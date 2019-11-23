Maharashtra updates: Uddhav to lead Sena-Cong-NCP govt, swearing-in on Dec 1
Mumbai, Nov 26: Uddhav Thackeray, nominee of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alliance for Maharashtra Chief Minister's post, will be sworn in on November 28. Balasaheb Thorat, leader of legislative wing of the Congress will also take oath on the same day.
Earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had announced at a joint meeting of the three parties that swearing in of the new government will take place on December 1, but the schedule was apparently changed after Uddhav met Governor. The rest of the cabinet will be sworn in later.
Stay tuned for all the UPDATES on Maharashtra government formation:
12:13 AM, 27 Nov
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari writes to Uddhav Thackeray stating," as requested today orally, the oath of office&secrecy would be administered to you on Thursday, 28 November at 1840 hours at Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai."
11:51 PM, 26 Nov
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray arrives at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar.
11:44 PM, 26 Nov
Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena after meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sais,''He (Governor) gave us his time today, and the chance to form government. We want to work for the people and provide a stable government to the state.''
11:10 PM, 26 Nov
Swearing in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra Chief Minister preponed to 28th November.
11:09 PM, 26 Nov
'Maha Vikas Aghadi' MLAs and leaders submitted letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari declaring Shiv Sena Chief Udhhav Thackeray as their leader.
11:09 PM, 26 Nov
Raosaheb Patil Danve, BJP on Ajit Pawar meeting NCP Chief Sharad Pawar: I don't think he (Ajit Pawar) has betrayed us but he should be asked why he went there to meet him, I can't say anything.
11:07 PM, 26 Nov
Meeting underway between NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, and Supriya Sule at Silver Oak, the residence of Sharad Pawar.
10:54 PM, 26 Nov
Ashish Shelar, BJP after attending party meeting in Mumbai: In coming days we will serve people, sitting in the opposition. We received information that 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' is going to stake claim to form government with Uddhav Thackeray as CM, we congratulate them.
10:31 PM, 26 Nov
Hours after resigned as the deputy CM of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar met uncle Sharad Pawar at his residence. Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule, was also present at the meeting.
10:28 PM, 26 Nov
After being elected as the leader of Maha Vikas Aghadi, Uddhav Thackeray paid tribute to party founder and father, Balasaheb thackeray.
9:49 PM, 26 Nov
Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine's Chief Ministerial nominee Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday night reached Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form government in Maharashtra. Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, was accompanied by legislature party leaders of the Sena, the NCP and the Congress, a Sena leader said.
Meeting of BJP MLAs underway at the party's office
9:44 PM, 26 Nov
Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis arrives at BJP office for a party meeting.
9:16 PM, 26 Nov
A delegation of Sena-Cong-NCP leaders has now arrived at the governor's residence to stake claim to form the next Maharashtra government.
9:15 PM, 26 Nov
Abdul Sattar, Shiv Sena: Our priority will be to waive loans to farmers in the first cabinet meeting itself. Except a few people, rest of the Maharashtra is happy today. I should not be making comments on why Ajit Pawar joined hands with BJP, rest Sharad Pawar can comment on him.
8:18 PM, 26 Nov
Shiv Sena chief, CM candidate of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', Uddhav Thackeray said, "I had never dreamed of leading the state. I would like to thank Sonia Gandhi and others. We are giving a new direction to country by keeping faith on each other."
8:10 PM, 26 Nov
Three representatives of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' will meet the Governor today. Swearing in ceremony to be held at Shivaji Park, Mumbai on 1st December.
7:56 PM, 26 Nov
Swearing-in ceremony of the new Maharashtra government likely to held on December 1 at Shivaji park in Mumbai.
7:41 PM, 26 Nov
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde moves resolution to form 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', the alliance of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress. NCP's Nawab Malik & Congress' Nitin Raut second it.
7:40 PM, 26 Nov
Shiv Sena's Anil Desai: 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', the alliance of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress will have a Coordination Committee.
7:23 PM, 26 Nov
Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena MLAs meeting is underway in Hotel Trident in Mumbai.
7:09 PM, 26 Nov
NCP chief Sharad Pawar arrive at Trident Hotel,Mumbai ahead of the joint meeting of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.
6:52 PM, 26 Nov
Those who are in power should not think they can change the Constitution according to their whims: Mamata.
6:47 PM, 26 Nov
A bus full of NCP MLAs has arrived at the Trident hotel in Mumbai. Ajit Pawar is also expected to arrive at the hotel shortly.
6:13 PM, 26 Nov
Uddhav Thackeray will be the new CM of Maharashtra. NCP leader Jayant patil and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat are likely to become Deputy CMs.
6:11 PM, 26 Nov
Sharad Pawar, the 'Chanakya' of Maharashtra, has defeated other Chanakya, said NCP leader Nawab Malik.
6:00 PM, 26 Nov
In an oath administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, six-time BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar becomes the pro-tem speaker of Maharashtra.
