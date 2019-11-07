Maharashtra govt formation: BJP leaders meet Governor, Sena shifts MLAs to Bandra hotel

Mumbai, Nov 07: Refusing to budge on CM post, the Shiv Sena is moving its MLAs to the Rangsharda Hotel near Matoshree amid deadlock with ally BJP over government formation.

'MLAs will be staying at the hotel for two days and await further instructions from party chief Uddhav Thackeray,' News agency ANI quoted MLA Gulabrao Patil as saying.

Patil's statement came after a one-hour meeting at Matoshree where the MLAs urged Thackeray to remain firm on the demand for rotational CM.

However, earlier the day, the Shiv Sena refuted reports of MLA poaching.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, rubbishing reports. "No party will break in Maharashtra," he asserted. "Our MLAs are firm in their resolve and committed to the party. Those who are spreading such rumours should worry about their MLAs first," Sanjay Raut told reporters, adding, "No one can dare to come near Shiv Sena MLAs."

The Shiv Sena MLAs on Thursday authorised party chief Uddhav Thackeray to take a "final decision" on government formation in Maharashtra.

"The Sena MLAs passed a resolution authorising Uddhavji to take a final decision regarding government formation," party legislator Shambhuraje Desai told reporters after the meeting ended.

Desai denied that the Sena legislators will be shifted to a hotel in south Mumbai, amid fear of switching sides. The Shiv Sena has been maintaining that in February this year, before the Lok Sabha polls, it was decided that there will be equal sharing of posts and responsibilities between the party and the BJP.

BJP leaders meet Governor

Meanwhile, State BJP leaders have met Governor at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

"The public in Maharashtra wants the BJP and Shiv Sena to form the government. We met the Governor today and apprised him of the situation. We also considered the possible legal options in case there is no breakthrough. We will now have discussions with the top BJP leadership," state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil told reporters outside Raj Bhavan.

While the Shiv Sena has been insisting on sharing the chief minister's post, the BJP has rejected it. Both the parties are locked in a tussle over the issue of the chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate in government formation despite results of the October 24 Assembly polls giving the alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House.

In the polls, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena-56, NCP-54 and the Congress won 44 seats.