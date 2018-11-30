Maharashtra Governor signs Maratha reservation bill

Mumbai, Nov 30: Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao has signed the Maratha reservation bill which was passed by both houses of the state assembly on Thursday.

Maharashtra assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a bill proposing 16 per cent reservation for Marathas under socially and educationally backward category.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who tabled the bill, thanked Opposition members for helping in the passage of the bill unanimously.

The bill provides for reservation of seats for admission in educational institutions and posts in public services to Marathas who have been declared as socially and educationally backward+ class of citizens.

Earlier, Fadnavis also tabled the action taken report (ATR) on the State Backward Class Commission's (SBCC) recommendations for reservation to the Maratha community in government jobs and education.

He also tabled the recommendations of the SBCC's report on social, educational and financial status of the Maratha community.

(With PTI inputs)