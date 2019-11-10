News India live

Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: President's rule recommended, Sena moves SC

Mumbai, Nov 12: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has reportedly recommended President's Rule in the state. The Union Cabinet is said to has approved Governor's recommendation.

Maharashtra continues to be without a new government 19 days after election results. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has now invited Sharad Pawar-led NCP to stake government after Shiv Sena failed to submit letter of support from NCP and Congress within the 7:30pm.

The NCP, which has time till 8.30 pm today, said it will take a call on the issue after holding discussions with the Congress.

In the October 21 polls, the BJP won 105 seats while ally Sena won 56 seats. The majority mark in the 288-member state Assembly is 145. BJP and Shiv Sena have been bickering over a 50:50 division of power, including the chief ministers post, resulting in a stalemate over government formation.

Raj Bhavan: Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari having been satisfied that as Govt of Maharashtra cannot be carried on in accordance with the Constitution, has today submitted a report as contemplated by the provisions of Article 356 of Constitution (President's Rule). The Shiv Sena was given just 24 hours to form the government, while the BJP got 48 hours. The Governor can’t decide who has a majority. This is to be decided on the floor of the House, the Shiv Sena said in the Supreme Court. Former union minister Yashwant Sinha criticising the Governor said, "Governor Maharashtra has truly acted as the 'agent' of the centre in recommending President's rule in the state. The three parties should now come out vehemently, reconcile their differences and form a government." Reports on President’s Rule which are coming are wrong, says Ajit Pawar Maharashtra Governor recommends presidents rule. President’s rule recommended in Maharashtra. The NCP has time until 8.30 pm to stake a claim to form the government. Shiv Sena moves SC challenging Maharashtra Governor's decision to reject its plea seeking 3 days time to get letters of support from NCP and Congress. Governor called us to stake claim yesterday and gave us time till 8:30 pm today. Senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal are coming to Mumbai and will meet Pawar sahab at 5 pm. Decision will be taken after their discussion, says NCP's Nawab Malik. All depends on the outcome of NCP-Congress meeting which will begin shortly. Today NCP meeting was held. All 54 MLAs were present. It has been decided that looking at the uncertainty in the state, we will empower Sharad Pawar ji to take a decision on alternative government. A committee will be formed for the same which will be led by Sharad Pawar, says Nawab Malik. Final decision on government formation will be taken after three senior Congress leaders meet Sharad Pawar, says Nawab Malik. Governor recommends President's Rule, News 18 report said while quoting sources. NCP core committee meeting underway. Reports claim that the Union Cabinet has approved imposing the President's Rule. Sena has threatened to approach the Supreme Court if President's Rule is imposed before NCP meets the Governor. : There's no issue of Congress being late, we've been alert since beginning. We had asked them (NCP) if they've sent a letter(to Governor). Things will have to be done simultaneously, they're our partner. Whatever decision is taken,it'll be done together, Congress leader and and former union minister Sushil Shinde told media. Maharashtra Governor recommends President's rule in the state: Sources — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) 12. studenoga 2019. DD News tweets Hoshiyari much! The Governor's decision will be challenged in the courts, tweets Congress leader Sanjay Jha. Congress veterans Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge KC Venugopal will land at Sharad Pawar’s door by 3 pm to work out these modalities, a HT report says. Assembly election results were declared on October 24. The mandate is hung and no single party has won 145 or above seats to form government on its own. Shiv Sens and BJP fought polls as allies, but when the BJP refused to share CM's post for 2.5 years each, the Uddhav Thackeray led party severed decades old tie with NDA, As speculations emerge that the President's Rule could be imposed and the Governor has sent his recommendation to the Centre, Shi Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi tweets: "How can the honourable governor recommend President rule till the time given to NCP doesn’t lapse?" All depends on the meeting between the senior Congress leaders and NCP chief Sharad Pawar at 2 pm. Some reports claim that the Governor has recommended President's in the state. There is However no clarity, if the Governor has asked for President's Rule to be imposed now or after the 8.30 deadline when NCP would meet him. "Honourable Congress President Sonia Gandhi spoke to Sharad Pawar today morning and deputed Ahamed Patel, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and myself for holding further discussions with Sharad Pawar. We three are going to Mumbai now and will meet Pawar at the earliest," KC Venugopal tweeted. Reports based on sources say that the Congress wants firther dicussion with Sharad Pawar before arriving at any conclusion. BJP's Ashish Shelar meets Sanjay Raut at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. Sonia Gandhi speaks to Sharad Pawar, authorises senior Cong leaders to meet NCP chief for further talks on Maha govt formation. ''Congress president Sonia Gandhi ji and Sharad Pawar ji too held discussion. We will hold further talks and will take a decision collectively,'' Kharge said. Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge: NCP and Congress had pre-poll alliance, & final decision will be a collective decision. Our talks with NCP are on, and we will only move forward once discussions with them are done. Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Ahmed Patel to meet NCP leaders in Mumbai, later today Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan will be meeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar at 2.00 pm.

