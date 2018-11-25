Maharashtra government bats for e-vehicles in Tiger reserves

Mumbai, Nov 25: To promote a clean environment, Maharashtra government has decided to use only electric vehicles inside tiger reserves for tourists.

As per a government resolution issued on Friday, such electric vehicles should be approved by the regional transport office. At present, Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) is the only park using one such vehicle.

"At places where new vehicles are needed, electric vehicles will be bought on priority. In this case, importance should be given to the families displaced from the buffer zone and protected zone of the tiger project. Electric vehicles would be given 50% concession in entry fee," the GR said.

Also Read Shoddy translocation of tiger proves fatal for big cats in India

It also said this policy will promote Maharashtra electric vehicle policy - 2018 and environment-friendly tourism. The government has announced the policy to make the State competitive in production of electric vehicles and its separate parts at the global level. "The National Tiger Conservation Authority too has recommended use of electric vehicles in tiger projects for tourism and safari," it said.

It also said this policy will promote Maharashtra electric vehicle policy - 2018 and environment-friendly tourism.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority too has recommended use of electric vehicles in tiger projects for tourism and safari," it said.

Also Read Tiger chases tourist vehicle inside Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve

The Union government has decided to make India an electric vehicle nation by 2030. For this, the Union government has initiated the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) and Electric vehicles, which aims to save 120 million barrel fuel and to cut carbon dioxide emission by 40 lakh tonnes.

The United Nations Organization (UNO) also plans to promote electric vehicles on a large-scale by 2030. Taking cue from this, the government of India too has vowed to convert the country into 'electric vehicle nation'. Although the adoption of EVs in India has witnessed a number of bottlenecks, the government is aiming to make India a 100% EV nation by 2030.

According to experts, several factors including higher cost of vehicles, power outages, lack of charging infrastructure and dearth of facilities for eco-friendly disposal of batteries to curb pollution are among the factors inhibiting consumers from buying electric vehicles in India.