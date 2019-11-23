News India live

Maharashtra LIVE: Game over, BJP, tweets NCP's Nawab Malik on SC verdict

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

Mumbai, Nov 26: The Supreme Court today ordered that the Maharashtra floor test be held on November 27 before 5 PM which will be conducted through open ballot and will be telecast live.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena plans to move the top court against the closure of irrigation scam cases against Ajit Pawar.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE UPDATES on Maharashtra government formation:

Newest First Oldest First

Prithviraj Chavan, Congress: Tomorrow, at 11 am, members to take oath and at 5pm Pro-tem Speaker to hold Floor Test in Maharashtra Assembly. All 3 parties (Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena) are satisfied with the Supreme Court order. Devendra Fadnavis should resign today. Nawab Malik, NCP on 'SC orders Floor Test in Maharashtra Assembly on Nov 27': Today's verdict of the SC is a milestone in Indian democracy. Before 5 pm tomorrow, it will be clear that BJP's game is over. In a few days, there will a govt of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress in Maharashtra. The floor test shall be through an open ballot says Supreme Court. The oath of elected representatives shall be administered before 5 pm tomorrow says SC. The pro-tem Speaker shall be appointed immediately. Specula session on November 27 says SC. There would be no secret ballot and the floor test shall be recorded. Oath to all members also to be administered tomorrow, says SC. The floor test shall be held before 5 pm and it needs to be telecast live, the court also said. The floor test shall be held before 5 pm and it needs to be telecast live, the court also said. This court has been called up to maintain the principles of parliamentary democracy and protect the rights of the citizens of good governance. Several issues can be considered later as they are constitutional matters, the Bench observed. SC orders floor test in Maharashtra be held on November 27 The order is being dictated by the three judge Bench. Justice Ramanna will be reading out the order. The Bench comprises Justices N V Ramanna, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna. The key point to be decided is whether the Chief Minister enjoys the majority on the floor of the House. The Supreme Court will in a short while from now pronounce its verdict on the Maharashtra crisis. The court would decide on whether or not to direct a floor test in Maharashtra. It is also expected to decide on the date to hold the floor test. The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine on Saturday night filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the Maharashtra governor's decision to swear-in BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and demanded an immediate floor test to avoid "further horse trading". Rajendra Bhagwat, Maharashtra Legislature Secretary: Legislature Secretariat has received a letter claiming that Jayant Patil is the Legislative Party Leader for NCP. But, decision has to be taken by the Speaker. As of today, it has not been decided. The Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress have challenged in the Supreme Court the closing of nine corruption cases in the irrigation scam allegedly involving NCP's Ajit Pawar. BJP leader Ashish Shelar in Mumbai: We are confirmed that Ajit Pawar is the leader of NCP on the Floor of the House, and his whip will hold as leader of legislature party. Jayant Patil is the new leader of NCP in assembly, his whip will be final: NCP informs assembly secretariat. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari pay tribute at Police Memorial at Marine Drive on 11th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, today. In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party claimed that the chief whip and leader of legislative party posts were two different positions and according to a senior NCP leader, the party had, till two days ago, not appointed a chief whip. After the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress put up a show of parade of its MLAs at a five-star hotel last night, the Shiv Sena today hit out at Ajit Pawar for capitalising on his uncle Sharad Pawar's hard work and said if he had the guts, he should have started his own party. pic.twitter.com/4aZSQ1aLor — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 26, 2019 Sanjay Raut's cryptic tweet on Tuesday morning CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in tweet says that the BJP-NCP alliance is a result of "brazen horse trading". Shiv Sena MPs met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and told her that they will not be part of the joint sitting of Parliament called to commemorate the Constitution Day. सत्यमेव जयते!

