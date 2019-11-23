For Quick Alerts
Maharashtra LIVE: Aaditya Thackeray arrives at Sharad Pawar's residence
Mumbai, Nov 26: Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine's Chief Ministerial nominee Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday night reached Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form government in Maharashtra.
Mumbai: Meeting of BJP MLAs underway at the party's office. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/u4lgVYv5Zi— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2019
Meeting of BJP MLAs underway at the party's office
Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari on Tuesday demanding the resignation of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, said, "Maharashtra governor should shed his RSS-BJP cloak and invite 'Maha Vikas Aghadi ' of Sena-NCP-Cong. The turn of events have also put the role of President under scanner."
