    Maharashtra LIVE: SC reserves order for 10.30 am tomorrow

    By oneindia staff
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 25: The Supreme Court will today examine all relevant material before it passes an order on the Maharashtra issue. The Bench headed by Justice N V Ramanna on Sunday directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce before it the letter of the Governor, inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form the government.

    Maharashtra LIVE: Hearing in SC to begin shortly

    Stay tuned for all the LIVE UPDATES on Maharashtra government formation:

    11:52 AM, 25 Nov
    The Supreme Court has reserved its order. The order would be pronounced at 10.30 am tomorrow.
    11:50 AM, 25 Nov
    Mukul Rohatgi says that the SC cannot dictate to the Governor the exact time to conduct the floor test. Just request the Governor to initiate the floor test within a reasonable time.
    11:41 AM, 25 Nov
    The need for a floor test in 24 hours is to preserve the purity of democracy and also to prevent any shenanigans, Singvi tells SC
    11:39 AM, 25 Nov
    There is proof of the pudding is in the eating. It is the BJP which does not want a floor test immediately. Let us test our conviction on the floor of the House and not in the SC.
    11:36 AM, 25 Nov
    The question is how to conduct a floor and not why. Floor should be held either today or tomorrow. You have a situation where both sides have agreed to a floor test. Why should you wait for the affidavits now, Singhvi tells court.
    11:31 AM, 25 Nov
    Singhvi tells court that the letter showing the signatures of 54 MLAs is that electing Ajit Pawar as leader of the NCP legislative party. This is not a letter of support to join the alliance, he also says. This is sheer perjury and the BJP has been too clever by half, he also says.
    11:26 AM, 25 Nov
    Sibal says that he has original affidavits which do not authorise Ajit Pawar to represent the NCP. Hold the floor test and let the oldest member of the House be made the pro-tem speaker. Floor test should be video recorded. It was in the cover of the night that some new opportunities came knocking. Let the floor test be conducted in full light.
    11:21 AM, 25 Nov
    Kapil Sibal appearing for Shiv Sena says that the promised made by the BJP did not materialise and that is why we walked out of the pre-poll alliance. It had nothing to do with the NCP or Congress, Sibal also submitted.
    11:19 AM, 25 Nov
    There is no case for an ad interim stay today. I will put it all in an affidavit. How can you give directions to the quasi judicial authority like the Governor to conduct a floor test in 24 hours. No such directions can be given by you, Rohatgi for Fadnavis tells Justice N V Ramanna led Bench.
    11:13 AM, 25 Nov
    If prima facie the documents shown to you are original and true, then why should you entertain this petition. Let the Governor take decisions in his right discretion, Maninder Singh for Ajit Pawar tells SC.
    11:11 AM, 25 Nov
    I am NCP, Ajit Pawar says in SC through his counsel.
    11:10 AM, 25 Nov
    Ajit Pawar’s counsel Maninder Singh says that he acted as the leader of the NCP legislative party on November 22. There was nothing then to show otherwise on that day. The Governor acted in his discretion.
    11:07 AM, 25 Nov
    Give us two to three days time. We will file a reply. The Governor has in absolute discretion invited the largest party on November 23, Tushar Mehta tells SC.
    11:06 AM, 25 Nov
    The Bench says that in every case everybody has agreed that a floor test has to be held within 24 hours. The majority is not decided in the Governor’s house, but on the floor of the house.
    11:02 AM, 25 Nov
    While a floor test is imperative, the court cannot say whether it should be held after 10 days but five days or four days, says Rohatgi. Governor has the absolute discretion to appoint a CM and a judicial review of this is not permitted. It is the decision of the Speaker to decide on when the floor test should be held says Rohatgi.
    10:59 AM, 25 Nov
    The Bench tells Rohatgi that the question is whether today the CM has the majority on the floor of the House. There has to be a floor test held. To this Rohatgi says that a floor test is imperative.
    10:56 AM, 25 Nov
    Senior counsel, Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Fadnavis says that his pre-poll alliance Shiv Sena has gone away. President’s rule is imposed and the NCP through Ajit Pawar writes with the signatures of 54 MLAs. I go to the Governor with the support of 170 MLAs and I am sworn in.
    10:56 AM, 25 Nov
    One Pawar is with me and the one Pawar is with them. It is not me who is indulging in horse trading. It is they who are Rohatgi appearing for Fadnavis tells the Bench.
    10:53 AM, 25 Nov
    Tushar Mehta hands over letter by Devendra Fadnavis written to the Governor in which he staked a claim to form the government.
    10:53 AM, 25 Nov
    Fadnavis in his letter to the Governor stated that he did not have the numbers when invited earlier to form the government. But now Ajit Pawar has written a letter in support of the BJP to form the government. Pawar has included the signatures of the 54 MLAs, Fadnavis also wrote. Tushar Mehta also hands over letter of invitation by the Governor.
    10:50 AM, 25 Nov
    The current situation is that the Governor has invited the majority alliance to form the government. The Governor can’t go into a fishing enquiry, Tushar Mehta tells SC.
    10:50 AM, 25 Nov
    Tushar Mehta hands over letter by Devendra Fadnavis written to the Governor in which he staked a claim to form the government.
    10:48 AM, 25 Nov
    Ajit Pawar in his letter to the Governor had said that Maharashtra needed a stable government. President’s Rule cannot continue indefinitely. He was asked by the BJP earlier to join them to form the government, but he had declined as there were not enough NCP MLAs to support.
    10:46 AM, 25 Nov
    Tushar Mehta passes on the letter written by Ajit Pawar to the Governor on November 22 in which he said that he is head of the NCP legislative party. The letter also has the signatures of 54 NCP MLAs.
    10:44 AM, 25 Nov
    There was talk about horse trading and the Governor felt that the entire stable was being stolen. I need more time to file my reply to certain issues, Tushar Mehta tells Supreme Court.
    10:43 AM, 25 Nov
    The Governor is immune and had exercised his wide discretion. There was a pre-poll alliance between the BJP and Shiv Sena. This is a case in which the entire stable is stolen.
    10:42 AM, 25 Nov
    The hearing has begun in the Supreme Court. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tells the court that he has the original documents with him.
    10:31 AM, 25 Nov
    The hearing in the Supreme Court is set to begin shortly. The court will examine letters written by Devendra Fadnavis staking a claim to form the government. The court will also look into the letter by the Governor inviting Fadnavis to form the government.
    10:29 AM, 25 Nov
    The delegation including Ashok Chavan, Jayant Patil, Eknath Shinde, Balasaheb Thorat reached Raj Bhavan to give MLAs' letter of support to Governor ahead of crucial SC hearing.
    10:29 AM, 25 Nov
    Leaders of Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena arrive at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.
