  • search
Trending Diwali 2019 Baghdadi
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra govt formation: 2 Vidarbha MLAs offer support to Sena

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Oct 27: Two MLAs from a small party in Maharashtra's Vidarbha on Saturday extended support to the Shiv Sena, increasing its bargaining power with senior ally BJP over power sharing.

    Maha govt formation: 2 Vidarbha MLAs offer support to Sena

    In a letter addressed to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Achalpur MLA Bachchu Kadu and his colleague Rajkumar Patel, legislator from Melghat, both from Amravati district, offered support. Kadu heads the Prahar Janshakti Party.

    "Kadu's support has increased the Sena's bargaining power. We adjusted with the BJP between 2014-19, now it is time to have our share," a Sena leader told PTI on condition of anonymity.

    The BJP's tally in the Assembly polls, results of which were declared on October 24, came down to 105 from 122 in 2014, prompting the Sena, with 56 seats, to play hardball in power sharing talks.

    Among the Sena's demands is a written assurance from the BJP on "equal sharing of power", which could possibly include equal division of the chief ministerial tenure.

    More MAHARASHTRA News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra mlas shiv sena

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue