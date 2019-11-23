  • search
Trending Maharashtra Winter Session
Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra LIVE: Aaditya Thackeray arrives at Sharad Pawar's residence

    By oneindia staff
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 26: Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine's Chief Ministerial nominee Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday night reached Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form government in Maharashtra.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Stay tuned for all the LIVE UPDATES on Maharashtra government formation:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:13 AM, 27 Nov
    Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari writes to Uddhav Thackeray stating," as requested today orally, the oath of office&secrecy would be administered to you on Thursday, 28 November at 1840 hours at Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai."
    11:51 PM, 26 Nov
    Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray arrives at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar.
    11:44 PM, 26 Nov
    Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena after meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sais,''He (Governor) gave us his time today, and the chance to form government. We want to work for the people and provide a stable government to the state.''
    11:10 PM, 26 Nov
    Swearing in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra Chief Minister preponed to 28th November.
    11:09 PM, 26 Nov
    'Maha Vikas Aghadi' MLAs and leaders submitted letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari declaring Shiv Sena Chief Udhhav Thackeray as their leader.
    11:09 PM, 26 Nov
    Raosaheb Patil Danve, BJP on Ajit Pawar meeting NCP Chief Sharad Pawar: I don't think he (Ajit Pawar) has betrayed us but he should be asked why he went there to meet him, I can't say anything.
    11:07 PM, 26 Nov
    Meeting underway between NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, and Supriya Sule at Silver Oak, the residence of Sharad Pawar.
    10:54 PM, 26 Nov
    Ashish Shelar, BJP after attending party meeting in Mumbai: In coming days we will serve people, sitting in the opposition. We received information that 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' is going to stake claim to form government with Uddhav Thackeray as CM, we congratulate them.
    10:31 PM, 26 Nov
    Hours after resigned as the deputy CM of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar met uncle Sharad Pawar at his residence. Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule, was also present at the meeting.
    10:28 PM, 26 Nov
    After being elected as the leader of Maha Vikas Aghadi, Uddhav Thackeray paid tribute to party founder and father, Balasaheb thackeray.
    9:49 PM, 26 Nov
    Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine's Chief Ministerial nominee Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday night reached Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form government in Maharashtra. Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, was accompanied by legislature party leaders of the Sena, the NCP and the Congress, a Sena leader said.
    9:45 PM, 26 Nov
    Meeting of BJP MLAs underway at the party's office
    9:44 PM, 26 Nov
    Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis arrives at BJP office for a party meeting.
    9:16 PM, 26 Nov
    A delegation of Sena-Cong-NCP leaders has now arrived at the governor's residence to stake claim to form the next Maharashtra government.
    9:15 PM, 26 Nov
    Abdul Sattar, Shiv Sena: Our priority will be to waive loans to farmers in the first cabinet meeting itself. Except a few people, rest of the Maharashtra is happy today. I should not be making comments on why Ajit Pawar joined hands with BJP, rest Sharad Pawar can comment on him.
    8:18 PM, 26 Nov
    Shiv Sena chief, CM candidate of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', Uddhav Thackeray said, "I had never dreamed of leading the state. I would like to thank Sonia Gandhi and others. We are giving a new direction to country by keeping faith on each other."
    8:10 PM, 26 Nov
    Three representatives of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' will meet the Governor today. Swearing in ceremony to be held at Shivaji Park, Mumbai on 1st December.
    7:56 PM, 26 Nov
    Swearing-in ceremony of the new Maharashtra government likely to held on December 1 at Shivaji park in Mumbai.
    7:41 PM, 26 Nov
    Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde moves resolution to form 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', the alliance of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress. NCP's Nawab Malik & Congress' Nitin Raut second it.
    7:40 PM, 26 Nov
    Shiv Sena's Anil Desai: 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', the alliance of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress will have a Coordination Committee.
    7:23 PM, 26 Nov
    Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena MLAs meeting is underway in Hotel Trident in Mumbai.
    7:09 PM, 26 Nov
    NCP chief Sharad Pawar arrive at Trident Hotel,Mumbai ahead of the joint meeting of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.
    6:52 PM, 26 Nov
    Those who are in power should not think they can change the Constitution according to their whims: Mamata.
    6:47 PM, 26 Nov
    A bus full of NCP MLAs has arrived at the Trident hotel in Mumbai. Ajit Pawar is also expected to arrive at the hotel shortly.
    6:13 PM, 26 Nov
    Uddhav Thackeray will be the new CM of Maharashtra. NCP leader Jayant patil and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat are likely to become Deputy CMs.
    6:11 PM, 26 Nov
    Sharad Pawar, the 'Chanakya' of Maharashtra, has defeated other Chanakya, said NCP leader Nawab Malik.
    6:00 PM, 26 Nov
    In an oath administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, six-time BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar becomes the pro-tem speaker of Maharashtra.
    5:18 PM, 26 Nov
    Maharashtra BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar to be Protem Speaker, Kolambkar said, 'Oath of MLAs to be administered tomorrow when the session begins.'
    5:15 PM, 26 Nov
    Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari on Tuesday demanding the resignation of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, said, "Maharashtra governor should shed his RSS-BJP cloak and invite 'Maha Vikas Aghadi ' of Sena-NCP-Cong. The turn of events have also put the role of President under scanner."
    4:22 PM, 26 Nov
    KC Venugopal,Congress: Today evening there will be joint press conference of the three(Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP) parties and a meeting. In the meeting leader of joint legislative party will be elected, I think Uddhav ji will be elected
