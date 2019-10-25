News India live

Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: BJP to hold legislative party meeting on 30 October

Mumbai, Oct 24: Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with the newly-elected MLAs of his party on Saturday. The meeting held at "Matoshree", Sena chief's residence in suburban Bandra. Taking a cue from Uddhav Thackeray's renewed assertion for equal sharing of power with the BJP, which failed to register desired performance in the Maharashtra assembly polls, newly-elected MLAs of Shiv Sena on Saturday demanded that Aaditya Thackeray be made the chief minister in the next government.

"We want to see Aaditya Thackeray as the next chief minister. But Uddhavji will take the final decision," said Pratap Sarnaik, MLA from neighbouring Thane city.

The BJP ended with a tally of 105 in the 288-member Assembly. The Sena won on 56 seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on 54, while the Congress won 44 seats. In the 2014 polls, the BJP had won 122 seats, the Sena 63, the Congress 42 and the NCP 41. The BJP and Sena had then contested separately. The Sena joined the BJP-led government over a month after it was formed.

Maharshtra government formation: Stay Tuned for Live updates here:

Balasaheb Thorat, President of Maharashtra Congress Committee met Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar in Baramati, today. NCP MP Supriya Sule and NCP MLA Rohit Pawar (grand nephew of Sharad Pawar) were also present. After Worli, now another Poster put up outside Matoshree(Thackeray residence) reads 'CM Maharashtra only Aaditya Thackeray' Shiv Sena claims that the two independent candidates have offered their support to the party. BJP calls for legislative party meeting on October 30 at Vidhan Bhavan to elect a leader in the house; all 105 MLAs to attend the meeting, said BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil. Shiv Sena demanded written assurance from BJP on 50-50 formula, seeks CM post for half term, claim reports Taking cue from Uddhav Thackeray's renewed assertion for equal sharing of power with the BJP, which failed to register desired performance in the Maharashtra assembly polls, newly-elected MLAs of Shiv Sena on Saturday demanded that Aaditya Thackeray be made the chief minister in the next government. Newly elected MLAs of Shiv Sena to meet later today. Former Mira-Bhayandar mayor Geeta Jain's victory over sitting BJP MLA Narendra Mehta in the twin city's assembly constituency has become one of the most talked-about wins of a saffron camp rebel in the just-concluded assembly polls. Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday said the crushing loss of the party in the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls was due to a strong presence of regional parties in the two states. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got less votes than those cast in favour of NOTA (none of the above) in Maharashtra and Haryana and lost in all the 70 seats it had contested in the two states. NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, who defeated his cousin and sitting MLA Pankaja Munde in the Maharashtra Assembly polls held on October 21, on Friday stopped his supporters from raising slogans against the latter. "We are ready to be in opposition. Let them be happy in their alliance. We don’t want any offer. We will be a responsible opposition party and work harder," NCP clarified during a press conference. NCP chief Sharad Pawar has seemingly dismissed speculations about the party seeking alliance with Shiv Sena. Balasaheb Thorat, President of Maharashtra Congress Committee said on Leader of Opposition: We (Congress and Nationalist Congress Party) will hold a meeting and decide about it. Sharad Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President in Baramati said, "Our role is, that people have given us the opportunity to sit in the Opposition and not form the govt. We will carry out our work efficiently." Maharashtra Assembly gets 24 news women MLAs, 2 more than 2014. BJP leader Udayanraje Bhosale, who faced a shock defeat in the Satara Lok Sabha bypoll in Maharashtra, on Friday said he has lost the election, but is not "finished" yet. NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said, "Like the Shiv Sena has said, it was 50-50 formula which was decided in Lok Sabha polls". "They should form the government. We are ready to sit in the Opposition. We will see what we can do if there is a rift between them (BJP and Shiv Sena) in the formation of the government." Shiv Sena teases parties with a cartoon, "Bura Na Mano Diwali Hain" व्यंग चित्रकाराची कमाल!

बुरा न मानो दिवाली है.. pic.twitter.com/krj2QAnGmB — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) October 25, 2019 Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted a picture of a tiger (the Shiv Sena's symbol) with a clock around its neck (NCP symbol) smelling the lotus (the BJP's symbol). The pictures accompanied by a caption, "Bura Mano Diwali Hain" (Don't mind, it's Diwali). Shiv Sena hit out at ally BJP with its leader Sanjay Raut, stating that the party editorial Saamna and chief Uddhav Thackeray was criticising those who become subsumed by the "power of politics". An interesting development in Worli, a posters have come up demanding that Aaditya Thackeray be given the Chief Minister's post. The Shiv Sena on Friday took a dig at its senior ally, saying there was no "maha janadesh" and the outcome was in fact a rap on the knuckles for those high on "arrogance of power". The BJP ended with a tally of 105 in the 288-member Assembly. The Sena won on 56 seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on 54, while the Congress won 44 seats. The Congress won 46 seats in Maharashtra, against 42 in 2014 elections, and 31 seats in Haryana against only 15 in the last election.