5:18 PM, 26 Nov
Maharashtra BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar to be Protem Speaker, Kolambkar said, 'Oath of MLAs to be administered tomorrow when the session begins.'
5:15 PM, 26 Nov
Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari on Tuesday demanding the resignation of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, said, "Maharashtra governor should shed his RSS-BJP cloak and invite 'Maha Vikas Aghadi ' of Sena-NCP-Cong. The turn of events have also put the role of President under scanner."
4:22 PM, 26 Nov
KC Venugopal,Congress: Today evening there will be joint press conference of the three(Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP) parties and a meeting. In the meeting leader of joint legislative party will be elected, I think Uddhav ji will be elected
3:58 PM, 23 Nov
In a major twist, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy. He will now face a floor test.
3:59 PM, 23 Nov
Earlier today, Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP addressed press conference attacking the BJP over government formation.
3:59 PM, 23 Nov
The Congress has demanded that the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari must resign on moral grounds.
4:06 PM, 23 Nov
According to reports the Shiv Sena to move to Jaipur and Congress to Bhopal this time.
4:16 PM, 23 Nov
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday claimed that NCP's Ajit Pawar was "blackmailed" into joining hands with the BJP to form government in Maharashtra.
4:16 PM, 23 Nov
Maharashtra Congress MP Ahmed Patel amid the biggest political development taking place in the state said in Mumbai that today was a black spot in the history of Maharashtra.
4:17 PM, 23 Nov
Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday congratulating Devendra Fadnavis on becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra yet again, said that the Shiv Sena betrayed the people of the state by deciding to go with the Congress, which was "synonymous with corruption".
4:17 PM, 23 Nov
Viewing the biggest political twist in Maharashtra the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Modi on Saturday said that Shiv Sena's culture in Maharashtra is same as RJD's in Bihar.
4:18 PM, 23 Nov
Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Governor of Maharashtra has turned into Home Minister Amit Shah's hitman.
4:19 PM, 23 Nov
"Opportunist Ajit Pawar was threatened by the BJP and this is how they robbed a state," Surjewala said.
4:22 PM, 23 Nov
Amit Shah was described as "Chanakya" by his party on Saturday after the Maharashtra coup, in which Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP's) Ajit Pawar as his deputy just hours after a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance seemed set to take power.
4:23 PM, 23 Nov
The BJP has said that it has the required numbers to form the government.
4:24 PM, 23 Nov
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis arrives at state BJP office.
4:24 PM, 23 Nov
We will provide a stable government. Modi hai toh mumkin hai!!, says Fadnavis.
4:32 PM, 23 Nov
The BJP says that all 54 MLAs of the NCP would back the government.
4:34 PM, 23 Nov
For the BJP to prove its majority it would need the support of at least 25 NCP MLAs. It would all depend on how many of these MLAs would stay back with Sharad Pawar.
4:34 PM, 23 Nov
The BJP has 105 MLAs on its own. It also has the backing of 15 independent MLAs, taking its tally up to 120.
4:35 PM, 23 Nov
In the 288 member house, the magic number if 145. If all the NCP MLAs back the government then the tally goes up to 174, which is way past the majority mark.
4:36 PM, 23 Nov
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis greets party workers gathered outside state BJP office.
4:39 PM, 23 Nov
The Shiv Sena and Congress have 56 and 44 seats respectively.
4:40 PM, 23 Nov
Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday that "anything can happen in cricket and politics", and expressed confidence that the new BJP-led government in Maharashtra will pass the floor test.
4:42 PM, 23 Nov
The NCP faction opposing this new combine has said that Ajit Pawar misused the signatures of the MLAs. The signatures were taken from the MLAs for attendance, but the same was misused, the NCP's Nawab Mallik said.
4:43 PM, 23 Nov
Sharad Pawar, on the other hand, has called for a meeting of the NCP MLAs later today. It would be interesting to see how many would be in attendance for the meeting.
4:44 PM, 23 Nov
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is holding a meeting with NCP MP Sunil Tatkare and NCP MLAs Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif at his brother Sriniwas Pawar's residence; Security has been heightened outside the residence of Sriniwas Pawar
4:47 PM, 23 Nov
Uddhav Thackeray has reached Hotel Lalit in Mumbai to meet Shiv Sena MLA's.
4:49 PM, 23 Nov
Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has reached Hotel Lalit in Mumbai to meet party MLA's.
5:01 PM, 23 Nov
NCP MLA Diliprao Bankar tweets, "My faith is on Sharad Pawar, I am with NCP only. I went to Raj Bhavan when Ajit Pawar asked me to go with him".
5:15 PM, 23 Nov
Ab to lagta hai ki, 'jiska Governor uski Sarkar', says SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Maharashtra Govt Formation.
5:29 PM, 23 Nov
NCP leader Dhananjay Munde reaches YB Centre to meet party chief Sharad pawar
5:47 PM, 23 Nov
Nationalist Congress Party MLA Atul Benke in Mumbai: I am with Sharad Pawar Ji. We all are together.
