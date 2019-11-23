Maharashtra LIVE: SC reserves order for 10.30 am tomorrow
oi-Oneindia Staff
By oneindia staff
|
Mumbai, Nov 25: The Supreme Court will today examine all relevant material before it passes an order on the Maharashtra issue. The Bench headed by Justice N V Ramanna on Sunday directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce before it the letter of the Governor, inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form the government.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE UPDATES on Maharashtra government formation:
11:52 AM, 25 Nov
The Supreme Court has reserved its order. The order would be pronounced at 10.30 am tomorrow.
11:50 AM, 25 Nov
Mukul Rohatgi says that the SC cannot dictate to the Governor the exact time to conduct the floor test. Just request the Governor to initiate the floor test within a reasonable time.
11:41 AM, 25 Nov
The need for a floor test in 24 hours is to preserve the purity of democracy and also to prevent any shenanigans, Singvi tells SC
11:39 AM, 25 Nov
There is proof of the pudding is in the eating. It is the BJP which does not want a floor test immediately. Let us test our conviction on the floor of the House and not in the SC.
11:36 AM, 25 Nov
The question is how to conduct a floor and not why. Floor should be held either today or tomorrow. You have a situation where both sides have agreed to a floor test. Why should you wait for the affidavits now, Singhvi tells court.
11:31 AM, 25 Nov
Singhvi tells court that the letter showing the signatures of 54 MLAs is that electing Ajit Pawar as leader of the NCP legislative party. This is not a letter of support to join the alliance, he also says. This is sheer perjury and the BJP has been too clever by half, he also says.
11:26 AM, 25 Nov
Sibal says that he has original affidavits which do not authorise Ajit Pawar to represent the NCP. Hold the floor test and let the oldest member of the House be made the pro-tem speaker. Floor test should be video recorded. It was in the cover of the night that some new opportunities came knocking. Let the floor test be conducted in full light.
11:21 AM, 25 Nov
Kapil Sibal appearing for Shiv Sena says that the promised made by the BJP did not materialise and that is why we walked out of the pre-poll alliance. It had nothing to do with the NCP or Congress, Sibal also submitted.
11:19 AM, 25 Nov
There is no case for an ad interim stay today. I will put it all in an affidavit. How can you give directions to the quasi judicial authority like the Governor to conduct a floor test in 24 hours. No such directions can be given by you, Rohatgi for Fadnavis tells Justice N V Ramanna led Bench.
11:13 AM, 25 Nov
If prima facie the documents shown to you are original and true, then why should you entertain this petition. Let the Governor take decisions in his right discretion, Maninder Singh for Ajit Pawar tells SC.
11:11 AM, 25 Nov
I am NCP, Ajit Pawar says in SC through his counsel.
11:10 AM, 25 Nov
Ajit Pawar’s counsel Maninder Singh says that he acted as the leader of the NCP legislative party on November 22. There was nothing then to show otherwise on that day. The Governor acted in his discretion.
11:07 AM, 25 Nov
Give us two to three days time. We will file a reply. The Governor has in absolute discretion invited the largest party on November 23, Tushar Mehta tells SC.
11:06 AM, 25 Nov
The Bench says that in every case everybody has agreed that a floor test has to be held within 24 hours. The majority is not decided in the Governor’s house, but on the floor of the house.
11:02 AM, 25 Nov
While a floor test is imperative, the court cannot say whether it should be held after 10 days but five days or four days, says Rohatgi. Governor has the absolute discretion to appoint a CM and a judicial review of this is not permitted. It is the decision of the Speaker to decide on when the floor test should be held says Rohatgi.
10:59 AM, 25 Nov
The Bench tells Rohatgi that the question is whether today the CM has the majority on the floor of the House. There has to be a floor test held. To this Rohatgi says that a floor test is imperative.
10:56 AM, 25 Nov
Senior counsel, Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Fadnavis says that his pre-poll alliance Shiv Sena has gone away. President’s rule is imposed and the NCP through Ajit Pawar writes with the signatures of 54 MLAs. I go to the Governor with the support of 170 MLAs and I am sworn in.
10:56 AM, 25 Nov
One Pawar is with me and the one Pawar is with them. It is not me who is indulging in horse trading. It is they who are Rohatgi appearing for Fadnavis tells the Bench.
10:53 AM, 25 Nov
Tushar Mehta hands over letter by Devendra Fadnavis written to the Governor in which he staked a claim to form the government.
10:53 AM, 25 Nov
Fadnavis in his letter to the Governor stated that he did not have the numbers when invited earlier to form the government. But now Ajit Pawar has written a letter in support of the BJP to form the government. Pawar has included the signatures of the 54 MLAs, Fadnavis also wrote. Tushar Mehta also hands over letter of invitation by the Governor.
10:50 AM, 25 Nov
The current situation is that the Governor has invited the majority alliance to form the government. The Governor can’t go into a fishing enquiry, Tushar Mehta tells SC.
10:50 AM, 25 Nov
10:48 AM, 25 Nov
Ajit Pawar in his letter to the Governor had said that Maharashtra needed a stable government. President’s Rule cannot continue indefinitely. He was asked by the BJP earlier to join them to form the government, but he had declined as there were not enough NCP MLAs to support.
10:46 AM, 25 Nov
Tushar Mehta passes on the letter written by Ajit Pawar to the Governor on November 22 in which he said that he is head of the NCP legislative party. The letter also has the signatures of 54 NCP MLAs.
