    Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: President’s rule recommended, Sena moves SC

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Mumbai, Nov 12: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has reportedly recommended President's Rule in the state. The Union Cabinet is said to has approved Governor's recommendation.

    Maharashtra continues to be without a new government 19 days after election results. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has now invited Sharad Pawar-led NCP to stake government after Shiv Sena failed to submit letter of support from NCP and Congress within the 7:30pm.

    The NCP, which has time till 8.30 pm today, said it will take a call on the issue after holding discussions with the Congress.

    Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: 24 hours not enough say NCP sources on Governor’s invite

    In the October 21 polls, the BJP won 105 seats while ally Sena won 56 seats. The majority mark in the 288-member state Assembly is 145. BJP and Shiv Sena have been bickering over a 50:50 division of power, including the chief ministers post, resulting in a stalemate over government formation.

    Stay Tuned for LIVE updates on Maharashtra government formation

    3:22 PM, 12 Nov
    Raj Bhavan: Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari having been satisfied that as Govt of Maharashtra cannot be carried on in accordance with the Constitution, has today submitted a report as contemplated by the provisions of Article 356 of Constitution (President's Rule).
    3:13 PM, 12 Nov
    The Shiv Sena was given just 24 hours to form the government, while the BJP got 48 hours. The Governor can’t decide who has a majority. This is to be decided on the floor of the House, the Shiv Sena said in the Supreme Court.
    3:11 PM, 12 Nov
    Former union minister Yashwant Sinha criticising the Governor said, "Governor Maharashtra has truly acted as the 'agent' of the centre in recommending President's rule in the state. The three parties should now come out vehemently, reconcile their differences and form a government."
    3:07 PM, 12 Nov
    Reports on President’s Rule which are coming are wrong, says Ajit Pawar
    3:02 PM, 12 Nov
    Maharashtra Governor recommends presidents rule.
    3:00 PM, 12 Nov
    President’s rule recommended in Maharashtra. The NCP has time until 8.30 pm to stake a claim to form the government.
    2:59 PM, 12 Nov
    Shiv Sena moves SC challenging Maharashtra Governor's decision to reject its plea seeking 3 days time to get letters of support from NCP and Congress.
    2:54 PM, 12 Nov
    Governor called us to stake claim yesterday and gave us time till 8:30 pm today. Senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal are coming to Mumbai and will meet Pawar sahab at 5 pm. Decision will be taken after their discussion, says NCP's Nawab Malik.
    2:52 PM, 12 Nov
    All depends on the outcome of NCP-Congress meeting which will begin shortly.
    2:48 PM, 12 Nov
    Today NCP meeting was held. All 54 MLAs were present. It has been decided that looking at the uncertainty in the state, we will empower Sharad Pawar ji to take a decision on alternative government. A committee will be formed for the same which will be led by Sharad Pawar, says Nawab Malik.
    2:46 PM, 12 Nov
    Final decision on government formation will be taken after three senior Congress leaders meet Sharad Pawar, says Nawab Malik.
    2:40 PM, 12 Nov
    Governor recommends President's Rule, News 18 report said while quoting sources.
    2:39 PM, 12 Nov
    NCP core committee meeting underway.
    2:33 PM, 12 Nov
    Reports claim that the Union Cabinet has approved imposing the President's Rule. Sena has threatened to approach the Supreme Court if President's Rule is imposed before NCP meets the Governor.
    2:28 PM, 12 Nov
    : There's no issue of Congress being late, we've been alert since beginning. We had asked them (NCP) if they've sent a letter(to Governor). Things will have to be done simultaneously, they're our partner. Whatever decision is taken,it'll be done together, Congress leader and and former union minister Sushil Shinde told media.
    2:24 PM, 12 Nov
    DD News tweets
    2:20 PM, 12 Nov
    Hoshiyari much! The Governor's decision will be challenged in the courts, tweets Congress leader Sanjay Jha.
    2:11 PM, 12 Nov
    Congress veterans Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge KC Venugopal will land at Sharad Pawar’s door by 3 pm to work out these modalities, a HT report says.
    2:02 PM, 12 Nov
    Assembly election results were declared on October 24. The mandate is hung and no single party has won 145 or above seats to form government on its own. Shiv Sens and BJP fought polls as allies, but when the BJP refused to share CM's post for 2.5 years each, the Uddhav Thackeray led party severed decades old tie with NDA,
    1:52 PM, 12 Nov
    As speculations emerge that the President's Rule could be imposed and the Governor has sent his recommendation to the Centre, Shi Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi tweets: "How can the honourable governor recommend President rule till the time given to NCP doesn’t lapse?"
    1:45 PM, 12 Nov
    All depends on the meeting between the senior Congress leaders and NCP chief Sharad Pawar at 2 pm.
    1:40 PM, 12 Nov
    Some reports claim that the Governor has recommended President's in the state. There is However no clarity, if the Governor has asked for President's Rule to be imposed now or after the 8.30 deadline when NCP would meet him.
    1:25 PM, 12 Nov
    "Honourable Congress President Sonia Gandhi spoke to Sharad Pawar today morning and deputed Ahamed Patel, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and myself for holding further discussions with Sharad Pawar. We three are going to Mumbai now and will meet Pawar at the earliest," KC Venugopal tweeted.
    1:24 PM, 12 Nov
    Reports based on sources say that the Congress wants firther dicussion with Sharad Pawar before arriving at any conclusion.
    12:41 PM, 12 Nov
    BJP's Ashish Shelar meets Sanjay Raut at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.
    12:38 PM, 12 Nov
    Sonia Gandhi speaks to Sharad Pawar, authorises senior Cong leaders to meet NCP chief for further talks on Maha govt formation.
    12:36 PM, 12 Nov
    ''Congress president Sonia Gandhi ji and Sharad Pawar ji too held discussion. We will hold further talks and will take a decision collectively,'' Kharge said.
    12:36 PM, 12 Nov
    Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge: NCP and Congress had pre-poll alliance, & final decision will be a collective decision. Our talks with NCP are on, and we will only move forward once discussions with them are done.
    12:35 PM, 12 Nov
    Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Ahmed Patel to meet NCP leaders in Mumbai, later today
    12:20 PM, 12 Nov
    Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan will be meeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar at 2.00 pm.
