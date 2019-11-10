  • search
    Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Congress core group to meet today

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Mumbai, Nov 12: Maharashtra continues to be without a new government 19 days after election results. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has now invited Sharad Pawar-led NCP to stake government after Shiv Sena failed to submit letter of support from NCP and Congress within the 7:30pm.

    The NCP, which has time till 8.30 pm today, said it will take a call on the issue after holding discussions with the Congress.

    Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: 24 hours not enough say NCP sources on Governor’s invite

    In the October 21 polls, the BJP won 105 seats while ally Sena won 56 seats. The majority mark in the 288-member state Assembly is 145. BJP and Shiv Sena have been bickering over a 50:50 division of power, including the chief ministers post, resulting in a stalemate over government formation.

    9:23 AM, 12 Nov
    The BJP on Monday lost its oldest and the only major Hindutva ally as the Shiv Sena, its partner for more than three decades, walked out of the Modi government at the Centre.
    9:02 AM, 12 Nov
    Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal and Ahmed Patel likely go to Maharashtra to meet Sharad Pawar.
    8:55 AM, 12 Nov
    Amid the stalemate in Maharashtra over government formation, Prithviraj Chavan asserts Congress has not made its stand clear if it will support Shiv Sena or not.
    8:53 AM, 12 Nov
    Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief Mullapally Ramachandran expressed his displeasure on the ongoing talks of the party leadership about government formation in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena. "If there is no majority to form a government, then it's better to sit in the opposition," said Ramachandran and added that they will wait to find out what happens.
    8:52 AM, 12 Nov
    Ajit Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Mumbai: NCP and Congress will have a meeting on November 12 to decide about Shiv Sena, many senior leaders from both the parties will be present in the meeting.
    8:48 AM, 12 Nov
    On Monday, Sonia Gandhi held consultations with top leaders of her party and also spoke to newly elected Maharashtra MLAs, who were stationed in Jaipur. More Congress MLAs are supporting a tie-up with the Shiv Sena - than those opposed to the idea - to keep the BJP out of power.
    8:47 AM, 12 Nov
    NCP expected to gather support of 145 MLAs
    8:28 AM, 12 Nov
    Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar yesterday said, "NCP and Congress will have a meeting today (12th November) to decide about Shiv Sena, many senior leaders from both the parties will be present in tomorrow's meeting.
    8:10 AM, 12 Nov
    Congress, NCP and Sena leaders have claimed that letters of support have already been submitted to the Sena leadership, and that the Congress has also sent a fax in this regard to the Sena.
    8:02 AM, 12 Nov
    The Shiv Sena is likely to explore legal options if the impasse in Maharashtra continues. This is being discussed in the wake of the Governor refusing to grant the party an extension to form the government. The deadline for the Shiv Sena ended at 7.30 pm yesterday and the party was not offered any extension.
    7:50 AM, 12 Nov
    The NCP has 54 seats and the Congress 44. They need another 47 seats to form the government. The Shiv Sena on the other has 56 seats and would need either the support of the BJP or the NCP and Congress to form the government.
    7:41 AM, 12 Nov
    NCP will continue consultations on the formation of the government. NCP president, Jayant Patil when asked informed that the party would hold discussions with its alliance partner and get back soon.
    7:38 AM, 12 Nov
    "We have no idea what he has invited me. We will be meeting Governor Koshyari," Ajit Pawar, who was accompanied by Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil and senior party leader Chhagan Bhujbal, said.
    7:38 AM, 12 Nov
    NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said "it is learnt" that the Governor has invited his party as it is the third largest political formation with 54 seats. "We will hold discussion with the Congress based on the letter the Governor will give us...We will take a final decision (on steps to be taken) today,” Malik said.
    7:36 AM, 12 Nov
    Amid talks that the NCP and Congress may support the Shiv Sena in forming government, Malik told reporters that there is a need to reach a consensus on "certain big issues" while working out a common minimum programme. Malik, however, said the NCP will not proceed with its decision till the Congress leadership takes a call on government formation in the state.
    7:28 AM, 12 Nov
    An NCP source said that it has been finding it difficult to convince the Congress. It appeared as though the Congress was on board, but said that it would need to discuss the matter further. Congress chief, Sonia Gandhi is not in favour of an alliance with the Shiv Sena.
    6:43 AM, 12 Nov
    The NCP has cited difficulties in forming the government. The NCP says that the 24 hour time given to them by the Governor is not sufficient. They may require more time to form the government. The Governor after rejecting the request by the Shiv Sena for more time had invited the NCP to form the government.
    6:43 AM, 12 Nov
    The Congress which had shown inclination to support an NCP-Shiv Sena combine had pulled out at the last minute. It had said in a statement that it would come to a final conclusion following discussions.
    6:43 AM, 12 Nov
    The Shiv Sena on Monday had shown its willingness to form the government. However in the absence of an assurance from the Congress, it was unable to prove before the Governor that it had the requisite numbers.
    12:29 AM, 12 Nov
    NCP and Congress will have a meeting tomorrow (12th November) to decide about Shiv Sena, many senior leaders from both the parties will be present in today's meeting, says Pawar
    12:28 AM, 12 Nov
    Ajit Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Mumbai: I have come to know that Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena Chief) called Sharad Pawar saheb and told him that they did not get extra time from the Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari to form the government.
    11:54 PM, 11 Nov
    Sharad Pawar reportedly told Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray that the NCP wants to form the government with Shiv Sena. NCP is also in touch with the Congress MLAs.
    11:22 PM, 11 Nov
    Amid a claim by Shiv Sena that the NCP and Congress have agreed in-principle to support its government without the BJP in Maharashtra, the AIMIM said its two MLAs in the western state would not support a Shiv Sena- Congress rule.
    9:55 PM, 11 Nov
    Congress core group meeting to be held tomorrow at interim party president Sonia Gandhi's residence, over Maharashtra's political situation.
    9:54 PM, 11 Nov
    Governor of Maharashtra: The Governor has, therefore, asked the leader of elected members of the third largest party, Nationalist Congress Party, Ajit Pawar, to convey its willingness and ability to form the government to him.
    9:54 PM, 11 Nov
    Guv of Maharashtra: Yesterday Eknath Shinde was called upon to express his willingness and ability to form Govt. Shiv Sena leaders met Guv and submitted a letter expressing their willingness to form govt; however they couldn't submit the requisite letter of support from alliance partners.
    9:41 PM, 11 Nov
    Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal and other Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.
    9:40 PM, 11 Nov
    The BJP core team meeting has concluded. The political situation in the state was discussed in the meeting. On its basis, BJP is taking the stand of wait and watch, says BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar.
    9:28 PM, 11 Nov
    As per the procedure Governor has given us the letter (to stake claim to form govt ) being the 3rd largest party in Maharashtra. We suggested him that we will have to talk to our allies and we will get back to him as early as possible. Deadline is 8.30 pm tomorrow.
    9:14 PM, 11 Nov
    We will get the letter today and make a final decision by tomorrow after holding discussions with our ally Congress, says NCP leader.
