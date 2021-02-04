Maharashtra government issues guidelines for foreign tours of bureaucrats

Mumbai, Feb 04: The Maharashtra government has issued guidelines for foreign tours of IAS officers and state bureaucrats, saying they will be allowed three trips abroad in a year for not more than 15 days.

A government resolution (GR), issued on Monday, said a three-member committee headed by state chief secretary has been set up to examine whether foreign trips of bureaucrats are necessary.

It said the officials who wish to go on study tours abroad or attend international workshops should explain how their visits will be beneficial for the state.

According to the GR, foreign travels will be restricted to "three trips a year for not more than 15 days collectively". Proposals for foreign tours that cannot be avoided should be taken up for consideration, the GR said.

It said visits for bilateral trade pacts, commerce and industrial agreements with international institutions and regular exchange programmes will also require sanction of the central government.

According to the guidelines, secretaries of the departments concerned have been given the responsibility of certifying how a foreign tour will be beneficial for the state, and ensure there is no conflict of interest by officials going on such trips.