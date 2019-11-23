Maharashtra LIVE: Game over, BJP, tweets NCP's Nawab Malik on SC verdict

  • search
    By oneindia staff
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 26: The Supreme Court today ordered that the Maharashtra floor test be held on November 27 before 5 PM which will be conducted through open ballot and will be telecast live.

    Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena plans to move the top court against the closure of irrigation scam cases against Ajit Pawar.

    Maharashtra LIVE: Hearing in SC to begin shortly

    Stay tuned for all the LIVE UPDATES on Maharashtra government formation:

    11:05 AM, 26 Nov
    Prithviraj Chavan, Congress: Tomorrow, at 11 am, members to take oath and at 5pm Pro-tem Speaker to hold Floor Test in Maharashtra Assembly. All 3 parties (Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena) are satisfied with the Supreme Court order. Devendra Fadnavis should resign today.
    11:03 AM, 26 Nov
    Nawab Malik, NCP on 'SC orders Floor Test in Maharashtra Assembly on Nov 27': Today's verdict of the SC is a milestone in Indian democracy. Before 5 pm tomorrow, it will be clear that BJP's game is over. In a few days, there will a govt of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress in Maharashtra.
    10:44 AM, 26 Nov
    The floor test shall be through an open ballot says Supreme Court.
    10:44 AM, 26 Nov
    The oath of elected representatives shall be administered before 5 pm tomorrow says SC.
    10:43 AM, 26 Nov
    The pro-tem Speaker shall be appointed immediately. Specula session on November 27 says SC. There would be no secret ballot and the floor test shall be recorded. Oath to all members also to be administered tomorrow, says SC.
    10:43 AM, 26 Nov
    The floor test shall be held before 5 pm and it needs to be telecast live, the court also said.
    10:42 AM, 26 Nov
    10:41 AM, 26 Nov
    This court has been called up to maintain the principles of parliamentary democracy and protect the rights of the citizens of good governance. Several issues can be considered later as they are constitutional matters, the Bench observed.
    10:40 AM, 26 Nov
    SC orders floor test in Maharashtra be held on November 27
    10:37 AM, 26 Nov
    The order is being dictated by the three judge Bench.
    10:35 AM, 26 Nov
    Justice Ramanna will be reading out the order.
    10:29 AM, 26 Nov
    The Bench comprises Justices N V Ramanna, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna. The key point to be decided is whether the Chief Minister enjoys the majority on the floor of the House.
    10:26 AM, 26 Nov
    The Supreme Court will in a short while from now pronounce its verdict on the Maharashtra crisis. The court would decide on whether or not to direct a floor test in Maharashtra. It is also expected to decide on the date to hold the floor test.
    10:26 AM, 26 Nov
    The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine on Saturday night filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the Maharashtra governor's decision to swear-in BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and demanded an immediate floor test to avoid "further horse trading".
    9:46 AM, 26 Nov
    Rajendra Bhagwat, Maharashtra Legislature Secretary: Legislature Secretariat has received a letter claiming that Jayant Patil is the Legislative Party Leader for NCP. But, decision has to be taken by the Speaker. As of today, it has not been decided.
    9:43 AM, 26 Nov
    The Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress have challenged in the Supreme Court the closing of nine corruption cases in the irrigation scam allegedly involving NCP's Ajit Pawar.
    9:33 AM, 26 Nov
    BJP leader Ashish Shelar in Mumbai: We are confirmed that Ajit Pawar is the leader of NCP on the Floor of the House, and his whip will hold as leader of legislature party.
    9:33 AM, 26 Nov
    Jayant Patil is the new leader of NCP in assembly, his whip will be final: NCP informs assembly secretariat.
    9:21 AM, 26 Nov
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari pay tribute at Police Memorial at Marine Drive on 11th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, today.
    8:22 AM, 26 Nov
    In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party claimed that the chief whip and leader of legislative party posts were two different positions and according to a senior NCP leader, the party had, till two days ago, not appointed a chief whip.
    8:22 AM, 26 Nov
    After the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress put up a show of parade of its MLAs at a five-star hotel last night, the Shiv Sena today hit out at Ajit Pawar for capitalising on his uncle Sharad Pawar's hard work and said if he had the guts, he should have started his own party.
    8:19 AM, 26 Nov
    Sanjay Raut's cryptic tweet on Tuesday morning
    9:48 PM, 25 Nov
    CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in tweet says that the BJP-NCP alliance is a result of "brazen horse trading".
    9:47 PM, 25 Nov
    Shiv Sena MPs met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and told her that they will not be part of the joint sitting of Parliament called to commemorate the Constitution Day.
    9:46 PM, 25 Nov
    "...A truthful majority has to the mandate of the constitution and the people. We together are #MahaStrength," tweeted Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.
    8:55 PM, 25 Nov
    Majority in Assembly can't be proved by such parades: BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Sena-NCP-Cong MLAs show of strength.
    8:42 PM, 25 Nov
    Abdul Sattar, Shiv Sena MLA said, "Aaj hamare sath 162 MLAs hai, agar BJP ke paas hai toh unhe batana chahiye. Jo torh-forh ka prayas karega hum uski mundi torh denge."
    8:06 PM, 25 Nov
    NCP Chief Sharad PawaR said, "There will not be any problem in proving our majority. The one who is suspended from the party cannot give any orders. On the day of floor test, I will bring more than 162 MLAs. This is not Goa, this is Maharashtra."
    7:51 PM, 25 Nov
    Congress leader Ashok Chavan at Hotel Grand Hyatt said, "We are more than 162, not just 162. We all will be a part of the govt. I thank Sonia Gandhi who allowed for this alliance to stop BJP. Governor should invite us to form govt."
    7:39 PM, 25 Nov
    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad said to all the MLAs presented at Hyatt Hotel that an oath will be taken here.
