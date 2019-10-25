Maharashtra Govt Formation UPDATES: Fadnavis likely to stake claim on October 30

  • search
    Mumbai, Oct 28: A day after both the BJP and Shiv Sena hardened their stand over the claim to the chief minister's post, both parties will meet the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

    Maharashtra Govt Formation UPDATES: Tussle for CM post continues

    The BJP ended with a tally of 105 in the 288-member Assembly. The Sena won on 56 seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on 54, while the Congress won 44 seats.

    Maharshtra government formation: Stay Tuned for Live updates here:

    12:26 PM, 28 Oct
    CM Fadnavis to stake claim on October 30 after legislature meet, TV reports claimed.
    12:14 PM, 28 Oct
    A meeting is likely to take place between Uddhav Thackeray, State BJP President Chandrakant Patil, Fadnavis and Amit Shah on Oct 30 to work out a power-sharing arrangement.
    12:14 PM, 28 Oct
    The Governor has to invite the single largest party to form the government, unless there is an alliance that has a clear majority. The Sena-BJP pre-poll alliance won a clear majority with the BJP as the single largest party.
    12:14 PM, 28 Oct
    "Met Hon Governor Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari ji this morning at RajBhavan, Mumbai and wished him on occasion of #Diwali . Also apprised him on the current scenario," Fadnavis tweeted after the meeting.
    11:42 AM, 28 Oct
    Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan today
    11:30 AM, 28 Oct
    In the just concluded state polls to 288-member Assembly, the BJP won 105 seats, a loss of 17 seats compared to its 2014 tally. The Sena's tally also came down to 56 seats from 63 in 2014.
    11:30 AM, 28 Oct
    On Saturday, he demanded a written assurance from the BJP for implementing "equal formula for sharing of power" before holding talks on staking the claim to form the next alliance government in the state.
    11:30 AM, 28 Oct
    Thackeray reminded the BJP of the 50:50 formula "agreed upon" between himself, BJP president Amit Shah and Fadnavis ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
    11:29 AM, 28 Oct
    As the BJP's tally went down in the state Assembly elections held last week compared to its 2014 performance, its ally Shiv Sena's chief Uddhav Thackeray raised a pitch for "equal sharing" of power.
    11:29 AM, 28 Oct
    Besides, a close aide of Fadnavis also told PTI that the chief minister will be meeting the governor to wish him for the Diwali festival.
    11:29 AM, 28 Oct
    "This is a festival of lights and Raote will meet Governor Koshyari to extend Diwali greetings on behalf of the Sena. There will be no political discussion," a senior leader of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.
    11:28 AM, 28 Oct
    Leaders of both the parties, however, claimed they wanted to extend Diwali greetings to the governor, and denied that there would be any political discussion on the formation of next government in the state.
    11:22 AM, 28 Oct
    Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis arrives at Raj Bhavan to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari
    10:38 AM, 28 Oct
    Shiv Sena leader Diwakar Raote arrives at Raj Bhavan to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari
    8:30 AM, 28 Oct
    In a bid to resolve the ongoing power tussle between them, a delegation each from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena will meet the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday.
    9:21 AM, 27 Oct
    Shiv Sena gets support of 2 more MLAs of Prahar Janshakti Party. Bachchu Kadu of Achalpur assembly constituency and Rajkumar Patel of Melghat assembly constituency met Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray last night and extended their support to him.
    4:40 PM, 26 Oct
    Balasaheb Thorat, President of Maharashtra Congress Committee met Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar in Baramati, today. NCP MP Supriya Sule and NCP MLA Rohit Pawar (grand nephew of Sharad Pawar) were also present.
    3:52 PM, 26 Oct
    After Worli, now another Poster put up outside Matoshree(Thackeray residence) reads 'CM Maharashtra only Aaditya Thackeray'
    3:51 PM, 26 Oct
    Shiv Sena claims that the two independent candidates have offered their support to the party.
    3:50 PM, 26 Oct
    BJP calls for legislative party meeting on October 30 at Vidhan Bhavan to elect a leader in the house; all 105 MLAs to attend the meeting, said BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil.
    2:46 PM, 26 Oct
    Shiv Sena demanded written assurance from BJP on 50-50 formula, seeks CM post for half term, claim reports
    2:09 PM, 26 Oct
    Taking cue from Uddhav Thackeray's renewed assertion for equal sharing of power with the BJP, which failed to register desired performance in the Maharashtra assembly polls, newly-elected MLAs of Shiv Sena on Saturday demanded that Aaditya Thackeray be made the chief minister in the next government.
    11:14 AM, 26 Oct
    Newly elected MLAs of Shiv Sena to meet later today.
    10:18 AM, 26 Oct
    Former Mira-Bhayandar mayor Geeta Jain's victory over sitting BJP MLA Narendra Mehta in the twin city's assembly constituency has become one of the most talked-about wins of a saffron camp rebel in the just-concluded assembly polls.
    7:24 PM, 25 Oct
    Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday said the crushing loss of the party in the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls was due to a strong presence of regional parties in the two states. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got less votes than those cast in favour of NOTA (none of the above) in Maharashtra and Haryana and lost in all the 70 seats it had contested in the two states.
    7:24 PM, 25 Oct
    NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, who defeated his cousin and sitting MLA Pankaja Munde in the Maharashtra Assembly polls held on October 21, on Friday stopped his supporters from raising slogans against the latter.
    5:12 PM, 25 Oct
    "We are ready to be in opposition. Let them be happy in their alliance. We don’t want any offer. We will be a responsible opposition party and work harder," NCP clarified during a press conference.
    4:14 PM, 25 Oct
    NCP chief Sharad Pawar has seemingly dismissed speculations about the party seeking alliance with Shiv Sena.
    4:10 PM, 25 Oct
    Balasaheb Thorat, President of Maharashtra Congress Committee said on Leader of Opposition: We (Congress and Nationalist Congress Party) will hold a meeting and decide about it.
    3:41 PM, 25 Oct
    Sharad Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President in Baramati said, "Our role is, that people have given us the opportunity to sit in the Opposition and not form the govt. We will carry out our work efficiently."
