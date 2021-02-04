YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Aero India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra government issues guidelines for foreign tours of bureaucrats

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Feb 04: The Maharashtra government has issued guidelines for foreign tours of IAS officers and state bureaucrats, saying they will be allowed three trips abroad in a year for not more than 15 days.

    A government resolution (GR), issued on Monday, said a three-member committee headed by state chief secretary has been set up to examine whether foreign trips of bureaucrats are necessary.

    Maharashtra government issues guidelines for foreign tours of bureaucrats

    It said the officials who wish to go on study tours abroad or attend international workshops should explain how their visits will be beneficial for the state.

    Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till Feb 28: DGCA

    According to the GR, foreign travels will be restricted to "three trips a year for not more than 15 days collectively". Proposals for foreign tours that cannot be avoided should be taken up for consideration, the GR said.

    It said visits for bilateral trade pacts, commerce and industrial agreements with international institutions and regular exchange programmes will also require sanction of the central government.

    According to the guidelines, secretaries of the departments concerned have been given the responsibility of certifying how a foreign tour will be beneficial for the state, and ensure there is no conflict of interest by officials going on such trips.

    More MAHARASHTRA GOVERNMENT News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra government guidelines

    Story first published: Thursday, February 4, 2021, 13:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 4, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X