10:44 AM, 25 Nov
There was talk about horse trading and the Governor felt that the entire stable was being stolen. I need more time to file my reply to certain issues, Tushar Mehta tells Supreme Court.
10:43 AM, 25 Nov
The Governor is immune and had exercised his wide discretion. There was a pre-poll alliance between the BJP and Shiv Sena. This is a case in which the entire stable is stolen.
10:42 AM, 25 Nov
The hearing has begun in the Supreme Court. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tells the court that he has the original documents with him.
10:31 AM, 25 Nov
The hearing in the Supreme Court is set to begin shortly. The court will examine letters written by Devendra Fadnavis staking a claim to form the government. The court will also
look into the letter by the Governor inviting Fadnavis to form the government.
10:29 AM, 25 Nov
The delegation including Ashok Chavan, Jayant Patil, Eknath Shinde, Balasaheb Thorat reached Raj Bhavan to give MLAs' letter of support to Governor ahead of crucial SC hearing.
10:29 AM, 25 Nov
Leaders of Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena arrive at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.
3:58 PM, 23 Nov
In a major twist, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy. He will now face a floor test.
3:59 PM, 23 Nov
Earlier today, Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP addressed press conference attacking the BJP over government formation.
3:59 PM, 23 Nov
The Congress has demanded that the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari must resign on moral grounds.
4:06 PM, 23 Nov
According to reports the Shiv Sena to move to Jaipur and Congress to Bhopal this time.
4:16 PM, 23 Nov
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday claimed that NCP's Ajit Pawar was "blackmailed" into joining hands with the BJP to form government in Maharashtra.
4:16 PM, 23 Nov
Maharashtra Congress MP Ahmed Patel amid the biggest political development taking place in the state said in Mumbai that today was a black spot in the history of Maharashtra.
4:17 PM, 23 Nov
Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday congratulating Devendra Fadnavis on becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra yet again, said that the Shiv Sena betrayed the people of the state by deciding to go with the Congress, which was "synonymous with corruption".
4:17 PM, 23 Nov
Viewing the biggest political twist in Maharashtra the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Modi on Saturday said that Shiv Sena's culture in Maharashtra is same as RJD's in Bihar.
4:18 PM, 23 Nov
Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Governor of Maharashtra has turned into Home Minister Amit Shah's hitman.
4:19 PM, 23 Nov
"Opportunist Ajit Pawar was threatened by the BJP and this is how they robbed a state," Surjewala said.
4:22 PM, 23 Nov
Amit Shah was described as "Chanakya" by his party on Saturday after the Maharashtra coup, in which Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP's) Ajit Pawar as his deputy just hours after a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance seemed set to take power.
4:23 PM, 23 Nov
The BJP has said that it has the required numbers to form the government.
4:24 PM, 23 Nov
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis arrives at state BJP office.
4:24 PM, 23 Nov
We will provide a stable government. Modi hai toh mumkin hai!!, says Fadnavis.
4:32 PM, 23 Nov
The BJP says that all 54 MLAs of the NCP would back the government.
4:34 PM, 23 Nov
For the BJP to prove its majority it would need the support of at least 25 NCP MLAs. It would all depend on how many of these MLAs would stay back with Sharad Pawar.
4:34 PM, 23 Nov
The BJP has 105 MLAs on its own. It also has the backing of 15 independent MLAs, taking its tally up to 120.
4:35 PM, 23 Nov
In the 288 member house, the magic number if 145. If all the NCP MLAs back the government then the tally goes up to 174, which is way past the majority mark.
4:36 PM, 23 Nov
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis greets party workers gathered outside state BJP office.
4:39 PM, 23 Nov
The Shiv Sena and Congress have 56 and 44 seats respectively.
4:40 PM, 23 Nov
Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday that "anything can happen in cricket and politics", and expressed confidence that the new BJP-led government in Maharashtra will pass the floor test.
4:42 PM, 23 Nov
The NCP faction opposing this new combine has said that Ajit Pawar misused the signatures of the MLAs. The signatures were taken from the MLAs for attendance, but the same was misused, the NCP's Nawab Mallik said.
4:43 PM, 23 Nov
Sharad Pawar, on the other hand, has called for a meeting of the NCP MLAs later today. It would be interesting to see how many would be in attendance for the meeting.
4:44 PM, 23 Nov
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is holding a meeting with NCP MP Sunil Tatkare and NCP MLAs Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif at his brother Sriniwas Pawar's residence; Security has been heightened outside the residence of Sriniwas Pawar
4:47 PM, 23 Nov
Uddhav Thackeray has reached Hotel Lalit in Mumbai to meet Shiv Sena MLA's.
4:49 PM, 23 Nov
Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has reached Hotel Lalit in Mumbai to meet party MLA's.
5:01 PM, 23 Nov
NCP MLA Diliprao Bankar tweets, "My faith is on Sharad Pawar, I am with NCP only. I went to Raj Bhavan when Ajit Pawar asked me to go with him".
5:15 PM, 23 Nov
Ab to lagta hai ki, 'jiska Governor uski Sarkar', says SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Maharashtra Govt Formation.
5:29 PM, 23 Nov
NCP leader Dhananjay Munde reaches YB Centre to meet party chief Sharad pawar
5:47 PM, 23 Nov
Nationalist Congress Party MLA Atul Benke in Mumbai: I am with Sharad Pawar Ji. We all are together.
