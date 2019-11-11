Maharashtra govt formation: Governor asks NCP to stake claim, sets 8.30 pm deadline

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Nov 11: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday invited the NCP, which is the third largest party in Maharashtra asking it to express "willingness and ability to form government", shortly after the Shiv Sena failed to submit the "requisite letter of support".

After meeting the governor, state unit NCP president Jayant Patil said the party will discuss the issue with its ally, the Congress, and get back to the governor by or before 8:30 pm on Tuesday.

"As per the procedure, the governor has given us a letter being the third largest party in the state of Maharashtra and therefore, we have suggested to him that we will have to talk to our alliance partner. We have assured him that we will get back to him as early as possible," Patil told reporters.

A Raj Bhavan statement said: "The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari today asked the leader of elected members of the third largest party, the Nationalist Congress Party, Ajit Pawar to indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government in Maharashtra."

It said that despite the passage of 16 days after assembly elections, no single party or alliance of parties has come forward with requisite letter of support from alliance partners to form the government.

Speaking to reporters before he went to meet the governor, NCP legislative party leader Ajit Pawar said, "At 8:30 pm (on Monday), we got a call from the Governor.

The Sena is trying to form a non-BJP government in the state with the support of the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Maharashtra impasse: After opting out of Maha govt race, BJP in 'wait and watch' mode

On Monday night, the Uddhav Thackeray- led party could not submit the requisite letter of support to the governor. With 54 MLAs, the NCP is the third largest party after the BJP (105) and the Shiv Sena (56) in the 288-member House where the halfway mark in 145. The Congress has 44 MLAs.