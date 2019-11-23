  • search
Trending Maharashtra Winter Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra LIVE: Devendra Fadnavis resigns after taking over as CM 79 hours back

    By oneindia staff
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 26: After Ajit Pawar, now BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has resigned as the Maharashtra CM. While announcing his resignation, he said the BJP will not indulge in horse trading.

    Maharashtra LIVE: Devendra Fadnavis resigns after taking over as CM 79 hours back

    Stay tuned for all the LIVE UPDATES on Maharashtra government formation:

    Newest First Oldest First
    4:22 PM, 26 Nov
    KC Venugopal,Congress: Today evening there will be joint press conference of the three(Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP) parties and a meeting. In the meeting leader of joint legislative party will be elected, I think Uddhav ji will be elected
    4:14 PM, 26 Nov
    There was no condition for Ajit Pawar supporting us said Fadnavis. We also never promised the Shiv Sena a 50:50 policy on CM.
    4:12 PM, 26 Nov
    On being asked why, Ajit Pawar resigned, Fadnavis said that he was told that it was due to personal reasons.
    4:12 PM, 26 Nov
    Devendra Fadnavis has reached Raj Bhavan. He will tender his resignation to the Governor.
    3:52 PM, 26 Nov
    I doubt this three wheeler government will be stable. The BJP will work as an effective opposition and raise its voice for the people says Fadnavis.
    3:51 PM, 26 Nov
    We had taken the position from day one that we will not break anyone or indulge in horse trading. The new government will be buried under its own burden. The leaders of the Shiv Sena took oath in the name of Sonia Gandhi and this shows such helplessness. The BJP will work as an effective opposition says Devendra Fadnavis.
    3:47 PM, 26 Nov
    The hunger for power is such that the Shiv Sena is even ready to ally with Sonia Gandhi says Devendra Fadnavis.
    3:46 PM, 26 Nov
    Whoever will form the government, I wish them all the best. But that will be a very unstable government as there is a huge difference of opinion says Fadnavis.
    3:46 PM, 26 Nov
    I will now go to Raj Bhavan and tender my resignation to the Governor, says Fadnavis.
    3:44 PM, 26 Nov
    Fadnavis says that they do not have the majority. While announcing his resignation, he said the BJP will not indulge in horse trading.
    3:41 PM, 26 Nov
    Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM of Maharashtra.
    3:41 PM, 26 Nov
    Shiv Sena made fun of itself by claiming it had the numbers. Three different parties whose ideologies never matched tried to form a government. The agenda was to keep the BJP out of power says Fadnavis.
    3:40 PM, 26 Nov
    Unfortunately the Shiv realised even when it was was not confirmed that its bargaining power was high, hence they bargained from day one. We kept clarifying that we never promised CM’s post to Shiv Sena. We were asked to form the government.
    3:39 PM, 26 Nov
    Shiv Sena said before the election that they will go with anyone who gives them the CM post says Fadnavis.
    3:38 PM, 26 Nov
    In the elections clear majority was given to the Mahayuti and BJP got maximum 105 seats. We contested with Shiv Sena, but this mandate was for the BJP because BJP won 70 per cent of the seats says Fadnavis.
    3:33 PM, 26 Nov
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis leaves from his residence. He will address the media shortly.
    3:29 PM, 26 Nov
    If they want to run away before the floor test it is up to them. We have the numbers and this was bound to happen said leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary.
    3:28 PM, 26 Nov
    Sena, NCP, and Congress leaders leave Sofitel Hotel. Fadnavis to address media shortly.
    3:16 PM, 26 Nov
    Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena: Ajit dada has resigned and he is with us. Uddhav Thackeray will be the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for 5 years.
    2:50 PM, 26 Nov
    Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis is also likely to resign.
    2:42 PM, 26 Nov
    Union Minister Ramdas Athawale: We respect Supreme Court's order of carrying out a floor test tomorrow. NDA doesn't have the majority yet, I am sure we will get it by tomorrow as we trust Ajit Pawar that he will bring his MLAs.
    2:38 PM, 26 Nov
    Ajit Pawar resigns as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, media reports claim
    2:29 PM, 26 Nov
    PM Modi, Amit Shah, BJP president Nadda meet over Maharashtra development.
    2:22 PM, 26 Nov
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to address the media at 3.30 pm today.
    1:52 PM, 26 Nov
    NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress MLAs to hold a joint meeting at 5 pm today.
    1:35 PM, 26 Nov
    Meeting of NCP and Shiv Sena leaders underway at Sofitel Hotel in Mumbai. Leaders including Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel, Jayant Patil, Supriya Sule, Chhagan Bhujbal,Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut present.
    1:26 PM, 26 Nov
    Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray to come to Hotel Lemon Tree to meet MLA's.
    1:24 PM, 26 Nov
    BJP leader Ram Madhav, on 'Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs' pledge at Hotel Grand Hyatt y'day': Majority has to be proven not in hotels or elsewhere but on the floor of the House. We're confident that on the floor of the house our govt will be able to prove its majority.
    1:24 PM, 26 Nov
    The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Tuesday wondered why the Supreme Court took three days to order a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly when it could have issued the order on Sunday when it was hearing the matter for the first time.
    12:41 PM, 26 Nov
    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) patriarch Sharad Pawar hails Supreme Court's order.
    READ MORE

    More DEVENDRA FADNAVIS News

    Read more about:

    devendra fadnavis swearing in ceremony ajit pawar maharashtra

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue