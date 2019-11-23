  • search
Trending Maharashtra Winter Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra LIVE: Sharad Pawar arrives with daughter Supriya Sule at Grand Hyatt to show unity

    By oneindia staff
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 25: The Supreme Court has reserved its order on the petition filed by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress on the Maharashtra issue. A Bench headed by Justice N V Ramanna said that it would pass orders on Tuesday at 10.30 am.

    Sharad Pawar arrives with daughter Supriya Sule at Grand Hyatt Hotel
    Sharad Pawar arrives with daughter Supriya Sule at Grand Hyatt Hotel

    Stay tuned for all the LIVE UPDATES on Maharashtra government formation:

    Newest First Oldest First
    6:35 PM, 25 Nov
    NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule arrived at Grand Hyatt where earlier Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had invited the governor to show him the numerocal strength of the Congress-NCP-Sena alliance.
    5:58 PM, 25 Nov
    Shive Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweets, "We are all one and together, watch our 162 together for the first time at grand Hyatt at 7 pm, come and watch yourself @maha_governor".
    5:41 PM, 25 Nov
    Shiv Sena activists organised morchas demanding additional financial aid for the farmers in nine talukas in Aurangabad district, which falls under the worst-hit Marathwada region.
    5:39 PM, 25 Nov
    Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet, 'Contract killing' of democracy has now also become 'contract killing' of honesty and accountability in Maharashtra.
    5:08 PM, 25 Nov
    Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena: We are all one and together , watch our 162 (MLAs) together for the first time at Grand Hyatt (in Mumbai) at 7 pm, come and watch yourself Maharashtra Governor.
    5:07 PM, 25 Nov
    Sena, NCP and congress to parade all 162 MLAs by 7 pm today: Raut
    4:56 PM, 25 Nov
    Raosaheb Patil Danve, BJP: There is no 'Operation Lotus', we have enough MLAs for the majority, we are not threatening any MLA. Sanjay Raut's allegations are false, after a few days he will have to be sent to a mental hospital.
    4:12 PM, 25 Nov
    Irrigation scam case against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been officially closed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).
    3:51 PM, 25 Nov
    NCP has now claimed that talks with Ajit Pawar have been positive and Chhagan Bhujbal will again try to convince him to return to the NCP fold.
    3:23 PM, 25 Nov
    Jayant Patil, NCP: We had discussions with Ajit Pawar once, hoping for another meeting with him soon.
    3:17 PM, 25 Nov
    Mental health clinics will be opened in various parts of Maharashtra after BJP leaders go crazy in the absence of power after the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress form the government in Maharashtra, Sena leader Sanjay Raut told reporters.
    3:07 PM, 25 Nov
    Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to return to Mumbai by 4 pm.
    2:09 PM, 25 Nov
    Anil Patil, NCP MLA who was reportedly missing and brought to Mumbai from Delhi by NCP leaders today: When we reached hotel (in Delhi) at least 100-200 BJP workers were present there along with a lot of police cars & personnel in civil dress, we were scared.
    1:56 PM, 25 Nov
    Shiv Sena MLAs have been moved to a new hotel. The MLAs left Lalit Hotel showing victory signs.
    1:17 PM, 25 Nov
    Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad: BJP-Shiv Sena got mandate to form govt with Devendra Fadnavis as CM. It's the Congress that is murdering democracy and questioning us on the same. BJP's win in state is both moral and political victory,which Congress is trying to hijack Maharashtra.
    1:13 PM, 25 Nov
    We were in the well of the House, there is no contact with Marshals unless they enter the well. They tried to get banners from us and our colleagues tried to resist it, our women colleagues were manhandled too, says the leader.
    1:12 PM, 25 Nov
    Congress MP Hibi Eden on reports of clash with Lok Sabha Marshals today: We had raised a very genuine issue (Maharashtra) in LS and protested in democratic manner. Unfortunately we were taken out by Marshals who tried to push us forcefully. We've filed complaint with the Speaker.
    12:52 PM, 25 Nov
    Plea also seeks HC direction against having CM from post-election alliance of Sena-NCP-Cong.
    12:51 PM, 25 Nov
    Mumbai resident seeks Bombay High Court direction to BJP, Shiv Sena to form govt over 'public mandate'
    12:38 PM, 25 Nov
    Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena: We've given the letter of support of 162 MLAs to Guv. In democracy,only the majority number holds importance. We want that the minority govt formed on 23rd Nov, should resign as they can't prove majority.Those with the majority should be given opportunity.
    12:27 PM, 25 Nov
    The alliance of Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar is illegitimate, he added.
    12:27 PM, 25 Nov
    Reacting to the SC verdict, Senior Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala said "Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP believe this is a murder of democracy in Maharashtra. We demanded floor test to prove that the majority rests with our alliance. The Supreme Court heard all arguments and reserved the order. We are confident that in Maharashtra, floor test will give the BJP a befitting reply."
    12:21 PM, 25 Nov
    Jayant Patil says, "This morning at 10am, Eknath Shinde, Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan, Vinayak Raut ji, Azmi, KC Padvi and I - on behalf of the NCP, gave a letter to the Governor showing the strength of 162 MLAs."
    12:06 PM, 25 Nov
    NCP legislative party leader Jayant Patil claimed NCP-Cong-Sena have submitted letter of support to the Governor and that they have the support of 162 MLAs.
    11:52 AM, 25 Nov
    The Supreme Court has reserved its order. The order would be pronounced at 10.30 am tomorrow.
    11:50 AM, 25 Nov
    Mukul Rohatgi says that the SC cannot dictate to the Governor the exact time to conduct the floor test. Just request the Governor to initiate the floor test within a reasonable time.
    11:41 AM, 25 Nov
    The need for a floor test in 24 hours is to preserve the purity of democracy and also to prevent any shenanigans, Singvi tells SC
    11:39 AM, 25 Nov
    There is proof of the pudding is in the eating. It is the BJP which does not want a floor test immediately. Let us test our conviction on the floor of the House and not in the SC.
    11:36 AM, 25 Nov
    The question is how to conduct a floor and not why. Floor should be held either today or tomorrow. You have a situation where both sides have agreed to a floor test. Why should you wait for the affidavits now, Singhvi tells court.
    11:31 AM, 25 Nov
    Singhvi tells court that the letter showing the signatures of 54 MLAs is that electing Ajit Pawar as leader of the NCP legislative party. This is not a letter of support to join the alliance, he also says. This is sheer perjury and the BJP has been too clever by half, he also says.
    READ MORE

    More DEVENDRA FADNAVIS News

    Read more about:

    devendra fadnavis swearing in ceremony ajit pawar maharashtra

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue