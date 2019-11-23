For Quick Alerts
Maharashtra LIVE: Devendra Fadnavis resigns after taking over as CM 79 hours back
Mumbai, Nov 26: After Ajit Pawar, now BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has resigned as the Maharashtra CM. While announcing his resignation, he said the BJP will not indulge in horse trading.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE UPDATES on Maharashtra government formation:
We had taken the position from day one that we will not break anyone or indulge in horse trading. The new government will be buried under its own burden. The leaders of the Shiv Sena took oath in the name of Sonia Gandhi and this shows such helplessness. The BJP will work as an effective opposition says Devendra Fadnavis.
I am grateful to Hon’ble SC for upholding democratic values and constitutional principles. It’s heartening that the Maharashtra Verdict came on the #ConstitutionDay, a Tribute to Bharatratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar!— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) November 26, 2019
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) patriarch Sharad Pawar hails Supreme Court's order.
