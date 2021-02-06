Ballot papers for elections in Maharashtra? Bill likely in state assembly's Budget session

Maharashtra: Future student hostels in universities to be named 'Matoshree'

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Mumbai, Feb 06: Maharashtra Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant said on Friday that all upcoming student hostels in state-run universities will be named 'Matoshree' and the existing ones will be renamed.

He added that 'Matoshree' was selected as the name because the hostels offer students shelter like their own mothers.

Notably, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence is named 'Matoshree'.

"All the upcoming hostels on campuses of state-run universities will be named 'Matoshree'. I will also explore the possibility of giving the same name to the existing facilities," Samant said.

The minister on Friday inaugurated the hostel of Kavi Kulguru Sanskrit University in Ramtek, which was named as 'Matoshree' by the chancellor of the university.