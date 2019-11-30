News India live

Maharashtra Floor Test UPDATES: Uddhav sails through as BJP walks out

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Mumbai, Nov 30: As the BJP created an uproar and protested against the Assembly session, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi cleared the trust vote with 165 votes in favour of the alliance.

Opposing the special Maharashtra Assembly on Saturday claiming that the session was held "illegally", Devendra Fadnavis said, "We are going to submit a letter to the governor asking him to suspend the proceedings of the House, and that the House should follow the Constitution."

Stay tuned for all the updates:

India’s PM Narendra Modiji himself had spoken about discipline while in assembly or parliament, advised against the urge of running into the floor of the house. Today his own party MLAs didn’t follow that today in the Maha Floor Test. Unfortunate, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted. Two All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM) MLAs, one CPI(M) MLA and one MNS MLA did not vote. Maharashtra Assembly adjourned till tomorrow. Uddhav Thackeray in assembly: Yes I took oath in name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and also in name of my parents. If this is an offence then I will do it again. Uddhav Thackeray addresses Vidhan Sabha 169 MLAs vote in favour of motion of confidence, zero against, four abstain; 105 BJP MLAs absent during voting Total votes in favour of Maha Vikas Aghadi Government are 169. Uddhav Thackarey passes required number to prove majority, crosses 145 votes "We are going to submit a letter to the Governor asking him to suspend the proceedings of the House, and that the House should follow the Constitution," says Devendra Fadnavis. Floor test of Uddhav Thackeray Govt underway in #Maharashtra assembly. pic.twitter.com/AdHKM7NxRG — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019 Floor test of Uddhav Thackeray Govt underway in Maharashtra assembly In the assembly, Pro tem speaker again clarifies on allegations made by Devendra Fadnavis House norms have been flouted, says Devendra Fadnavis outside assembly Floor test begins in Vidhan Sabha Speaker asked to close all doors of Assembly Vote to be taken openly as per SC order After walking out of assembly, Devendra Fadnavis addresses mediapersons outside NCP's Nawab Malik and Shiv Sena's Sunil Prabhu second it. Opposition continues to raise slogans. Protem Speaker requests all MLAs to remain seated for head count vote Fadnavis, other BJP members stage walk out Jayant Patil and Sunil Prabhu second the proposal State cabinet has 'complete authority' to name pro tem speaker: Walse Patil on Fadnavis' claim Motion for trust vote moved by Ashok Chavan Fadnavis says,''Confidence motion has never been moved before electing the Speaker. What was the fear? You had 170.'' Pro tem speaker says ,''We are following Supreme Court order.'' Raises objection as Maharashtra Assembly session begins, Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said,''Never in the history of Maharashtra Assembly a trust vote was conducted without electing a Speaker. What was the fear this time?.'' BJP's Devendra Fadnavis in assembly after Protem Speaker told him 'You are raising a issue which is of out of the house (oath taking of Maha Vikas Aghadi Govt)', he said,''If i am not allowed to speak on the Constitution then I have no right to sit in this house.'' CM Uddhav Thackeray introduces new ministers in the assembly Uproar in Maharashtra assembly after BJP alleges that the special session was not convened as per rules Protem Speaker Dilip Patil said,''Governor has given the permission for this session. This session is as per rules. So your point stand rejected.'' Congress MLA Nana Patole is the party's candidate for the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker's election, while the BJP on Saturday named Kisan Kathore as its nominee. Election for the post will be held on Sunday. Former CM Devendra Fadnavis says this session is against the rules. "On 26th there was national anthem. Which means session ended that day," he said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MAV) government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will face a floor test in the Assembly today. Besides Thackeray, six other ministers - two each from the Sena, the Congress and the NCP also took oath. Udhav Thackeray who took oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Friday is likely to take the floor test at 2 pm. If all goes as per plan, then the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP together have 162 MLAs on the floor of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Udhav Thackeray was given time until December 3 by the Governor of Maharashtra B S Koshyari to prove his majority. In its letter to the Governor the alliance claimed the support of 162 MLAs. In the House, the Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs, while the NCP and Congress have 54 and 44 respectively. The BJP is the single largest party with 105 seats. Leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi to meet at Vidhan Bhavan at 9.30 am today over confidence vote and Speaker election. Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced a stay to construction of metro carshed in the city's green lung Aarey Colony, where strong protests had erupted last month against cutting of trees for the work. As per the power-sharing formula, the Sena, NCP and Congress - the Speaker will be elected from Congress MLAs, while a deputy CM will come from the NCP camp. The CM post will remain with the Shiv Sena. Pro tem Speaker and NCP MLA Dilip Walse Patil has reached the Maharashtra Assembly. Maharashtra coalition leaders will discuss confidence vote and Speaker election. Winter session of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly likely to be held for 5 days from December 16 to 21. Our alliance will prove our numbers today in the house, says Sanjay Raut. Ajit Pawar, NCP on BJP MP Prataprao Chikhalikar met him today morning: It was just a courtesy meet, even if we are from different parties we all have relations with each others, no discussion on floor test. Nana Patole will be the Congress candidate for Speaker elections. Senior NCP leaders Jayant Patil,Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel in assembly ahead of confidence vote later today. The trust vote will be taken up on day one, preceded by the introduction of the new ministers in the House. On Sunday, the assembly speaker's election will be held, followed by tabling of motion of thanks on the governor's address in the House. The new Speaker will then announce the name of the leader of opposition in the assembly. Kisan Kathore will be BJP candidate for assembly speaker. Upset over removing Kalidas Kolambkar from Protem speaker post, BJP leader Chandrakant Patil said this is legally wrong, the oath was also not taken as per rules, the new government is violating all rules. We are filing petition with Governor and might also approach SC. NCP legislative party leader Jayant Patil will issue a whip at 12 noon, directing all the legislators to support the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. We have chosen Nana Patole as the candidate for the Speaker post. He is an experienced candidate and a son of the soil. We hope he will continue to work relentlessly for the people of the state: Eknath Shinde Congress's Nana Patole filed the nomination for the Assembly Speaker's post. Praful Patel: Deputy CM's post is with the NCP and we will fill up the post after Nagpur Assembly session which will end around 22nd December. Reacting to allegations made by the BJP Congress's Speaker candidate Nana Patole on Saturday said that the change of pro-tem speaker has been done by the rulebook. NCP leader Supriya Sule arrives at Vidhan Bhawan ahead of the floor test at 2 pm. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrives at state Assembly ahead of floor test of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' government today. Former Uttar Pradesh Governor and senior BJP leader Ram Naik has termed the formation of government in Maharashtra by Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress as "unethical". NCP -Shiv Sena issue whip to all its MLAs to be present for floor test. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed the support of more than 170 MLAs. “Majority day. 170 . There is no one yet who can defeat us," he tweeted.