Maharashtra govt formation: BJP offered Ajit Pawar rotational CM post, claims Sanjay Raut

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Nov 25: In yet another sensational claim, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Monday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lured NCP leader Sharad Pawar by offering rotational chief minister post.

The rotational chief Ministers post became the bone of contention between old Shiv Sena and the BJP, triggering a break up.

"They (BJP) failed to keep up their promise of rotational CM post to it ally but they were ready to give the same to Ajit Pawar", reports quoted Raut as saying.

Maharashtra govt formation: Sena-NCP-Cong likely to submit affidavits by 150 MLAs to prove majority

Meanwhile, Raut said leaders of his party and the NCP and Congress will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday to present their side for government formation in the state.

Meanwhile, Raut said the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have signatures of all their respective MLAs to prove majority in the House, which the combine will submit it to Supreme Court.

"The BJP acted like 'dacoits of Chambal' to form government in the state 'without having majority," alleged Raut.

'Leaders of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will meet the governor today to present our side for government formation. The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will have at least 10 MLAs more than the BJP when the floor test will be done in the Assembly,' the Shiv Sena leader said.

The Maharashtra political crisis has come under the Supreme Court's scrutiny with the Centre being asked to produce before the court on Monday morning the letters of the Governor inviting Devendra Fadnavis as well as the communication of the BJP leader staking his claim.