The @INCIndia @NCPspeaks & @ShivSena today presented its 162 MLAs to the media. A truthful majority has to the mandate of the constitution and the people. We together are #MahaStrength pic.twitter.com/jm21X0joMZ — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) November 25, 2019 "...A truthful majority has to the mandate of the constitution and the people. We together are #MahaStrength," tweeted Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray. Majority in Assembly can't be proved by such parades: BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Sena-NCP-Cong MLAs show of strength. Abdul Sattar, Shiv Sena MLA said, "Aaj hamare sath 162 MLAs hai, agar BJP ke paas hai toh unhe batana chahiye. Jo torh-forh ka prayas karega hum uski mundi torh denge." NCP Chief Sharad PawaR said, "There will not be any problem in proving our majority. The one who is suspended from the party cannot give any orders. On the day of floor test, I will bring more than 162 MLAs. This is not Goa, this is Maharashtra." Congress leader Ashok Chavan at Hotel Grand Hyatt said, "We are more than 162, not just 162. We all will be a part of the govt. I thank Sonia Gandhi who allowed for this alliance to stop BJP. Governor should invite us to form govt." Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad said to all the MLAs presented at Hyatt Hotel that an oath will be taken here.

In a major twist, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy. He will now face a floor test. Earlier today, Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP addressed press conference attacking the BJP over government formation. The Congress has demanded that the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari must resign on moral grounds. According to reports the Shiv Sena to move to Jaipur and Congress to Bhopal this time. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday claimed that NCP's Ajit Pawar was "blackmailed" into joining hands with the BJP to form government in Maharashtra. Maharashtra Congress MP Ahmed Patel amid the biggest political development taking place in the state said in Mumbai that today was a black spot in the history of Maharashtra. Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday congratulating Devendra Fadnavis on becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra yet again, said that the Shiv Sena betrayed the people of the state by deciding to go with the Congress, which was "synonymous with corruption". Viewing the biggest political twist in Maharashtra the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Modi on Saturday said that Shiv Sena's culture in Maharashtra is same as RJD's in Bihar. Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Governor of Maharashtra has turned into Home Minister Amit Shah's hitman. "Opportunist Ajit Pawar was threatened by the BJP and this is how they robbed a state," Surjewala said. Amit Shah was described as "Chanakya" by his party on Saturday after the Maharashtra coup, in which Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP's) Ajit Pawar as his deputy just hours after a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance seemed set to take power. The BJP has said that it has the required numbers to form the government. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis arrives at state BJP office. We will provide a stable government. Modi hai toh mumkin hai!!, says Fadnavis. The BJP says that all 54 MLAs of the NCP would back the government. For the BJP to prove its majority it would need the support of at least 25 NCP MLAs. It would all depend on how many of these MLAs would stay back with Sharad Pawar. The BJP has 105 MLAs on its own. It also has the backing of 15 independent MLAs, taking its tally up to 120. In the 288 member house, the magic number if 145. If all the NCP MLAs back the government then the tally goes up to 174, which is way past the majority mark. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis greets party workers gathered outside state BJP office. The Shiv Sena and Congress have 56 and 44 seats respectively. Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday that "anything can happen in cricket and politics", and expressed confidence that the new BJP-led government in Maharashtra will pass the floor test. The NCP faction opposing this new combine has said that Ajit Pawar misused the signatures of the MLAs. The signatures were taken from the MLAs for attendance, but the same was misused, the NCP's Nawab Mallik said. Sharad Pawar, on the other hand, has called for a meeting of the NCP MLAs later today. It would be interesting to see how many would be in attendance for the meeting. Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is holding a meeting with NCP MP Sunil Tatkare and NCP MLAs Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif at his brother Sriniwas Pawar's residence; Security has been heightened outside the residence of Sriniwas Pawar Uddhav Thackeray has reached Hotel Lalit in Mumbai to meet Shiv Sena MLA's. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has reached Hotel Lalit in Mumbai to meet party MLA's. NCP MLA Diliprao Bankar tweets, "My faith is on Sharad Pawar, I am with NCP only. I went to Raj Bhavan when Ajit Pawar asked me to go with him". Ab to lagta hai ki, 'jiska Governor uski Sarkar', says SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Maharashtra Govt Formation. NCP leader Dhananjay Munde reaches YB Centre to meet party chief Sharad pawar Nationalist Congress Party MLA Atul Benke in Mumbai: I am with Sharad Pawar Ji. We all are together.