Maharashtra LIVE: Sharad Pawar arrives with daughter Supriya Sule at Grand Hyatt to show unity
India
Mumbai, Nov 25: The Supreme Court has reserved its order on the petition filed by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress on the Maharashtra issue. A Bench headed by Justice N V Ramanna said that it would pass orders on Tuesday at 10.30 am.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE UPDATES on Maharashtra government formation:
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad: BJP-Shiv Sena got mandate to form govt with Devendra Fadnavis as CM. It's the Congress that is murdering democracy and questioning us on the same. BJP's win in state is both moral and political victory,which Congress is trying to hijack Maharashtra.
Reacting to the SC verdict, Senior Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala said "Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP believe this is a murder of democracy in Maharashtra. We demanded floor test to prove that the majority rests with our alliance. The Supreme Court heard all arguments and reserved the order. We are confident that in Maharashtra, floor test will give the BJP a befitting reply."