In the October 21 polls, the BJP won 105 seats while ally Sena won 56 seats. The majority mark in the 288-member state Assembly is 145. The BJP will not form government in Maharashtra owing to lack of numbers, says Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra BJP President. The mandate was given to us (BJP-Shiv Sena) to work together if Shiv Sena wants to disrespect it and form govt with Congress-NCP then all our best wishes are with them, says Patil. Koshyari had on Saturday evening invited BJP, the single largest party in the state after the polls last month, to form the government in the state. BJP and Shiv Sena went to elections as allies, but after results were announced, the Uddav Thackeray-led party demanded '50-50' sharing of CM's post. The BJP is not willing to give up CM post. With Shiv Sena adamant on CM post for 2.5 years, and the BJP unrelenting, there is currently a deadlock. A new Chief Minister must take oath before November 10 as the term of the Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 9 2019. The Shiv Sena has said that it enjoys the support of 175 MLAs. Chandrakant Patil also wished Shiv Sena "all the best" if Uddhav Thackeray "wants to take the support of Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form the government in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday met the party's newly elected MLAs from Maharashtra, who are currently staying at a resort in Jaipur, to discuss the political situation in the state. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who has been constantly launching veiled attacks on the BJP said that his party would declare its next strategy once no one else is able to form government. Amid high drama over government formation in Maharashtra, Congress says the party does not want President's rule in Maharashtra. Congress MLAs will seek advice of the party high-command on its future political stand in Maharashtra, says Ashok Chavan. Will install Sena CM at any cost in Maharashtra, says Sanjay Raut on BJP's announcement. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray ji clearly said today that Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena. If Uddhav ji has said so, then it means that there will be CM from Shiv Sena, at any cost, says Raut. NCP president Sharad Pawar maintained the mandate was for the BJP and Sena to form a stable government. "Our responsibility is to be constructive opposition," We are watching as to when the government is formed," Pawar said on Saturday. "How will BJP have its chief minister when they are not staking a claim to form government," asks Raut. Congress has said that Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari should invite the second largest alliance —Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) — to form the government in the state because the BJP-Shiv Sena combine has “refused” to do so. We are keeping an eye on recent developments. We are meeting now and discussing all the options before us. We have not decided anything yet, says Chavan. If we look at the numbers, the Congress can help the Sena-NCP come to power. Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has invited leaders of the second largest party, the Shiv Sena, to form government, as BJP refused to do so. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyar asked the leader of elected members of the second largest party, the Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government in Maharashtra. Nawab Malik, Nationalist Congress Party said,''If Governor invites Shiv Sena to stake claim to form govt then we will think about our next step. Till now, we haven't received any proposal from Shiv Sena. The final decision will be taken by Congress& NCP together as declared by Pawar Sahab.'' ''We have called a meeting of our MLAs on Nov 12. If Shiv Sena wants our support,they will have to declare that they have no relation with BJP&they should pull out from National Democratic Alliance (NDA). All their ministers will have to resign from Union Cabinet,'' Nawab Malik further said. "The Sena will have to inform the governor about its stand by Monday (November 11) evening 7.30 pm," a Raj Bhavan official said. Reportedly, NCP chief Sharad Pawar speaks to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray over government formation. Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray leaves the Madh Island resort and arrives at Matoshree A meeting of the BJP is also underway at Devendra Fadnavis' South Mumbai residence Varsha. Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior Congress leaders will meet party president Sonia Gandhi tomorrow to discuss the government formation situation in Maharashtra. Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot that the BJP has dishonoured the mandate of the people of Maharashtra by its failure to form government in the state even after 15 days of the elections result.