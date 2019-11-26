Maharashtra govt formation: Ajit Pawar resigns as Deputy CM ahead of floor test

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 26: In a dramatic turn of events, NCP leader Ajit Pawar resigned as the deputy chief of Maharashtra, just a day before the floor test ordered by the Supreme Court.

Fadnavis is set to address the media at 3.30 pm when the announcement is likely to be made official. The development is seen as a setback to the BJP, which was confident of winning the floor test tomorrow.

Interestingly minutes before the announcement, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that the NDA doesn't have the majority yet while reposing faith on the NCP rebel.

Ajit Pawar's Coup: Uncle-nephew tussles not new in Maharashtra

Speculation was rife that Ajit Pawar would resign ever since he did not attend an event to mark the 11th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, this morning, along with CM Fadnavis and Governor Koshyari.

The NCP leader has also not officially taken charge after being sworn in on Saturday that saw the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis making a surprise comeback as chief minister.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court has ordered that an open ballot floor test shall be held in Maharashtra on November 27, Wednesday. A Bench comprising Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna said that the proceedings will be recorded and also will be telecast live.

Maharashtra floor test tomorrow: Who said what

Further, the Bench said that the pro-tem Speaker shall be appointed immediately. The pro-tem Speaker will conduct the floor test. The administration of oath to all the members shall be completed by 5 pm, following which the floor test will be held, the Bench also ordered.