today to NCP leader Shri Sharad Pawar. Then how can he recommend President’s rule before the expiry of the deadline? This is the butchery of our Constitution. #Maharashtra, Tweets, Sitaram Yechury
    4:12 PM, 12 Nov
    NCP leaders to hold a meeting with senior #Congress leaders at 5 pm today.
    3:41 PM, 12 Nov
    Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill wrote:
    3:37 PM, 12 Nov
    Shiv Sena files petition in Supreme Court challenging Maharashtra Governor's decision to not extend the time given to the party to prove their ability to form government. Advocate Sunil Fernandez has filed the plea for Shiv Sena.
    3:32 PM, 12 Nov
    The Maharashtra Governor in a statement clarified that Governor has recommended to impose President's Rule in Maharashtra.
    3:28 PM, 12 Nov
    NCP leaders to hold a meeting with senior Congress leaders at 5 pm today.
    3:22 PM, 12 Nov
    Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari having been satisfied that as Govt of Maharashtra cannot be carried on in accordance with the Constitution, has today submitted a report as contemplated by the provisions of Article 356 of Constitution (President's Rule), says a Raj Bhavan press release.
    3:13 PM, 12 Nov
    The Shiv Sena was given just 24 hours to form the government, while the BJP got 48 hours. The Governor can’t decide who has a majority. This is to be decided on the floor of the House, the Shiv Sena said in the Supreme Court.
    3:11 PM, 12 Nov
    Former union minister Yashwant Sinha criticising the Governor said, "Governor Maharashtra has truly acted as the 'agent' of the centre in recommending President's rule in the state. The three parties should now come out vehemently, reconcile their differences and form a government."
    3:07 PM, 12 Nov
    Reports on President’s Rule which are coming are wrong, says Ajit Pawar
    3:02 PM, 12 Nov
    Maharashtra Governor recommends presidents rule.
    3:00 PM, 12 Nov
    President’s rule recommended in Maharashtra. The NCP has time until 8.30 pm to stake a claim to form the government.
    2:59 PM, 12 Nov
    Shiv Sena moves SC challenging Maharashtra Governor's decision to reject its plea seeking 3 days time to get letters of support from NCP and Congress.
    2:54 PM, 12 Nov
    Governor called us to stake claim yesterday and gave us time till 8:30 pm today. Senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal are coming to Mumbai and will meet Pawar sahab at 5 pm. Decision will be taken after their discussion, says NCP's Nawab Malik.
    2:52 PM, 12 Nov
    All depends on the outcome of NCP-Congress meeting which will begin shortly.
    2:48 PM, 12 Nov
    Today NCP meeting was held. All 54 MLAs were present. It has been decided that looking at the uncertainty in the state, we will empower Sharad Pawar ji to take a decision on alternative government. A committee will be formed for the same which will be led by Sharad Pawar, says Nawab Malik.
    2:46 PM, 12 Nov
    Final decision on government formation will be taken after three senior Congress leaders meet Sharad Pawar, says Nawab Malik.
    2:40 PM, 12 Nov
    Governor recommends President's Rule, News 18 report said while quoting sources.
    2:39 PM, 12 Nov
    NCP core committee meeting underway.
    2:33 PM, 12 Nov
    Reports claim that the Union Cabinet has approved imposing the President's Rule. Sena has threatened to approach the Supreme Court if President's Rule is imposed before NCP meets the Governor.
    2:28 PM, 12 Nov
    : There's no issue of Congress being late, we've been alert since beginning. We had asked them (NCP) if they've sent a letter(to Governor). Things will have to be done simultaneously, they're our partner. Whatever decision is taken,it'll be done together, Congress leader and and former union minister Sushil Shinde told media.
    maharashtra bjp

