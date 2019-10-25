News India live

Maharashtra Govt Formation Live: Maharashtra Assembly gets 24 new women MLAs, 2 more than 2014

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Mumbai, Oct 24: The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won 162 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019, but the issue of chief minister is yet to be fully settled. While the BJP, which won 105 seats, wants Devendra Fadnavis to continue as the Chief Minister, the Shiv Sena reminded its ally of the '50-50' power sharing formula. Sena, however, made it clear that the goverment in Maharshtra would be formed by their alliance, but remained mum on its support to Fadnavis as the CM.

The BJP ended with a tally of 105 in the 288-member Assembly. The Sena won on 56 seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on 54, while the Congress won 44 seats. In the 2014 polls, the BJP had won 122 seats, the Sena 63, the Congress 42 and the NCP 41. The BJP and Sena had then contested separately. The Sena joined the BJP-led government over a month after it was formed.

Maharashtra Assembly gets 24 news women MLAs, 2 more than 2014. BJP leader Udayanraje Bhosale, who faced a shock defeat in the Satara Lok Sabha bypoll in Maharashtra, on Friday said he has lost the election, but is not "finished" yet. NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said, "Like the Shiv Sena has said, it was 50-50 formula which was decided in Lok Sabha polls". "They should form the government. We are ready to sit in the Opposition. We will see what we can do if there is a rift between them (BJP and Shiv Sena) in the formation of the government." Shiv Sena teases parties with a cartoon, "Bura Na Mano Diwali Hain" व्यंग चित्रकाराची कमाल!

बुरा न मानो दिवाली है.. pic.twitter.com/krj2QAnGmB — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) October 25, 2019 Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted a picture of a tiger (the Shiv Sena's symbol) with a clock around its neck (NCP symbol) smelling the lotus (the BJP's symbol). The pictures accompanied by a caption, "Bura Mano Diwali Hain" (Don't mind, it's Diwali). Shiv Sena hit out at ally BJP with its leader Sanjay Raut, stating that the party editorial Saamna and chief Uddhav Thackeray was criticising those who become subsumed by the "power of politics". An interesting development in Worli, a posters have come up demanding that Aaditya Thackeray be given the Chief Minister's post. The Shiv Sena on Friday took a dig at its senior ally, saying there was no "maha janadesh" and the outcome was in fact a rap on the knuckles for those high on "arrogance of power". The BJP ended with a tally of 105 in the 288-member Assembly. The Sena won on 56 seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on 54, while the Congress won 44 seats. The Congress won 46 seats in Maharashtra, against 42 in 2014 elections, and 31 seats in Haryana against only 15 in the last election.

