    Maharashtra govt formation: Fadnavis rushes to Nagpur, meets RSS chief amid deadlock

    By Vishal S
    |

    Nagpur, Nov 05: Amid stalemate over government formation and volatile political situation in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur.

    The meeting is said to have lasted for around 90 mins. The result of Maharashtra assembly elections was declared on October 24, but there is a stalemate over the government formation. The term of the current Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ends on November 9.

    Every move by Maharashtra politicians is being closely watched as all kinds of speculations and rumours over the government formation and alliances are doing rounds.

    BJP and Shiv Sena went to elections as allies, but after results were announced, the Uddav Thackeray-led party demanded '50-50' sharing of CM's post. The BJP is not willing to share the CM's post, while the Shiv Sena remains adamant on its demand that both parties should share the Chief Minister's post for 2.5 years each.

    In the October 21 assembly polls, the BJP won 105 seats followed by the Shiv Sena 56, the NCP 54 and the Congress 44.

    [Amid political deadlock, Congress-NCP delegation meets Governor over 'farmer' issues]

    Earlier on Tuesday, Shiv Sena had approached the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to help end the deadlock.

    "The BJP's failure to follow 'coalition dharma' is delaying the formation of a new government in Maharashtra. Therefore, the RSS should intervene and resolve the issue," Sena leader Kishore Tiwari said in a letter to Bhagwat.

    Maharashtra assembly polls result, possible alliance scenarios:

    Maharashtra Govt formation: The numbers and alliance possibilities

