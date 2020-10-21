Maharashtra govt blocks CBI from probing cases in state without ‘consent’

YouTube
    Mumbai, Oct 21: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Wednesday, 21 October, revoked the "general consent" given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe cases in the state.

    The investigation agency will now need the approval of the state government to initiate a probe on a case by case basis.

    Before Maharashtra, three other Opposition-ruled states - Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal - had withdrawn its general consent to let the CBI investigate cases in their states.

    Officials told Hindustan Times that this move won't affect the CBI investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case since it was mandated by Supreme Court and is not under the ambit of the general consent of the state.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 22:30 [IST]
