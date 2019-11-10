News India live

Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Congress core group to meet today

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Mumbai, Nov 12: Maharashtra continues to be without a new government 19 days after election results. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has now invited Sharad Pawar-led NCP to stake government after Shiv Sena failed to submit letter of support from NCP and Congress within the 7:30pm.

The NCP, which has time till 8.30 pm today, said it will take a call on the issue after holding discussions with the Congress.

In the October 21 polls, the BJP won 105 seats while ally Sena won 56 seats. The majority mark in the 288-member state Assembly is 145. BJP and Shiv Sena have been bickering over a 50:50 division of power, including the chief ministers post, resulting in a stalemate over government formation.

Stay Tuned for LIVE updates on Maharashtra government formation

Newest First Oldest First

The BJP on Monday lost its oldest and the only major Hindutva ally as the Shiv Sena, its partner for more than three decades, walked out of the Modi government at the Centre. Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal and Ahmed Patel likely go to Maharashtra to meet Sharad Pawar. Amid the stalemate in Maharashtra over government formation, Prithviraj Chavan asserts Congress has not made its stand clear if it will support Shiv Sena or not. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief Mullapally Ramachandran expressed his displeasure on the ongoing talks of the party leadership about government formation in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena. "If there is no majority to form a government, then it's better to sit in the opposition," said Ramachandran and added that they will wait to find out what happens. Ajit Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Mumbai: NCP and Congress will have a meeting on November 12 to decide about Shiv Sena, many senior leaders from both the parties will be present in the meeting. On Monday, Sonia Gandhi held consultations with top leaders of her party and also spoke to newly elected Maharashtra MLAs, who were stationed in Jaipur. More Congress MLAs are supporting a tie-up with the Shiv Sena - than those opposed to the idea - to keep the BJP out of power. NCP expected to gather support of 145 MLAs Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar yesterday said, "NCP and Congress will have a meeting today (12th November) to decide about Shiv Sena, many senior leaders from both the parties will be present in tomorrow's meeting. Congress, NCP and Sena leaders have claimed that letters of support have already been submitted to the Sena leadership, and that the Congress has also sent a fax in this regard to the Sena. The Shiv Sena is likely to explore legal options if the impasse in Maharashtra continues. This is being discussed in the wake of the Governor refusing to grant the party an extension to form the government. The deadline for the Shiv Sena ended at 7.30 pm yesterday and the party was not offered any extension. The NCP has 54 seats and the Congress 44. They need another 47 seats to form the government. The Shiv Sena on the other has 56 seats and would need either the support of the BJP or the NCP and Congress to form the government. NCP will continue consultations on the formation of the government. NCP president, Jayant Patil when asked informed that the party would hold discussions with its alliance partner and get back soon. "We have no idea what he has invited me. We will be meeting Governor Koshyari," Ajit Pawar, who was accompanied by Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil and senior party leader Chhagan Bhujbal, said. NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said "it is learnt" that the Governor has invited his party as it is the third largest political formation with 54 seats. "We will hold discussion with the Congress based on the letter the Governor will give us...We will take a final decision (on steps to be taken) today,” Malik said. Amid talks that the NCP and Congress may support the Shiv Sena in forming government, Malik told reporters that there is a need to reach a consensus on "certain big issues" while working out a common minimum programme. Malik, however, said the NCP will not proceed with its decision till the Congress leadership takes a call on government formation in the state. An NCP source said that it has been finding it difficult to convince the Congress. It appeared as though the Congress was on board, but said that it would need to discuss the matter further. Congress chief, Sonia Gandhi is not in favour of an alliance with the Shiv Sena. The NCP has cited difficulties in forming the government. The NCP says that the 24 hour time given to them by the Governor is not sufficient. They may require more time to form the government. The Governor after rejecting the request by the Shiv Sena for more time had invited the NCP to form the government. The Congress which had shown inclination to support an NCP-Shiv Sena combine had pulled out at the last minute. It had said in a statement that it would come to a final conclusion following discussions. The Shiv Sena on Monday had shown its willingness to form the government. However in the absence of an assurance from the Congress, it was unable to prove before the Governor that it had the requisite numbers. NCP and Congress will have a meeting tomorrow (12th November) to decide about Shiv Sena, many senior leaders from both the parties will be present in today's meeting, says Pawar Ajit Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Mumbai: I have come to know that Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena Chief) called Sharad Pawar saheb and told him that they did not get extra time from the Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari to form the government. Sharad Pawar reportedly told Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray that the NCP wants to form the government with Shiv Sena. NCP is also in touch with the Congress MLAs. Amid a claim by Shiv Sena that the NCP and Congress have agreed in-principle to support its government without the BJP in Maharashtra, the AIMIM said its two MLAs in the western state would not support a Shiv Sena- Congress rule. Congress core group meeting to be held tomorrow at interim party president Sonia Gandhi's residence, over Maharashtra's political situation. Governor of Maharashtra: The Governor has, therefore, asked the leader of elected members of the third largest party, Nationalist Congress Party, Ajit Pawar, to convey its willingness and ability to form the government to him. Guv of Maharashtra: Yesterday Eknath Shinde was called upon to express his willingness and ability to form Govt. Shiv Sena leaders met Guv and submitted a letter expressing their willingness to form govt; however they couldn't submit the requisite letter of support from alliance partners. Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal and other Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. The BJP core team meeting has concluded. The political situation in the state was discussed in the meeting. On its basis, BJP is taking the stand of wait and watch, says BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar. As per the procedure Governor has given us the letter (to stake claim to form govt ) being the 3rd largest party in Maharashtra. We suggested him that we will have to talk to our allies and we will get back to him as early as possible. Deadline is 8.30 pm tomorrow. We will get the letter today and make a final decision by tomorrow after holding discussions with our ally Congress, says NCP leader.

In the October 21 polls, the BJP won 105 seats while ally Sena won 56 seats. The majority mark in the 288-member state Assembly is 145. The BJP will not form government in Maharashtra owing to lack of numbers, says Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra BJP President. The mandate was given to us (BJP-Shiv Sena) to work together if Shiv Sena wants to disrespect it and form govt with Congress-NCP then all our best wishes are with them, says Patil. Koshyari had on Saturday evening invited BJP, the single largest party in the state after the polls last month, to form the government in the state. BJP and Shiv Sena went to elections as allies, but after results were announced, the Uddav Thackeray-led party demanded '50-50' sharing of CM's post. The BJP is not willing to give up CM post. With Shiv Sena adamant on CM post for 2.5 years, and the BJP unrelenting, there is currently a deadlock. A new Chief Minister must take oath before November 10 as the term of the Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 9 2019. The Shiv Sena has said that it enjoys the support of 175 MLAs. Chandrakant Patil also wished Shiv Sena "all the best" if Uddhav Thackeray "wants to take the support of Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form the government in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday met the party's newly elected MLAs from Maharashtra, who are currently staying at a resort in Jaipur, to discuss the political situation in the state. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who has been constantly launching veiled attacks on the BJP said that his party would declare its next strategy once no one else is able to form government. Amid high drama over government formation in Maharashtra, Congress says the party does not want President's rule in Maharashtra. Congress MLAs will seek advice of the party high-command on its future political stand in Maharashtra, says Ashok Chavan. Will install Sena CM at any cost in Maharashtra, says Sanjay Raut on BJP's announcement. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray ji clearly said today that Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena. If Uddhav ji has said so, then it means that there will be CM from Shiv Sena, at any cost, says Raut. NCP president Sharad Pawar maintained the mandate was for the BJP and Sena to form a stable government. "Our responsibility is to be constructive opposition," We are watching as to when the government is formed," Pawar said on Saturday. "How will BJP have its chief minister when they are not staking a claim to form government," asks Raut. Congress has said that Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari should invite the second largest alliance —Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) — to form the government in the state because the BJP-Shiv Sena combine has “refused” to do so. We are keeping an eye on recent developments. We are meeting now and discussing all the options before us. We have not decided anything yet, says Chavan. If we look at the numbers, the Congress can help the Sena-NCP come to power. Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has invited leaders of the second largest party, the Shiv Sena, to form government, as BJP refused to do so. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyar asked the leader of elected members of the second largest party, the Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government in Maharashtra. Nawab Malik, Nationalist Congress Party said,''If Governor invites Shiv Sena to stake claim to form govt then we will think about our next step. Till now, we haven't received any proposal from Shiv Sena. The final decision will be taken by Congress& NCP together as declared by Pawar Sahab.'' ''We have called a meeting of our MLAs on Nov 12. If Shiv Sena wants our support,they will have to declare that they have no relation with BJP&they should pull out from National Democratic Alliance (NDA). All their ministers will have to resign from Union Cabinet,'' Nawab Malik further said. "The Sena will have to inform the governor about its stand by Monday (November 11) evening 7.30 pm," a Raj Bhavan official said. Reportedly, NCP chief Sharad Pawar speaks to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray over government formation. Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray leaves the Madh Island resort and arrives at Matoshree A meeting of the BJP is also underway at Devendra Fadnavis' South Mumbai residence Varsha. Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior Congress leaders will meet party president Sonia Gandhi tomorrow to discuss the government formation situation in Maharashtra. Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot that the BJP has dishonoured the mandate of the people of Maharashtra by its failure to form government in the state even after 15 days of the elections result.