Mumbai, Oct 24: The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won 162 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019, but the issue of chief minister is yet to be fully settled. While the BJP, which won 105 seats, wants Devendra Fadnavis to continue as the Chief Minister, the Shiv Sena reminded its ally of the '50-50' power sharing formula. Sena, however, made it clear that the goverment in Maharshtra would be formed by their alliance, but remained mum on its support to Fadnavis as the CM.

The BJP ended with a tally of 105 in the 288-member Assembly. The Sena won on 56 seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on 54, while the Congress won 44 seats. In the 2014 polls, the BJP had won 122 seats, the Sena 63, the Congress 42 and the NCP 41. The BJP and Sena had then contested separately. The Sena joined the BJP-led government over a month after it was formed.

Maharshtra government formation: Stay Tuned for Live updates here:

