Maharashtra LIVE: Will bring over 162 MLAs, this is not Goa, says Sharad Pawar at 'show of strength'

India

Mumbai, Nov 25: Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress MLAs met at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt hotel, where Sharad Pawar was presented with her daughter Supriya Sule. Total 162 MLAs of the three-party combined to show strength by non-BJP parties ahead of Supreme Court ruling.

The Supreme Court has reserved its order on the petition filed by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress on the Maharashtra issue. A Bench headed by Justice N V Ramanna said that it would pass orders on Tuesday at 10.30 am.

Shiv Sena MPs met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and told her that they will not be part of the joint sitting of Parliament called to commemorate the Constitution Day. सत्यमेव जयते!

The @INCIndia @NCPspeaks & @ShivSena today presented its 162 MLAs to the media. A truthful majority has to the mandate of the constitution and the people. We together are #MahaStrength pic.twitter.com/jm21X0joMZ — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) November 25, 2019 "...A truthful majority has to the mandate of the constitution and the people. We together are #MahaStrength," tweeted Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray. Majority in Assembly can't be proved by such parades: BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Sena-NCP-Cong MLAs show of strength. Abdul Sattar, Shiv Sena MLA said, "Aaj hamare sath 162 MLAs hai, agar BJP ke paas hai toh unhe batana chahiye. Jo torh-forh ka prayas karega hum uski mundi torh denge." NCP Chief Sharad PawaR said, "There will not be any problem in proving our majority. The one who is suspended from the party cannot give any orders. On the day of floor test, I will bring more than 162 MLAs. This is not Goa, this is Maharashtra." Congress leader Ashok Chavan at Hotel Grand Hyatt said, "We are more than 162, not just 162. We all will be a part of the govt. I thank Sonia Gandhi who allowed for this alliance to stop BJP. Governor should invite us to form govt." Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad said to all the MLAs presented at Hyatt Hotel that an oath will be taken here. Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge and Ashok Chavan arrive at Hotel Grand Hyatt where Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs have assembled. "Long live Maha Vikas Aghadi" slogans raised at the hall in Hotel Grand Hyatt, where Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs have assembled. All Shiv Sena MLAs reached at Hotel Grand Hyatt. Preparations underway at Hotel Grand Hyatt where MLAs from Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress will assemble shortly. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule arrived at Grand Hyatt where earlier Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had invited the governor to show him the numerocal strength of the Congress-NCP-Sena alliance. Shive Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweets, "We are all one and together, watch our 162 together for the first time at grand Hyatt at 7 pm, come and watch yourself @maha_governor". Shiv Sena activists organised morchas demanding additional financial aid for the farmers in nine talukas in Aurangabad district, which falls under the worst-hit Marathwada region. Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet, 'Contract killing' of democracy has now also become 'contract killing' of honesty and accountability in Maharashtra. Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena: We are all one and together , watch our 162 (MLAs) together for the first time at Grand Hyatt (in Mumbai) at 7 pm, come and watch yourself Maharashtra Governor. Sena, NCP and congress to parade all 162 MLAs by 7 pm today: Raut Raosaheb Patil Danve, BJP: There is no 'Operation Lotus', we have enough MLAs for the majority, we are not threatening any MLA. Sanjay Raut's allegations are false, after a few days he will have to be sent to a mental hospital. Irrigation scam case against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been officially closed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). NCP has now claimed that talks with Ajit Pawar have been positive and Chhagan Bhujbal will again try to convince him to return to the NCP fold. Jayant Patil, NCP: We had discussions with Ajit Pawar once, hoping for another meeting with him soon. Mental health clinics will be opened in various parts of Maharashtra after BJP leaders go crazy in the absence of power after the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress form the government in Maharashtra, Sena leader Sanjay Raut told reporters. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to return to Mumbai by 4 pm. Anil Patil, NCP MLA who was reportedly missing and brought to Mumbai from Delhi by NCP leaders today: When we reached hotel (in Delhi) at least 100-200 BJP workers were present there along with a lot of police cars & personnel in civil dress, we were scared. Shiv Sena MLAs have been moved to a new hotel. The MLAs left Lalit Hotel showing victory signs. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad: BJP-Shiv Sena got mandate to form govt with Devendra Fadnavis as CM. It's the Congress that is murdering democracy and questioning us on the same. BJP's win in state is both moral and political victory,which Congress is trying to hijack Maharashtra. We were in the well of the House, there is no contact with Marshals unless they enter the well. They tried to get banners from us and our colleagues tried to resist it, our women colleagues were manhandled too, says the leader. Congress MP Hibi Eden on reports of clash with Lok Sabha Marshals today: We had raised a very genuine issue (Maharashtra) in LS and protested in democratic manner. Unfortunately we were taken out by Marshals who tried to push us forcefully. We've filed complaint with the Speaker. Plea also seeks HC direction against having CM from post-election alliance of Sena-NCP-Cong. Mumbai resident seeks Bombay High Court direction to BJP, Shiv Sena to form govt over 'public mandate'

In a major twist, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy. He will now face a floor test. Earlier today, Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP addressed press conference attacking the BJP over government formation. The Congress has demanded that the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari must resign on moral grounds. According to reports the Shiv Sena to move to Jaipur and Congress to Bhopal this time. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday claimed that NCP's Ajit Pawar was "blackmailed" into joining hands with the BJP to form government in Maharashtra. Maharashtra Congress MP Ahmed Patel amid the biggest political development taking place in the state said in Mumbai that today was a black spot in the history of Maharashtra. Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday congratulating Devendra Fadnavis on becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra yet again, said that the Shiv Sena betrayed the people of the state by deciding to go with the Congress, which was "synonymous with corruption". Viewing the biggest political twist in Maharashtra the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Modi on Saturday said that Shiv Sena's culture in Maharashtra is same as RJD's in Bihar. Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Governor of Maharashtra has turned into Home Minister Amit Shah's hitman. "Opportunist Ajit Pawar was threatened by the BJP and this is how they robbed a state," Surjewala said. Amit Shah was described as "Chanakya" by his party on Saturday after the Maharashtra coup, in which Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP's) Ajit Pawar as his deputy just hours after a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance seemed set to take power. The BJP has said that it has the required numbers to form the government. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis arrives at state BJP office. We will provide a stable government. Modi hai toh mumkin hai!!, says Fadnavis. The BJP says that all 54 MLAs of the NCP would back the government. For the BJP to prove its majority it would need the support of at least 25 NCP MLAs. It would all depend on how many of these MLAs would stay back with Sharad Pawar. The BJP has 105 MLAs on its own. It also has the backing of 15 independent MLAs, taking its tally up to 120. In the 288 member house, the magic number if 145. If all the NCP MLAs back the government then the tally goes up to 174, which is way past the majority mark. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis greets party workers gathered outside state BJP office. The Shiv Sena and Congress have 56 and 44 seats respectively. Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday that "anything can happen in cricket and politics", and expressed confidence that the new BJP-led government in Maharashtra will pass the floor test. The NCP faction opposing this new combine has said that Ajit Pawar misused the signatures of the MLAs. The signatures were taken from the MLAs for attendance, but the same was misused, the NCP's Nawab Mallik said. Sharad Pawar, on the other hand, has called for a meeting of the NCP MLAs later today. It would be interesting to see how many would be in attendance for the meeting. Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is holding a meeting with NCP MP Sunil Tatkare and NCP MLAs Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif at his brother Sriniwas Pawar's residence; Security has been heightened outside the residence of Sriniwas Pawar Uddhav Thackeray has reached Hotel Lalit in Mumbai to meet Shiv Sena MLA's. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has reached Hotel Lalit in Mumbai to meet party MLA's. NCP MLA Diliprao Bankar tweets, "My faith is on Sharad Pawar, I am with NCP only. I went to Raj Bhavan when Ajit Pawar asked me to go with him". Ab to lagta hai ki, 'jiska Governor uski Sarkar', says SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Maharashtra Govt Formation. NCP leader Dhananjay Munde reaches YB Centre to meet party chief Sharad pawar Nationalist Congress Party MLA Atul Benke in Mumbai: I am with Sharad Pawar Ji. We all are together.