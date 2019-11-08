Maharashtra govt formation: BJP should not misuse provision of ‘caretaker’ govt: Shiv Sena to BJP

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Nov 08: Fifteen days since the Maharashtra Assembly results were declared, there seems to be no headway between the BJP and Shiv Sena on staking claim to form a new state government. With the tenure for the present state government set to expire on Saturday, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the BJP should approach the Shiv Sena only if it agrees to share the chief minister's post with the junior saffron ally in Maharashtra.

Talking to reporters here, he said the BJP should not misuse the provision of "caretaker" government and remain in power in Maharashtra, where there is an impasse over the next dispensation.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should resign as the term of the existing assembly is ending (on November 9), the Sena spokesman said. To a question on Union minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari's trip to Mumbai and possibility of him visiting 'Matoshree' (the residence of Thackerays) to break the logjam over government formation, Raut said the BJP should approach the Sena only if it is willing to share the CM post.

Maharashtra likely to have caretaker CM as Fadnavis may resign

"Gadkari is a resident of Mumbai. There is no news that he is coming. He will go to his house. Has he told you that he is bringing a letter giving the Sena 2.5 years of chief ministership?" he asked. The BJP and the Shiv Sena, which together have enough seats to form the next government, are engaged in a bitter tussle over power-sharing, particularly over the CM's post.