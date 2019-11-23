  • search
    Maharashtra LIVE: Uddhav to be new Maha CM, swearing-in likely to be held on Dec 1

    By oneindia staff
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 26: After Ajit Pawar, now BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has resigned as the Maharashtra CM. While announcing his resignation, he said the BJP will not indulge in horse trading.

    Stay tuned for all the LIVE UPDATES on Maharashtra government formation:

    8:18 PM, 26 Nov
    Shiv Sena chief, CM candidate of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', Uddhav Thackeray said, "I had never dreamed of leading the state. I would like to thank Sonia Gandhi and others. We are giving a new direction to country by keeping faith on each other."
    8:10 PM, 26 Nov
    Three representatives of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' will meet the Governor today. Swearing in ceremony to be held at Shivaji Park, Mumbai on 1st December.
    7:56 PM, 26 Nov
    Swearing-in ceremony of the new Maharashtra government likely to held on December 1 at Shivaji park in Mumbai.
    7:41 PM, 26 Nov
    Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde moves resolution to form 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', the alliance of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress. NCP's Nawab Malik & Congress' Nitin Raut second it.
    7:40 PM, 26 Nov
    Shiv Sena's Anil Desai: 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', the alliance of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress will have a Coordination Committee.
    7:23 PM, 26 Nov
    Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena MLAs meeting is underway in Hotel Trident in Mumbai.
    7:09 PM, 26 Nov
    NCP chief Sharad Pawar arrive at Trident Hotel,Mumbai ahead of the joint meeting of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.
    6:52 PM, 26 Nov
    Those who are in power should not think they can change the Constitution according to their whims: Mamata.
    6:47 PM, 26 Nov
    A bus full of NCP MLAs has arrived at the Trident hotel in Mumbai. Ajit Pawar is also expected to arrive at the hotel shortly.
    6:13 PM, 26 Nov
    Uddhav Thackeray will be the new CM of Maharashtra. NCP leader Jayant patil and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat are likely to become Deputy CMs.
    6:11 PM, 26 Nov
    Sharad Pawar, the 'Chanakya' of Maharashtra, has defeated other Chanakya, said NCP leader Nawab Malik.
    6:00 PM, 26 Nov
    In an oath administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, six-time BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar becomes the pro-tem speaker of Maharashtra.
    5:18 PM, 26 Nov
    Maharashtra BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar to be Protem Speaker, Kolambkar said, 'Oath of MLAs to be administered tomorrow when the session begins.'
    5:15 PM, 26 Nov
    Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari on Tuesday demanding the resignation of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, said, "Maharashtra governor should shed his RSS-BJP cloak and invite 'Maha Vikas Aghadi ' of Sena-NCP-Cong. The turn of events have also put the role of President under scanner."
    4:22 PM, 26 Nov
    KC Venugopal,Congress: Today evening there will be joint press conference of the three(Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP) parties and a meeting. In the meeting leader of joint legislative party will be elected, I think Uddhav ji will be elected
    4:14 PM, 26 Nov
    There was no condition for Ajit Pawar supporting us said Fadnavis. We also never promised the Shiv Sena a 50:50 policy on CM.
    4:12 PM, 26 Nov
    On being asked why, Ajit Pawar resigned, Fadnavis said that he was told that it was due to personal reasons.
    4:12 PM, 26 Nov
    Devendra Fadnavis has reached Raj Bhavan. He will tender his resignation to the Governor.
    3:52 PM, 26 Nov
    I doubt this three wheeler government will be stable. The BJP will work as an effective opposition and raise its voice for the people says Fadnavis.
    3:51 PM, 26 Nov
    We had taken the position from day one that we will not break anyone or indulge in horse trading. The new government will be buried under its own burden. The leaders of the Shiv Sena took oath in the name of Sonia Gandhi and this shows such helplessness. The BJP will work as an effective opposition says Devendra Fadnavis.
    3:47 PM, 26 Nov
    The hunger for power is such that the Shiv Sena is even ready to ally with Sonia Gandhi says Devendra Fadnavis.
    3:46 PM, 26 Nov
    Whoever will form the government, I wish them all the best. But that will be a very unstable government as there is a huge difference of opinion says Fadnavis.
    3:46 PM, 26 Nov
    I will now go to Raj Bhavan and tender my resignation to the Governor, says Fadnavis.
    3:44 PM, 26 Nov
    Fadnavis says that they do not have the majority. While announcing his resignation, he said the BJP will not indulge in horse trading.
    3:41 PM, 26 Nov
    Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM of Maharashtra.
    3:41 PM, 26 Nov
    Shiv Sena made fun of itself by claiming it had the numbers. Three different parties whose ideologies never matched tried to form a government. The agenda was to keep the BJP out of power says Fadnavis.
    3:40 PM, 26 Nov
    Unfortunately the Shiv realised even when it was was not confirmed that its bargaining power was high, hence they bargained from day one. We kept clarifying that we never promised CM’s post to Shiv Sena. We were asked to form the government.
    3:39 PM, 26 Nov
    Shiv Sena said before the election that they will go with anyone who gives them the CM post says Fadnavis.
    3:38 PM, 26 Nov
    In the elections clear majority was given to the Mahayuti and BJP got maximum 105 seats. We contested with Shiv Sena, but this mandate was for the BJP because BJP won 70 per cent of the seats says Fadnavis.
    3:33 PM, 26 Nov
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis leaves from his residence. He will address the media shortly.
